Sanofi: Key Threats In 2017 And Beyond

In spite of being one of best performing stock in 2016 among the EU pharma, thanks to a positive earnings momentum, I would not chase Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in 2017, because I think the valuation is fully reflecting the strengths and opportunities of the company.

I like Sanofi's long-term strategy and diversification approach, with exposure to pharmaceuticals (e.g. diabetes), rare diseases (Genzyme), vaccines and consumer healthcare, but I don't think the company is strongly poised to outperform from the current valuation of 14x P/E as it will still suffer from a series of headwinds in 2017 and beyond:

Praluent could be removed from the US market, as in January 2017, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was granted an injunction by the US District Court, blocking Sanofi/Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) from selling Praluent in the US. The judge has delayed the injunction application by 30 days, and Regeneron is poised to appeal the sentence in order to block the injunction at least until the appeal takes place, which usually requires at least 12-18 months. Assuming a worst-case scenario of Praluent being removed from the US market in case Sanofi/Regeneron also loses the appeal in 2018, Sanofi could lose around $2B of sales, which, at 30% operating margin (accounting for the share profit with REGN) and taking into account a 24% tax rate, equates to 24 cents of downside on the EPS, or about 7% downside to its stock price at the current valuation of 14x P/E 2017. Aubagio can face generic competition before the patent expiration in 2022. On 6th January, 2017, Impax (NASDAQ:IPXL) confirmed to have filed a Paragraph IV certification for a potential generic of Aubagio. As a reminder:

"Under the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act, or the Hatch-Waxman Act, a company can seek approval from FDA to market a generic drug before the expiration of a patent relating to the brand name drug upon which the generic is based. The first company to submit an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the FDA has the exclusive right to market the generic drug for 180 days. To begin the FDA approval process, the generic applicant must: 1) certify in its ANDA that the patent in question is invalid or is not infringed by the generic product (known as "paragraph IV certification"); and 2) notify the patent holder of the submission of the ANDA. If the patent holder files an infringement suit against the generic applicant within 45 days of the ANDA notification, FDA approval to market the generic drug is automatically postponed for 30 months, unless, before that time, the patent expires or is judged to be invalid or not infringed. This 30-month postponement allows the patent holder time to assert its patent rights in court before a generic competitor is permitted to enter" Source: FDA web site

It's too early to express a view about the likelihood of patent invalidation, but there is a risk that Aubagio could face generic competition in late 2019/early 2020 after the 30-month stay period if Impax wins the litigation vs. Sanofi, and this possibility is not reflected in the consensus expectations. As an example, assuming 50% erosion of this franchise in 2019 from generic competition, Sanofi could lose around $1B of sales, which, at 40% operating margin and taking into account a 24% tax rate, equates to 24 cents of downside on the EPS, or about 4% downside to the stock price at the current valuation of 14x P/E 2017.

Diabetes has been among the therapeutic areas where the pricing pressure has been the worst in the last couple of years. With the entry of the first biosimilar for Lantus (Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Basaglar) in December 2016, the situation in 2017 for Sanofi has worsened further, as demonstrated by the decisions of CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS) and United Health (NYSE:UNH) (two PBMs) to exclude SNY's Lantus and Toujeo from their commercial formularies. I think the diabetes dynamics in 2017 are well appreciated by investors while I think there are two key sources of downside for the diabetes business over the period 2018-2020 which the market has overlooked.

Sanofi still retains a very good coverage for Lantus and Toujeo in 2017 in the Medicare Part D segment of the diabetes market, as explained by the company at the Q3/16 results conference call: "Starting with the 2017 U.S. payer decisions in diabetes, you can see here a detailed analysis of the formulary status for our two brands in the glargine franchise, Lantus and Toujeo. Based on confirmed U.S. payer decisions for 2017, this slide provides a comparison of the coverage situation for next year compared to this year. Actually, there are two key messages here. Number one, despite the decline in the percentage of covered lives on commercial plans, the overall coverage situation for Lantus and Toujeo will remain favorable with two thirds of commercial lives confirmed to be covered in 2017. Number two, as you can see from the green bars on the bottom of the slide, preferred formulary status of Lantus and Toujeo under Medicare Part D will remain largely unchanged in 2017 with close to 90% coverage in 2017." Source: Sanofi's Q3/2016 Results Conference Call

I believe this situation is unsustainable, because it was helped by the fact that negotiation with Medicare for 2017 was done before the entrance of Basaglar into the market. With the biosimilar launched in December 2016, I believe the Medicare Part D formulary will follow the example of CVS and UNH, excluding Lantus and Toujeo for 2018 and providing further rebates to Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) to maintain its products on the portfolio. In addition to that, if CVS and UNH were successful in switching patients from Lantus to Basaglar, I also think the third big PBM, Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), will proceed with this strategy for 2018. Thus, I think in 2018, the pressure on the Diabetes division will be worse than in 2017 for Sanofi, weighing negatively on the sentiment for the stock.

The pressure from biosimilars will further intensify from 2020, with the entry of a second biosimilar from Merck (NYSE:MRK)/Samsung and a third from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)/Biocon (OTC:BCNQY), giving leverage to the payers to exert further pressure in the space. Thus, I don't believe the diabetes business could come back or grow before the end of decade, especially in absence of innovation coming in the space from the Sanofi R&D.

Dengvaxia has been perceived as a key driver for the Vaccines division for the next couple of years, but so far, the launch has been much slower than expected.

"Initial sales have been delayed mainly due to political and economical situation in the largest endemic countries, and much more specifically Brazil, which is very, very critical for the success of Dengvaxia. The good news, however, is that we continue to receive regulatory approvals supported by the WHO's recommendation to vaccinate against dengue in high disease burden geographies. And so far, we have 13 countries where the vaccine is approved. We have submitted it in 31 countries, including the U.S., since last December. And as of today, this vaccine has, however, been administered to about 750,000 people." Source: Sanofi's Presentation, JP Morgan Conference in San Francisco, January 2017

Sanofi is confident the situation will improve especially in Brazil where it is trying to negotiate with individual states, given the political and economic instability in the country. However, I think there is limited visibility on the likelihood of the situation improving, and there is a risk that this drug will never become a blockbuster vaccine as expected by the market.

At 14x 2017E EPS, shares trade at slight discount vs. the diversified biopharma group, despite lower visibility on some key growth drivers. In addition to that, the valuation is above the 10-year historical one (absolute and relative), as shown by the following analysis. Thus, the current valuation looks unattractive.

Click to enlarge

Source: Own Valuation Model, data from Bloomberg Terminal

Click to enlarge

Source: Own Valuation Model, data from Bloomberg Terminal

During 2017, there will be further discussions around the potential interest for acquisitions of about $20B, given the persistent pressure on some key growth drivers. Unfortunately, in 2016, the company hasn't been able to close some potential interesting acquisitions, as Medivation (acquired by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)) and Actelion (in exclusive negotiation with J&J (NYSE:JNJ)) despite Sanofi expressing interest in the two companies. These moves have raised investor questions about the ability of the company to deliver on its capital allocation priorities. Sanofi could benefit from a broad pipeline with several upcoming catalysts (Fitusiran, C. difficile vaccine, Isatuximab), but I don't see any of these assets as a multi-billion opportunity that could radically change the long-term picture.

Lastly, in terms of valuation, I think Sanofi's valuation fully reflects the value of the Vaccines and the Rare Disease units. These two businesses are the key pillars of its strategy in the future and they will continue to benefit from steady growth and limited pressure from the patent cliff, but the company will still face further pressure in the Pharmaceutical division, and I don't think the valuation offers any room for further upside regarding this business.

I would now show what multiple is implied in the current 14x P/E 2017 valuation for these two units, using a SOTP based on the five key segments:

- Diabetes, assuming a valuation of 8x P/E, at a discount to the pharma peers, given a weak pipeline.

- Pharma ex Diabetes, assuming a valuation of 10x P/E, at a discount to the pharma peers, given a weak pipeline, and further pressure expected in the oncology segment and in the Rx drugs unit from pricing pressure and patent cliff.

- Genzyme, assuming a valuation of 20x P/E, at a premium to the pharma peers given strong growth prospects in the future, less reliance on price increases, and limited pressure from the patent cliff.

- Vaccines, assuming a valuation of 20x P/E, in line with the peer valuation.

- Consumer Healthcare & Generics, assuming a valuation of 16 P/E, at slight discount to the staples multiple given its smaller scale.

Source: Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that assuming a reasonable valuation of 8x P/E for the Diabetes division and 10x P/E for the Other Pharma unit, the market is already assigning a full valuation to Sanofi, which adequately reflects the quality of the Vaccines and the Consumer Healthcare units. These types of business should trade at a premium to pharma peers and more in line with the staples peers, as already reflected in our implied 20x P/E valuation for these two units. Thus, further upside from here for Sanofi should come from a higher valuation assigned to the Diabetes unit or to the Pharma ex Diabetes division, which will still suffer from a lot of issues in the coming years and are poised to disappoint.

In summary, Sanofi trades at a fair valuation for a conglomerate that offers exposure to interesting therapeutic areas like rare diseases, vaccines and consumer healthcare, but will still face a lot of headwinds in 2017-2020 especially in the Diabetes division; thus, with negative earnings momentum expected, I don't think the stock is poised to outperform from the current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.