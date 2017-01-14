Energy Recap: U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls For The First Time In Months

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on natural gas, ConocoPhillips, and Seadrill, and ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap.

First, we'd like to know if readers would be interested in a recap that only appears every two weeks, with "quick hits" that get published once or twice a week. These brief articles would feature a paragraph or two about some important news in the space (for example, a major OPEC announcement) or a link to an interesting article, and provide a space (i.e., the comments section) for readers to discuss those items (or anything else regarding energy). We know from reader feedback that some folks prefer having a weekly recap due to the updating of specific charts/data, but perhaps some would like to see content from us more often. Second, we're considering doing a series of articles (say, three or four) that are focused on a specific energy-related topic. For instance, it appears that the topic of alternative energy is a popular one, so we could do a series that focuses on a different aspect of alternative energy in each article.

Energy Articles of Note

"Natural Gas: Warmer Forecasts Catch Traders Long" By Richard Zeits

"How Seadrill Restructuring Will Impact The Offshore Drilling Industry" By Vladimir Zernov

"ConocoPhillips: Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish (Low Cost Of Supply)" By Michael Fitzsimmons

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Jan. 13, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None this week.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs fell this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

