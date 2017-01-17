Natural Gas Inventory Withdrawals Are Just Not Enough

Last week started off ugly for natural gas. On Monday, January 9, the price of the energy commodity traded down to the lowest level since late November at $3.0980 per MMBtu. The market, disappointed with the inventory withdrawal number from the previous week punished the longs who overstayed their welcome in the volatile energy rodeo.

A withdrawal of only 49 bcf from storage through the recent holidays reflected a warming trend around the U.S. After two weeks of big withdrawals, a decline of less than 50 bcf was bearish for the price. February natural gas futures fell from $3.902 on Dec. 28 to last Monday's lows, a decline of over 20% in less than two weeks.

However, the selloff did not last for long and last Monday marked the lows for the week. By Tuesday the price was back at the $3.30 level where it remained until Thursday's data from the Energy Information Administration. Natural gas has been a wild ride of enormous volatility since the middle of October. 2016 was a year where the energy commodity reached the lowest price since the late 1990s and the highest price since 2014. Just writing that made me tired.

Lows in 2016

Over recent years discoveries of massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States combined with technological advances in hydraulic fracking resulted in cheaper and more abundant supplies of the energy commodity.

Natural gas trading on the New York Mercantile division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange began trading in 1990. The price range over the past 27 years has been from lows of $1.02 in January 1992 to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu in 2005. The highs came as Hurricane Katrina devastated the Louisiana Coast and hit infrastructure and pipelines around Erath, Louisiana the Henry Hub delivery point for the energy commodity. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart displays the entire history of NYMEX futures trading in the natural gas market. The energy commodity is one of the most volatile commodities that trade on any futures exchange with quarterly historical volatility in a range from lows of 22.56% in 1995 to highs of over 80%. The latest reading of almost 46% make these futures action central for many traders. While natural gas is volatile, it is also highly liquid and both volume and open interest, the number of open long and short positions in NYMEX natural gas futures, have climbed steadily over the years.

In November 2015, inventories of natural gas in storage climbed to a record high of over 4 trillion cubic feet leading the price to drop to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.6110 per MMBtu by March of 2016. The warm winter season last year added insult to injury for the price. Producers of the energy commodity struggled to make sense of the move as the price of the commodity declined below production cost in many cases. As is often the case in commodity markets, the only cure for low prices is low prices.

Highs in 2016

The futures market allowed natural gas producers to lock in prices for their output so when the price declined below the $2 level in early 2016, deliveries continued as hedged output at higher prices over the preceding months and years. However, at such low price levels the volume economic production slowed to a point where it was hardly worth producing the energy commodity. Declines in production cured the low prices and natural gas began to climb after those March lows. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the rally took the energy commodity from the March lows at $1.611 to highs of $3.366 during the week of October 10. The increase of more than 100% was the result of a decline in injections into storage over the summer and fall months. However, once the price of natural gas reached over $3.30 per MMBtu the market woke up and realized that there was so much of the energy commodity left in storage from the previous winter's slack demand that inventories reached another record high and the price moved lower to below $2.55 by the beginning of November. Many fundamental traders who scored big in March 2016 licked their chops at the prospects of another monstrous selloff below $2 but it was not to be as the price turned around on early cold weather and exploded higher to almost $4 on the nearby futures contract at the end of December.

Natural gas hangover in early 2017

After a cold snap, the weather turned warmer in the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S. over the holidays and natural gas came out of the gate in 2017 in a bearish rage. On the weekly chart, the price traded to lows of $3.664 during the week of December 30 and opened at $3.568 creating a gap on the weekly chart. Source: CQG

On the daily chart, the gap was more prominent and stretched from $3.69 to $3.5680. The price of the energy commodity has yet to return to those levels, instead falling to lows of $3.098 last Monday. Natural gas opened 2017 with a New Year's Eve hangover but the resilient commodity did not stay down for long. By last Friday, the price was back up at the $3.41 level with the bulls licking their chops at the prospects of the price moving higher to fill the gap left on the chart at the very beginning of the young year.

While price action tends to fill gaps on charts over time, the last price gap occurred way back in December 2014. It took the commodity until November 2016 to fill that void. Meanwhile, the inventory picture for natural gas got a little more bullish last week as the withdrawal was higher than market expectations for the week ending on January 6, 2016.

Inventory gains are not keeping up with price

Last Thursday, the EIA reported that natural gas in storage declined by 151 billion cubic feet to a total of 3.160 trillion. Stockpiles now stand at 10.3% below where they were last year at this time and 0.1% below the five year average for the period. With around eight weeks or so left to the winter heating season, inventories would have to fall by over 270 billion cubic feet each week for total stocks to decline below the magical 1 trillion mark. The last time they did was in 2014 when total stockpiles reached a nadir of 824 bcf and the price reached a high of almost $6.50 per MMBtu. It seems unlikely that this will occur during the coming weeks however, anything is possible in the crazy world of natural gas price volatility.

A decline in natural gas stocks below 2 trillion would support some upside action in the energy commodity, last year the low was 2.477 tcf. However, with warm temperatures forecast for the coming days, the clock is ticking for the bullish sentiment in the market and it better get cold and stay cold pretty soon if the market is going to make a move above the $4 per MMBtu resistance level.

The new administration's policies are bearish

This Friday, on January 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office and become the 45th President of the United States. The incoming administration intends to shake things up in the nation's capital, perhaps like never before. On the campaign trail President-elect Trump made two promises that will directly influence the price of natural gas. He pledged energy independence for the United States alongside an environment of less regulation. His cabinet appointments to date indicate that the cost of producing natural gas in America will be lower in the future. Fewer environmental regulations on fracking will decrease production cost for the energy commodity. Fewer regulations on the financial side of the market will decrease hedging costs. With over a quadrillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves sitting in the Marcellus and Utica shales, the cost of output will move lower and production will increase.

Over the coming weeks we may see lots of volatility in the natural gas market. It is possible that the price will climb above the $4 level, particularly if Mother Nature starts blowing more cold air across the U.S. However, the prospects for more production at cheaper costs will weigh on the price of natural gas in the months and years ahead which is good news for consumers.

Another promise made by the incoming President was that the U.S. will become an energy supplier to the world. The new consumption vertical for the gas market via LNG could increase demand in the months and years ahead. Therefore, the chances are that natural gas will continue to be a combustible market when it comes to price action.

Right now, with inventories still at 3.16 tcf, it is going to take a lot of heating demand over the coming weeks to lift the price significantly from its current level. The gap on the chart is a magnet for now and a freezing period could lift the price to just over $4 but visions of 2014 highs are likely to remain a dream and bullish fantasy in 2017.

