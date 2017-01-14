NorthWestern Corporation: Growth Without Higher Bills

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) isn't the typical utility. Where most utilities spend money and ask regulators to approve higher customer bills, NWE has been spending money without the need to meaningfully increase bills. This makes regulatory approval of spending much easier. And a bulk of the spending should lead to more stable bills over time. That's a great backdrop for a long-term utility holding.

How is this possible?

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, there was a nationwide movement for utility deregulation. This meant that utilities that owned power generation had to sell and/or dispose of much of their assets. The thought was competition would lead to lower energy prices. However, natural gas prices spiked which lead to much higher power prices. Thus, re-regulation has taken root in pockets of the USA. NorthWestern has been a beneficiary of re-regulation.

What goes into a utility bill?

Utility bills are made up of two major parts. The cost of energy and the cost of running the network of wires & pipes. NorthWestern has been buying energy producing assets (power plants and natural gas reserves). These new assets replace the need to buy energy from third parties and therefore don't add to customer bills.

Profile of NorthWestern Energy:

NorthWestern Energy is a 100% regulated electric and natural gas utility company. The company operates in 3 states: Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. About 80% of earnings come from electric operations with 20% from natural gas. Also, 80% of customers are in Montana with the remainder in Nebraska & South Dakota.

The following two charts show the magic that management of NWE has created over the last decade. They've grown assets and earnings without increasing customer bills. AND have kept customer bills below the national average!

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Examples of Assets that Increase Earnings with Minimal Customer Bill Impact

In 2015, NWE purchased a portfolio of hydro power assets from PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL). NWE paid $870 million for 439 MW of capacity. NWE had a contract to purchase power from PPL when they owned the assets and purchasing the assets REDUCED the cost of power for customers because NWE earns a regulated return on asset cost whereas PPL charged the market price of power. These facilities will produce carbon-free power for decades and have zero input costs. This means long-term low and stable bills for customers with ownership at NWE.

Another example is NWE purchasing natural gas reserves on behalf of natural gas customers. This insulates customers from price swings in the market because, again, NWE is allowed to earn a regulated return on asset cost rather than charge the market rate for natural gas. This provides stability to natural gas bills and aids customer satisfaction while growing earnings.

What is NWE Worth?

NorthWestern has given 2017 EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50. At yesterday's closing price of $57.22, that means the P/E is 16.3-17.3x. Slow-growth utility, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), trades at 18.2x P/E. Consolidated Edison has a difficult time growing at inflation and has contentious relationships with regulators. Their bills are already above the national average. NWE should at least trade at the same P/E as ED because it can grow faster than inflation, has reasonable regulatory relationships, and bills below the national average. If NWE achieved ED's P/E of 18.2x, it would be worth $60.06-63.70 based on 2017 guidance. That means price upside of 5.0-11.3%. With a great fundamental story, that amount of upside is enough to justify a long-term buy at these levels.