Monthly Review Of DivGro: December 2016

The last month of 2016 was quite busy for DivGro. I closed three positions and used some of the cash to buy additional shares in existing positions. In some cases, these buys allowed me to execute additional covered call trades and to collect premium income. Regular readers would know that I started trading options to boost DivGro's dividend income.

In December, I added another $2,034 in options premiums. Each option sold represents a potential obligation until it expires or gets exercised. I label options income as secured income only when I no longer have that obligation. Please read my December 2016 options update for details.

December was a record setting month for dividend income. I collected $1,407 in dividends, an increase of 83% over December 2015's dividend income of $770. I just love quarter-ending months!

DivGro's projected annual dividend income (PADI) increased to $12,376, well above my goal of $12,000. The significance of $12k is that I can expect dividend income of at least $1,000 per month, on average, in perpetuity. (That's just a cool word meaning indefinitely or forever... and, of course, I'm assuming my portfolio stays the same and no companies cut their dividends).



In December, I published my first Editor's Pick article at Seeking Alpha! The increased promotion certainly helped, as I easily smashed my previous record for page views (now closing in on 25,000). If you haven't read the article, please read Top Holdings of Dividend ETFs and help me reach the 25,000-page view mark.

In last month's review, which I wrote in my parent's home in South Africa, I mentioned that my father underwent quintuple bypass surgery. I'm very happy to report that the surgery went well and that my father has recovered from some complications following surgery. He's steadily gaining back his strength and we're all grateful to see him up and about again!

December Highlights

The main goal of DivGro is to generate a growing dividend income stream. That's why I like to review my dividend income regularly and consider factors that could affect future dividend payments.

I received dividend income of $1,407 from 31 DivGro stocks in December, for a year to date total of $15,391. That total includes some dividends I recorded following the consolidation of several of my accounts into a single DivGro portfolio.

Projected annual dividend income (PADI) is the total dividend income I expect to receive in the next 12 months. I recorded ten buys and six sells. Also, two stocks announced dividend increases and one stock paid a smaller dividend. These activities added $871 to DivGro's PADI, which now stands at $12,376.

The following chart plots DivGro's projected monthly dividend income (red line) against monthly dividends:

Comparing dividend income by month is another way to see progress:

Transactions

In December, I added shares to ten existing positions:

• AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

• Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)

• Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

• Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN)

• Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

• Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

• The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

• The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

• The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

• Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

This month, I sold shares and reduced my positions in the following stocks:

• PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

• Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lastly, I closed the following positions:

• The Gap, Inc (NYSE:GPS)

• Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

• Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

As a result of these transactions, DivGro's PADI increased by $847.

Dividend Changes

The following stocks announced dividend increases:

• Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O)

• Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

The following holding paid a reduced dividend:

• Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)

DivGro's PADI increased by $22 due to these dividend changes.

Dividends Received

I received dividends from 31 different stocks this month, for a total of $1,407 in dividend income:

• AFLAC Inc. (NYSE:AFL) - $21.50

• Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) - $45.10

• Dominion Resources, Inc (NYSE:D) - $70.00

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) - $26.70

• Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) - $58.86

• Ford Motor Company (F) - $90.00

• Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) - $47.00

• Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) - $49.00

• International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) - $42.00

• Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) - $57.20

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) - $43.20

• The Coca-Cola Company (KO) - $35.00

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) - $25.48

• Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) - $105.80

• McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) - $25.38

• 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) - $17.76

• Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) - $31.20

• Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) - $46.67

• Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - $14.40

• Realty Income Corp. (O) - $10.10

• Pfizer Inc (PFE) - $90.00

• Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - $159.00

• STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) - $27.80

• Target Corporation (TGT) - $24.00

• T. Rowe Price Group, Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) - $35.10

• The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE:TRV) - $19.43

• Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) - $60.50

• Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) - $43.20

• Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) - $16.50

• Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - $20.52

• ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) - $48.75

Markets

While I no longer compare DivGro's performance to the markets, it is worth looking at the context within which we're investing:

Nov 30, 2016 DOW: 19,123.58 S&P 500: 2,198.81 NASDAQ: 5,323.68 10-YR BOND: 2.37% Click to enlarge Dec 31, 2016 DOW: 19,762.60 S&P 500: 2,238.83 NASDAQ: 5,383.12 10-YR BOND: 2.45% Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

In December, the DOW gained 3.34%, the S&P 500 gained 1.82%, and the NASDAQ gained 1.12%. Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.45%.

Below are charts showing the market activity of these indices in December, courtesy of Google Finance. (Click on the charts to see detail). Each chart shows a 20-period exponential moving average (in red). I've also included a 20-period relative strength index below the main chart.

Portfolio Statistics

Based on the total capital invested and the portfolio's current market value, DivGro has delivered a simple return of 23.68% since inception. In comparison, DivGro's IRR (internal rate of return) is 11.93%. (IRR takes into account the timing and size of deposits since inception, so it is a better measure of portfolio performance).

I track the yield on cost (YoC) for individual stocks, as well as an average YoC for my portfolio. DivGro's average YoC decreased from 4.40% last month to 4.26% this month.

Another interesting statistic is percentage payback, which relates dividend income to the amount of capital invested. DivGro's average percentage payback is 9.85%, down from last month's 10.41%.

Finally, DivGro's projected annual yield is at 4.31%, up from last month's value of 4.03%. I calculate projected annual yield by dividing PADI ($12,376) by the total amount invested.

Looking Ahead

Trading in January will be lighter than normal as I'm busy transferring my Scottrade account to Interactive Brokers where commission rates are more favorable for options trading. I'm also planning to transfer stocks from one of my FolioInvesting accounts to Interactive Brokers so I can execute options trades on them as well. Currently, FolioInvesting does not offer an options trading.

