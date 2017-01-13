Natural Gas Daily: 11- To 15-Day Outlook Sets Up Colder Than Normal Forecast For February

The latest 11- to 15-day outlook is setting up for colder than normal temps in February.

The latest weather model update shows an increase in colder than normal temperature forecasts for February. This is the current forecast for Feb. 6 to Feb. 13:

Source: Genscape

This is the current forecast for Feb. 13 to Feb. 20:

Source: Genscape

Before you decide to trade natural gas based on this forecast, be mindful that long-term forecasts can flip-flop overnight. As a matter of fact, mid-January temps were forecast to remain normal until early January when models went from a normal to a scorch pattern, causing natural gas prices to sell off dramatically.

With that warning in mind, the colder than normal temperature forecast across the East for February will see storage draws average over -200 Bcf and a material increase in storage deficit. It's likely that February will contribute all of the storage deficits we are currently forecasting if temperatures remains below normal.

Natural gas prices today shrugged off the bearish near-term forecasts for Jan. 20 and Jan. 27. Storage draws at the moment for those two weeks will be bearish relatively speaking, and the storage deficit will tighten. Temperatures are expected to normalize by Jan. 25, but most of that will be translated into the Feb. 3 storage report.

As far as we can tell, if the weather forecasts for February pan out, natural gas prices will move much higher -- and the opposite is true. If weather for February and March turns out to be bearish, EOS will end around the five-year average. If weather is normal, EOS will end around 1.58 Tcf (our latest update). And If weather is bullish, then EOS will end around 1.45 Tcf.

In each scenario, we believe that if weather is bearish, natural gas prices will stay between $3 and $3.25/MMBtu. If weather is normal, natural gas prices will stay between $3.25/MMBtu and $3.75/MMBtu. And if weather is bullish, we see gas prices moving to a range between $3.75/MMBtu and $4.25/MMBtu.

Everything will depend on the weather outlook for February. We will be updating premium subscribers on any material weather updates daily; if you're interested, you can sign up here.

Eight- to 14-Day Outlook

