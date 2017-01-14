Disappointing Earnings Growth Is The Highest Risk For The U.S. Equity Market

The Q4 earnings season has unofficially started on Friday, 13 January with the release of quarterly results of JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Waiting for the Trump administration to take office on January 20 and to implement the first decision on fiscal policy during the first 100 days of the presidential mandate, we think that investors will focus on quarterly results over the next few weeks.

In the following table we indicated the earnings calendar for the Companies with the highest market cap in the S&P500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) and the Nasdaq (NYSEARCA: QQQ).

According to Factset consensus, earnings should rise by 3% in Q4. It would be the second consecutive quarterly increase for earnings following the 3.1% increase in Q3. Utilities should record the highest growth rate (19.8%), followed by financials (13.8%) and information technology (+5.9%). The worst sector should be telecom services (-28.2%), industrials (-8.2%) and energy (-2.6%).

A positive earnings season could reinforce analysts' expectations that earnings growth will remain vigorous also in 2017. According to Factset consensus estimate, earnings should rise by 11% in Q1 '17, 10.5% in Q2 '17 and by 11.5% in 2017 as a whole. In 2017, earnings are projected to overcome revenue growth (+5.9%).

While we think that estimates on revenue growth are in line with the economic outlook (according to latest Bloomberg consensus real GDP should rise by 2.3% in 2017 and CPI by 2%), we are skeptical that earnings growth rate could be double the revenue growth rate. Indeed, we think that wage growth could hit corporate profitability in 2017.

A negative indication on corporate profitability comes from net profit margin, calculated as corporate profits after taxes, depreciation and inventory valuation divided by nominal GDP. As indicated by the following graph, a high net profit was followed in the past by modest earnings growth in the following 5 years and vice versa.

Click to enlarge

Despite down from the peak of 12.6% in 2012 and 2014, net profit margin was at 11.5% in Q3, '16 a value higher than the long-term average of 9.4%, signaling modest growth over the coming years. According to our estimates, the current value of net profit margin suggests a 3.2% CAGR of earnings over the next 5 years.

The spread between the 10 year and 2 year government bond yields also remains at value in line with a modest growth rate of earnings over the next 3 years.

Click to enlarge

Disappointing earnings growth is one of the main sources of risks for equity investors. Indeed, the forward 12-month P/E ratio is 17.1x, well above both the 5-year average of 15.1x, and the 10-year average of 14.4x. In this scenario, we think that a further positive performance of the major US equity index will depend from earnings growth as a further expansion of P/E seems unlikely.