Gold And The Moment Of Truth

It is still early in the year, but as Yogi Berra loved to say, "It's déjà vu all over again" in the gold market through the first two weeks of 2017. Gold traded above the $1,200 per ounce level last week in a reversal of fortune. The yellow metal was down at $1,124.30 on December 15 and was below $1,130 as late as December 23. Gold has exploded $75 higher in less than one month and other precious metals have gone along for the ride.

Silver was flirting with the $17 per ounce level late last after trading to lows of $15.675 on December 220. Meanwhile, platinum and palladium have had an amazing start to the New Year. Platinum is at the $990 per ounce level as of Friday, January 13, and it was trading below $895 on December 28. Palladium reached a low of $652.15 on December 22 on a percentage basis it is the biggest gainer yet trading up to almost $770 last week and closing at a price of $754 per ounce last Friday.

In early 2016, only gold moved higher and it took a lot longer for the other precious metals to catch up with the yellow metal but so far this year the whole sector has started off the New Year with a bang. Boy, am I glad I covered my shorts at the end of last year!

Early 2017 looking a lot like early 2016

I did not believe that gold was going to come into the New Year quite so strong but covering my short position was a matter of discipline. In volatile precious metals markets it tends to make sense to take profits when they are on the table. The memories of early 2016 stuck in my head as I pulled the buying trigger during the final week of December. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the yellow metal shows, gold closed 2016 a little over $90 above where it finished in 2015. During the first two weeks of 2016, gold posted a gain of around $50 trading up to highs just shy of $1,110 per ounce. Over the first two weeks of this year, gold has appreciated by $55.20, reaching a high of $1,207.20. The price action this year is eerily reminiscent of last.

The weekly chart shows that the price action has caused the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, to cross to the upside in oversold territory. Meanwhile, open interest, the total number of long and short positions in COMEX gold futures, has increased from under 395,000 contracts on December 6 to over 452,000 at the end of last week. Increasing price alongside higher open interest tends to be a bullish technical signal for a futures market. Additionally, volume has been on the rise over recent sessions, another supportive factor for the price of gold.

History tends to repeat itself in markets, but it is rarely the same. So far in 2017, the gold market is shaping up to look a lot it did at the start of last year but there are bullish and bearish factors at play. 2017 is likely to be a volatile year in markets across all asset classes and if we learned anything in 2016 - it is that expecting the unexpected is likely the best course to follow.

The bearish case for gold- Breakdown analysis

The bearish case for gold centers around two compelling factors, interest rates and the dollar. Source: CQG

As the chart of the 30-year Treasury bond highlights, while bond prices have recovered at the beginning of 2017, the move lower that commenced in July taking the long bond from 177-11 to lows of 148-04 in December was a significant move. Interest rates had dropped to the lowest level in history in the U.S. As hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman said, buying bonds or staying long the debt instruments amounted to " picking up pennies in front of a steamroller." Higher interest rates are traditionally bearish for the price of gold and a continuation of the trend that began last summer could stop the current gold rally in its tracks.

The ascent of the dollar since Election Day on November 8 continues to be a problem for the yellow metal. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows that the dollar appreciated above the critical technical resistance level at 100.60 after the election and reached a high of 103.815 on the first trading day of 2017. The dollar index traded to the highest level since late 2002. The strong dollar had weighed on the price of gold but last week the dollar returned to just a few points above the level from where it broke higher and gold returned to above $1200 per ounce. Source: CQG

On the monthly gold chart, the bearish key reversal trading pattern in November continues to weigh on the yellow metal and the trend, according to a momentum indicator, remains lower.

If interest rates continue higher and the dollar rallies, gold could find itself in a world of trouble in the weeks and months ahead. However, right now the odds of that have decreased.

The bullish case for gold- Breakout analysis

Gold rallied on fear and uncertainty in 2016 and the global landscape continues to provide reasons why investors and traders will turn to gold in the weeks and months ahead.

On January 20, Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office and become the forty-fifth President of the United States. While President-elect Trump won a clear and decisive victory in the Electoral College on November 8, he lost the popular vote in the U.S. Many people continue to worry about the prospects during the Trump Presidency in the nation and around the world. Fear and uncertainty could drive buyers to gold over the initial weeks and months of the new administration as new policies and initiatives take hold in the U.S. Meanwhile, elections in Germany, France and The Netherlands could change the shape of the European Union forever in 2017. The Brexit referendum in late June 2016 was a shock to markets, a change in the political status quo in Northern Europe during the year would be a continuation of a trend that commenced last year in Britain and the U.S.

Additionally, Russian and Chinese relations with the U.S. and Europe in the year ahead could prove a bumpy road. The prospects for North Korea perfecting technology that will arm the nation with intercontinental nuclear weapons and an always turbulent Middle East present potentials that could drive buyers back to the gold market in droves. Moreover, trade tensions with China and disputes over islands in the South China Sea have already caused a volley of rhetoric between the Chinese government and the incoming U.S. administration.

On the weekly chart, the trajectory of gold now looks positive. Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial illustrates a change in price momentum alongside rising volume and open interest. In 2017, gold has crossed to the upside deeper in oversold territory than it did in 2016 which means that the power of the rally could be significant on a technical basis. However, gold has lots of ground to make up before it looks bullish again on the long-term monthly chart.

$1236.10 on February futures- the critical level

Gold traded above $1,200 last Thursday and Friday for the first time since November 23. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the yellow metal has rallied since December 23 in 12 out of the last 14 sessions. In nine of those sessions, it made a higher high. The price action has been positive and now gold will face its biggest challenge of the year. Critical resistance for gold is at the November 16 highs at $1,236.10. Above that level the price can work its way into the price destruction that occurred in the immediate aftermath of the election.

Meanwhile, silver also has appreciated alongside gold over recent sessions but it could be gold's little brother that holds the key for the future path of least resistance for both metals.

The weekly silver chart could be telling us a big move is coming

Silver is the most speculative of the precious metals and it attracts hordes of trend following shorts on the downside and longs on the upside. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of silver highlights, the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, has crossed higher over recent sessions in oversold territory. The last time this occurred was in January 2016 when the price was around the $14 per ounce level.

Silver could hold the key to a continuation of the rally in precious metals. Right now, I believe that silver offers a low-risk and high-reward opportunity for a long position. If gold's little brother can trade above the $17.30 level shortly we could see a return of trend following longs to the silver futures market. Silver's speculative nature could mean that we are in for some wild volatility in the metal that has a penchant for surprises.

Gold's moment of truth is at the $1,236 per ounce level. The price climbed above $1,200 for the first time since November last week moving closer to the critical technical resistance level. However, it may be silver that launches the sector higher if 2017 is going to be a repeat of last year.

