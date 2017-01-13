What Do Rising Interest Rates Mean For Dividend And Income Investors?

All investors should know well in advance the impact of rising rates on each security they have in their portfolio.

As the Fed recently raised the interest rates and provided guidance for 3 hikes during this year, most investors have started wondering how the rising interest rates will affect each component of their portfolios. In addition, the SA editor Rebecca Corvino recently initiated a conversation on this subject. Therefore, in this article, I will analyze the impact of higher interest rates on the various categories of securities.

Stocks

As stocks compete directly with bonds in terms of yield, most stocks will be negatively affected by rising interest rates. More specifically, the stock prices will have to drop so that their expected returns remain slightly above the expected returns of bonds. The only stocks that are likely to benefit from higher rates are the financial stocks. Banks will reap the benefits from a wider spread between their lending and borrowing rates while insurance companies will be able to invest their float at higher rates.

The stocks that will be most negatively affected are the utilities, REITs and the well-known dividend aristocrats, such as Altria (NYSE:MO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Most shareholders hold these stocks for their reliable and growing dividends, which have been pronouncedly attractive during the last 8 years thanks to the environment of record-low interest rates. Actually thanks to the record-low rates the valuation of most of these stocks reached remarkable heights last year, with P/E ratios above 20 even though they have failed to grow meaningfully in the last 3 years.

Apart from Altria, which has kept growing its earnings, the above stalwarts have already dropped by about 10%-15% off their peaks amid the increasing expectations for interest rate hikes by the Fed. If the rates keep rising, these stocks are likely to incur further pressure, particularly if they fail to return to their growth trajectory. All in all, just like the P/E expansion drove these stocks to new all-time highs last year, the P/E shrinkage is likely to lead them lower if rates significantly rise from their current levels.

Bonds

As everyone knows, rising interest rates exert downward pressure on bonds. However, the impact is completely different on the various categories of bonds. Therefore, investors should not eliminate bonds from their portfolios just because they expect interest rates to rise.

Short-term bonds are the ones that are least affected by rising rates. For instance, if interest rates rise by 100 basis points (1%), a 2-year bond is likely to drop by 2%. In addition, if its bondholders keep the bonds until maturation, this drop will only be temporary, as the bondholders will receive the full face value upon expiration.

On the other hand, long-term bonds are the ones that are most negatively affected by rising rates. For instance, if interest rates rise by 100 basis points within the next 18 months, a 10-year bond is likely to drop by about 10% while a 20-year bond is likely to drop by 20%. This is certainly a significant impact, which investors should have in mind before purchasing such long-term bonds.

Nevertheless, the impact of rising rates does not depend solely on the duration of the bonds. Keeping everything else constant, high-yield bonds are only slightly affected by rising rates, as their high yield mostly results from the risk profile of the issuing company. The impact of rising rates on high-yield bonds is almost negligible if the latter expire within the next 5 years. Therefore, while some professional investors advise individuals to stay away from bonds due to the upcoming hikes of interest rates, investors can earn a 4%-7% yield from high-yield bonds that expire within the next 4-7 years. They just have to perform their due diligence on the issuing company to determine that the company is not likely to default. I have written articles in the past regarding the bonds of Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), Ensco (NYSE:ESV), Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Noble (NYSE:NE).

The bottom line

As history has taught us, no-one can be sure whether interest rates will rise as per the guidance of Fed. Nevertheless, all investors should know well in advance the consequences of rising rates on each security they have in their portfolio. Otherwise, they will be prone to panic-selling when things take a turn for the worse for their portfolio. As mentioned above, rising rates will exert downward pressure on most stocks and some bonds. However, investors can still purchase bonds with a satisfactory yield and limited duration, as these bonds will hardly be affected by rising rates.

