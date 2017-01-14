Fate Therapeutics Set To Gain Momentum In 2017

In the past year shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are up slightly.

FATE data by YCharts

While it´s been a ho-hum year for investors, 2017 looks to be a transformational time for this tiny biotech concern with several catalysts in sight.

On January 5th management announced that the first patient in the ProTmune PROTECT clinical trial had been treated.

The targeted indication is the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), an immunological complication that can occur in patients who´ve undergone an allogeneic stem cell transplant. GVHD occurs when the donor´s immune cells attack the patient´s normal cells and can often be fatal. Acute GVHD, which the company is working to prevent, develops soon after transplanted cells appear in the patient.

As there are no approved preventative therapies for the condition, ProTmune could potentially see rapid adoption if it makes it through regulatory hurdles. The drug candidate has received orphan drug and fast track designations from the FDA.

In this two stage study 10 patients with hematologic malignancies will be enrolled to assess safety, followed by a 60 patient randomized trial to assess efficacy. Interestingly enough, the company modified the trial design in late 2016 to blind the study- if results are promising enough, this would mean that accelerated approval could be a possibility, greatly reducing time to market.

The primary endpoint of the trial is cumulative incidence of acute GVHD 100 days after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company will also be assessing incidence of infections, cancer relapse rates, and survival data.

Another point that makes this story intriguing is that in late November last year the company announced a private financing. Led by well-known investor Redmile Group and with other well known funds participating (BVF, EcoR1, etc.) the company raised $57 million dollars. Add this to the company´s third quarter cash balance of $46 million and assuming a $10 million to $13 million quarterly burn rate, the company now has a cash runway to 2018. That these institutional investors participated in the funding bodes well for the company´s prospects in my opinion. I would expect another financing (or non dilutive partnership) by the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Investors should keep in mind that the company´s potential is not just limited to ProTmune. They are also advancing FTE-NK100, a first in class adaptive T-Cell product, into the clinic with clinical trials to start early this year. The company also teamed up with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to advance off the shelf T-cell immunotherapies utilizing pluripotent cell lines. This candidate has shown enhanced anti-tumor activity and increased immune checkpoint resistance in preclinical studies.

To summarize, with most of the company´s valuation backed up by its cash balance and a promising pipeline finally advancing into the clinic this year, I believe Wall Street will award shares a much higher valuation as the year progresses.

For investors who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, I suggest establishing desired position in the near term. Investors are basically getting a CAR-T play with a promising initial drug in phase 1 studies, all backed up by the company´s current cash position. I expect that this undervaluation will not last for long and should be taken advantage of.