Little Known Dividend Stock Yields Over 9%, 12 Straight Dividend Hikes, More Coming In 2017

Our articles have covered various types of high dividend stocks in the shipping world, some of them in the oil and gas industry and others in the containership industry, but, until now, we haven't come across a worthwhile dividend stock that operates in both of these worlds.

After a lot of screening, we came across Ocean Yield ASA (OTCPK:OYIEF), a rapidly growing Norwegian shipping firm which operates in the oil and gas, containership and industrial markets.

Profile: The Ocean Yield Group was established on 3/31/12, with a portfolio of oil-service assets previously controlled by Aker ASA. Since then, the company has committed a total of USD $1.8 billion in new investments, all towards assets with long-term charters within shipping and oil-service.

Ocean Yield has continued to raise capital in the bond and equity markets, which has been used to fund further investments within oil-service, car carriers, chemical tankers, product tankers and liquefied ethylene gas carriers. OYIEF IPO'd in July 2013 on the Oslo stock exchange.

OYIEF has an interesting mix of vessels in various industries:

That diversification is a plus, especially when coupled with long-term, fee-based contracts, which currently average 11.2 years:

(Source: OYIEF site)

The "F" on the end of OYIEF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange in Norway. The Norwegian shares, (listed as OCY) traded nearly 60K shares on 1/13/17, and the US OTC shares traded around 1,200 shares. Some days the US shares don't trade at all due to the low US profile of this stock - it doesn't get much press coverage in the US.

Tip: Don't be fooled by a low US market depth ask quantity for OYIEF - the ask quantity was listed as 200 before and after our trade for more shares than that.

In general, you'll pay an overseas brokerage upcharge if you buy it on the Oslo exchange. For example, Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) charges around $100.00 for this type of trade, so you can factor that into your cost, when comparing the overseas price to the US OTC market price. Your broker's international trade desk should walk you through the costs, and final translated price - it's a pretty simple process.

Dividends: Here's OYIEF's dividend schedule over the past two years.

It should go ex-dividend again around 2/23/17, with an early March payout:

Dividend Coverage: OYIEF has improved upon its dividend payout ratio over the past four quarters, bringing it down from over 80%, to 74.14% in the most recent quarter, all while increasing its payout every quarter.

Management has raised the dividend for 12 straight quarters, and we should see more hikes in 2017 due to all of the new vessels that will be added to the fleet.

(Source: OYIEF site)

It added seven new vessels to its fleet in Q4 2016, which will increase the company's earnings power substantially. If you've read any of our articles on shipping stocks, you'll recognize this growth model - "add vessels, increase dividends...rinse and repeat." This is one of the biggest additions we've seen in awhile.

Earnings: The company has had good quarterly growth in revenue, adjusted net profit and EBITDA. Its EPS growth has been lumpy, but jumped back by over 35% in Q3 '16.

(Q1 '16 Net Income was negatively affected by $7.2M in mark-to-market derivatives and currency fluctuations. It also included a $3.1M non-cash charge for deferred taxes. Both of these charges had no cash effect on the company in the quarter.) (Source: OYIEF Q1 '16 release)

The company had record revenues, adjusted net profit and EBITDA in Q3 '16:

Dividend growth was over 13% for the past four quarters, with the share count only rising by 2.68%:

2015 vs. 2014:

(Source: OYIEF site)

Valuations: Last weekend we wrote an article about Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), which attempted to explain its dividend coverage. Our article must've resonated with a few investors - it was up 19% this week, on over 2x normal volume.

OYIEF may not be the screaming buy that SSW is, but it looks competitive on an adjusted P/E basis - (both firms use this metric). It's pricier on a price/book and price/sales basis, but we think it's in a good place in its dividend growth cycle, especially with all of those new vessels that'll start contributing to earnings in Q4 onward.

Financials: As a relatively new company, OYIEF is doing pretty well on its ROA and ROE figures, which should improve as it reaps the ongoing benefits of its growing asset base. OYIEF management's quest for rapid growth, though, has given it a higher debt/equity load than these other companies.

The other shipping companies in this table, Euronav (NYSE:EURN), DHT (NYSE:DHT) and TK Corp. (NYSE:TK), are all oil and gas shipping firms - they don't have the diversification or dividend yield that OYIEF has. We added them to try to get a comparison of relative ratios.

However, as of the end of 9/30/16, it was in compliance with all of its debt covenants, which are as follows:

1. It must maintain a minimum equity/debt ratio of 25%. (it was 32.3% as of Q3 '16.)

2. Interest Coverage Ratio of no less than 2-to-1. (See income statement below.)

3. Liquidity of at least $25M.

Its operating profit covered all financial expenses by a factor of 2.77x in Q3 '16:

(Source: OYIEF site)

Debt and Liquidity: In Q3 '16, the company issued senior unsecured bonds, which are callable in September 2018 and mature in March 2021. They have a floating ratio of three-month NIBOR (Norwegian Interbank Overnight Rate) + 4.50%.

(Source: OYIEF site)

