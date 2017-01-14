Lowe's: What A 'Home Run' Investment Could Look Like

Making a "home run" or exceptional investment case for a company like Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is not especially difficult. (Indeed, today Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) put out a note picking Lowe's as one of its top retail hardline picks, with a "more bullish than ever" sentiment.) Let's run through an illustration to get a better feel for what I mean.

Lowe's has told investors to anticipate diluted earnings-per-share of "approximately" $3.52 for the fiscal year ending February 3rd of 2017. On an adjusted basis, analysts are presently anticipating something closer to $3.90. So let's use that number, keeping in mind that this starting scenario is rather optimistic.

The intermediate-term growth rate assumptions are very robust for Lowe's: to the tune of 15% annually, nearly everywhere I look. This could be driven by an increase in store count, profit margin, or overall sales, a material reduction in the share count, or a mix of all.

Should Lowe's grow earnings by 15% per year for the next five years, you'd be looking at $7.80 or so in per share earnings after half a decade. Naturally the future share price is going to be dependent on the future earnings multiple, which is unknown. However, we can come up with a baseline, in this case an optimistic baseline.

Over the past two decades, shares of Lowe's have traded with an average earnings multiple of about 21. In the past decade, this mark has been closer to 19. And in the past five years, something in the low-20's has been typical. Given that we're starting with an optimistic scenario, let's use 22 times earnings.

At that rate you'd be looking at a future share price of about $172. The dividend presently sits at $0.35 per quarter equating to an annual rate of $1.40. Should Lowe's pay out 40% of its profits in five years, the dividend could increase by 17.5% annually. In turn, this would lead to the expectation of collecting $11.50 or thereabouts in cash dividends per year. Put together, you'd have a total anticipated value, as a baseline, of $184.

Now to give you some context, as I write this shares of Lowe's trade hands at around $72. If these assumptions were to come to fruition this would represent a 155% total gain in just five years. That's a compound annual growth rate of 20.6% per year for the next half decade. It's the sort of thing that would turn a $10,000 starting investment into $25,500.

If you believe anything close to that will happen, I'd suggest that you stop reading this article now and go find a way to get your hands on an ownership claim in Lowe's. If you have some reservations, I think it's prudent to continue on.

One of the contributing factors here is timeline. If instead of 5 years, we expanded the reference point to 10 years, with the same ending assumptions, your total anticipated gain would be closer to 18.2% per annum. Granted that's still exceptional, but it's an important distinction to make nonetheless.

The real "culprit" as it relates to figuring out potential returns is the optimism that was highlighted above. To be fair, analysts are expecting rather lofty growth, but still it could certainly be argued that the above assumptions are a bit too rosy. Personally, I prefer to come in with subdued expectations - better to be pleasantly surprised.

More to this point is that, while 15%+ growth is anticipated, Lowe's "only" grew per share earnings by 7% annually for the past decade. That was during a time when there were 25% less stores, 20% less sales, a materially lower payout ratio and a lower average valuation for share repurchases. It is true that there are "turn around" benefits in the way of margins and like, but it still stands that Lowe's has to grow from a larger base today as compared to a decade ago. So you have to come up with a pretty compelling case, in my view, to justify the exceptional growth rate expectations of today.

A more moderate view might be to scale back 15% yearly growth down to 8% per year or so. After five years at this rate you'd anticipate $5.70 or so in earnings-per-share - still quite solid, just not as optimistic as before. You could scale back the ending earnings multiple as well - say down from 22 to a more typical 18. This would lead to a future price anticipation of about $103.

On the dividend front you might presume the same 40% ending payout ratio, translating to 10% annual payout growth. This certainly isn't as impressive, but it's still solid. You would expect to collect $9.50 or so in payments, for a total anticipated value of $113 (keeping in mind this is merely a high baseline). That equates to a total return expectation of 56% or 9.4% on an annual basis.

This is still a very good return. And once again, if you believe in the growth prospects of the business, you still could have a very solid investment on your hands. Even with growth prospects cut in half, you have a security with the ability to grow its dividend nicely and generate near double-digit gains. (And over a 10-year period the same ~9% annual returns are repeated using the above assumptions.)

Still, further caution may be warranted. From the beginning of 2007 to the beginning of 2010, Lowe's saw its earnings decline by about 37%. Indeed, it took the company seven whole years to get back to its pre-recession level of earnings. Granted the housing crisis was especially hard on the industry, but it's paramount to remember that rosy expectations do not always lead to rosy outcomes. In all likelihood, if only temporarily, there will be darker days ahead.

A subdued view may look something like this. Previously Lowe's was able to grow by 7% annually for an extended period of time. While growth expectations are well above this now, it's conceivable that the company may not even meet its past mark. After all company-wide net earnings have basically been flat over the past decade, with a substantial share repurchase program leading the way for per share earnings growth. Today both the payout ratio and average valuation is much higher, in turn equating to a potentially less effective buyback program.

Perhaps you come to the conclusion that a downbeat baseline looks like say 4% annual earnings growth. With an earnings multiple near 15 (which was common from 2007 to 2011), - you could expect a future price of just $71 - slightly below were shares sit today. Add in the dividend and you're looking at ~2% annual investment performance. Here timing helps you out a bit, as the compression takes longer. On a 10-year basis the anticipated returns using those assumptions would be closer to 4% per year.

In sum, it's not particularly difficult to make a "home run" investment case for Lowe's. Look up analyst growth estimates, slap on a high-teens or low-20's P/E and the expectations are enormous. Of course this does not have to come to fruition. Interestingly, a more conservative view still leads to rather solid returns, while a downbeat case isn't altogether impressive. While the "home run" case would be nice if it came about, personally I would disregard it altogether. If it comes along great, but if Lowe's "only" turns in 6% or 10% earnings-per-share growth, don't say I didn't prepare you.

