Limited Downside Presents Interesting Prospects For Grains In 2017

The price action in the primary grain markets over recent weeks could be a sign that a long period of consolidation after a bear market since 2012 will come to an abrupt conclusion in 2017. The drought of 2012 lifted the prices of soybeans and corn to all-time highs and wheat went along for the ride although its peak came in 2008.

In the years that followed the high prices of 2012, all of the grains moved lower as each year saw crops that satisfied global demand and inventories began to build. By 2016, already massive stockpiles increased as the United States produced the fourth straight year of bumper crops and wheat production around the world was equally huge. Russian wheat production reached a high and exceeded output from the European Union, the previous leader in world production.

It has been a tough period for producers of grains as prices today are less half the levels seen in 2012 for corn and wheat and significantly lower when it comes to soybeans. However, the silver lining in a cloud of bearishness for the grain markets may be that unlike in previous years, all three of the major grain markets have stopped falling and are currently trading in ranges that could mean they have found significant bottoms.

On January 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released their first World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report of the year and the prices of the major grains reacted by moving higher.

Four straight years of bumper crops and price destruction

Four straight years of bumper crops have weighed on the prices of wheat, corn and soybeans. In their first WASDE of 2017, the USDA told markets what they already knew. The bumper crops have created massive amounts of grains held in storage facilities as of December 1, 2016. Soybean stocks are 7% higher than they were on December 1, 2015 on a year-on-year basis. Corn inventories are 10% higher over the period and wheat held in storage is an amazing 19% higher. These numbers came as no surprise to the market that has become accustomed to bearish news on the supply side of the fundamental equation. Meanwhile, prices remain low compared to where they were in 2012. Source: CQG

Soybeans peaked in September 2012 at $17.9475 per bushel. They traded to lows of $8.4425 in November 2015 and after a rally up to $12.0850 in June 2016 they have been trading in a range from over $9.80 to $10.74 since mid-October 2016. March soybeans closed last Friday at the $10.4625 per bushel level after the release of the latest WASDE report. Source: CQG

Corn peaked at $8.4375 in August 2012, like soybeans corn made an all-time high in the drought market of 2012. Corn fell to lows of $3.01 in August 2016 and has since recovered back to close last Friday at the $3.5850 per bushel level on the active month March futures contract after the release of the January WASDE. Source: CQG

Wheat futures traded to $9.4725 in July 2012 and then proceeded to fall to the lowest level in a decade at $3.5950 in August 2016. Massive production and rising inventories around the world have weighed on the price of wheat futures which closed last Friday at the $4.26 per bushel level.

The prices of all of the major grains have moved lower since the 2012 drought and even the massive amounts of soybeans, corn and wheat in inventories could not stop the prices of the grains from rallying in the immediate wake of last week's WASDE report.

Demand continues to skyrocket

Throughout the bear market in the primary grain markets, the one consistent message from the USDA has been that demand for these basic staples continues to rise to a new record each month. Exponential population growth around the world means that each day there are more mouths to feed.

Sal Gilbertie is the founder of the Teucrium family of grain ETF products that include the CORN, SOYB and WEAT ETFs. Sal is my go-to guy on the grain markets and his comment on the latest WASDE was, " The corn and soybean markets do not seem entirely comfortable with reduced supply estimates, and wheat prices are holding even with record large current inventories, undoubtedly due to U.S. Winter Wheat plantings ten percent lower than last year." Sal and I see eye-to-eye on the prospects for grain prices because of the skyrocketing level of world demand, " The grain markets seem to be signaling that with demand for all grains still at record annual levels, now is not the time of year for complacency with regard to the ability of farmers to meet future demand growth with another year of record production. Now that the numbers are in, the question on everyone's mind is- What might happen if the weather isn't perfect again next year?" Sal's sage words are a call to action when it comes to the grain markets because even though stockpiles are historically high, these food staples can only sit in terminals, silos or other warehousing facilities for so long.

Shelf life is limited

Corn, soybeans and wheat are not copper, gold, oil or other commodities that can sit in storage for years or decades waiting for demand to return and lift prices. The fact is that grains have a limited shelf life, protein content declines over time and grains rot and lose their marketability. The limited storage potential for the three major grains means that after a while, it becomes a case of use 'em or lose 'em.

As the monthly charts of all primary grains highlight, after the fourth straight year of bumper crops in 2016 that increased carryover stocks, the prices held. Corn, soybeans and wheat are all trading well above the prices seen at the beginning of the new millennium in 2000. On January 1, 2000 corn was at $2.045, beans were $4.61 and wheat was trading $2.49 per bushel. The effect of increasing world demand has increased the price floors for all three grains and the cost of production has increased over the past seventeen years.

Signs of bottoms

I view the price reaction of the grains in the aftermath of the January WASDE report as more than constructive for these markets. The daily charts for all three proves that the markets have dismissed the stockpile numbers and are now concentrating on demand. Source: CQG

Soybeans rose from the $10.00 level to highs of $10.5275. Source: CQG

Corn held steady in the wake of the report and stockpiles that are 10% higher than last year. Source: CQG

The price of CBOT moved to the top end of the trading range despite inventories that are 19% higher than last year.

Moreover, KCBT wheat has appreciated to a 23 cent premium to CBOT wheat last Friday, a sign of both demand for the hard red winter wheat and less seeding because of lower prices. The norm for the KCBT versus CBOT wheat spread is a 20-30 cent premium for the KCBT wheat and many times it has traded at over a $1 premium. Over recent months, KCBT had declined to a discount to CBOT wheat and the return of the premium is a positive sign for the price of the grain.

It is only a matter of time

In the world of grains, the United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and often the leading exporter of wheat. Therefore, the weather across the fertile growing regions of the U.S. is the key determinate of the path of least resistance for prices each year.

Each year brings a new adventure in the grain markets as only Mother Nature knows what the weather conditions will be in the U.S. With demand rising to a new record level each year, the world has become accustomed to bumper crops. The next time U.S. crop yields are below bumper levels, watch out all three of these markets will explode higher. The price action in 2012 is an example of what is possible for the prices of corn, soybeans and wheat. With prices bottoming around current levels, the grain market could be offering investors and traders a bargain right now. Continuously increasing demand, limited shelf life and the potential for weather that causes yields below bumper levels present a compelling combination of factors to create a great trading opportunity in the grain sector. It is only a matter of time before these grain prices come storming back as demand is going nowhere but higher.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.