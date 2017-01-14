Morgan Stanley Has Good Reasons For Outperforming Its Industry Competitors

MS's financial health is way too sound. It needs to take advantage of financing opportunities towards its investments and assets.

Banks are seeing significant returns, with some outperforming the market indices in 2016. With the market currently in consolidation and President-Elect Trump close to beginning his term, investors are on the sidelines waiting for clearer indicators of what is to come in 2017 as well as during Trump's remaining time in his term. The question remains whether the banking sector has been curtailing the overall market or contributing mostly to its key performance.

One factor remains to be a constant thorn in finding growth value stocks: all indices are coming off near highs and with continued consolidation. Whether the market will continue to move higher or finally meet its resistance is up in the air and anybody's guess is as good as mine. If we are looking for investments that can provide value as well as dividends, we still have to worry about market risk. Regardless of an individual bank doing supremely well, the stock will begin to fade with its benchmark index. The current market risk is problematic, and I have previously expressed this concern in other articles. A portfolio investor can reduce total risk, but the chances of a pullback are high which hinders the investor's ability to act on good value opportunities.

Click to enlarge

I took four banks to compare each other's performance in the last year. The four stocks are Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Wells Fargo Corporation (NYSE: WFC). I also compared them to the benchmark index, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (^GSPC).

What I found was that out of four of them, three outperformed their indices. The only one that underperformed was WFC. MS is the leader in price performance, with an 8% lead to the second leading performer. I find it interesting that banks have outperformed the markets exponentially and questioned their ability to continue to do so regardless of market risk. I began to analyze all of the stocks starting with MS below the surface. After some fundamental analysis, I decided to move forward with MS as the one having the greatest prospect to continue to outperform the market and its competitors.

MS has the best outlook for continued increase in value

MS's dividend metrics provide some fascinating information that can potentially allow it to be a candidate for a dividend price increase. The current dividend payout ratio is 26%, which is low and means that the company has been holding back earnings to invest for positive returns. The payout ratio has also decreased due to increased revenues while maintaining dividends constant. Dividend growth per share for 2016 increased 30%. So far, the dividend yield has declined on a one- and three-year timeline. Annual dividend growth has been on the decline and currently sits at 57.14%. It makes sense since MS's payout ratio has dropped as well.

The long-term D/E ratio for MS is 2.14, which is down from 2007 highs of 6.32. Compared to the industry sector, MS is quite small. More importantly is to check whether it is in good enough financial shape to weather possible declines and weak market conditions.

Currently, MS's operating cash flow is positive and it has the means to pay back loans from investments. The ROE is 6.24% while the ROA is 0.64%. Not impressive. However, it is making positive returns which help justify a low dividend payout ratio. Its interest coverage ratio of 2.86 puts the company in good terms regarding financial health and the ability to pay back its debts.

Currently, MS has stated that it's bullish on China markets and has set its sights on placing investments abroad due to an overextended market in the U.S. compared to a potential rally in the Chinese markets after having a series of bearish concerns on their economic slowdown.

Earnings for the last year have seen an increase every quarter while beating estimates. This year's earnings growth saw a quarterly increase of 69.39% (yoy). To accompany the earnings growth, we also see MS providing substantial revenue growth in the past year that has pushed it up back to levels from 2015. Upcoming earnings report from MS is on Tuesday, January 17th before the market opens. If MS continues to see an increase in earnings growth, it may consider a dividend increase. Earnings surprises for the last four quarters have shown an average increase of 26%, continuing to beat analysts' expectations. In light of this data, we should continue to see consistency in the upcoming year in regards to MS's fundamental basis alone while excluding extreme market exposure.

Click to enlarge

Multiple metrics show positive sentiments in MS, but we still have to face the fact that buying at highs here is a bad idea. While investors may find opportunities that look attractive, they still have to sit on their hands waiting for prices to come down to eliminate some downside risk from a possible pullback.

A lot of insider selling on the open market has happened recently. The insider selling is probably due to MS outperforming, prompting officers and directors of the company to sell some shares for a profit. Also, it looks like increased selling occurred right after Trump won the presidency which is something not to look past by.

Click to enlarge

Closing Up

If markets were not at highs, I would be considering this a great buy. It certainly has the fundamental prospects to show continued earnings and revenue growth with a potential dividend increase. MS also demonstrates that it is likely to outperform the market in 2017 and may continue to be the growth leader in the banking sector.

One factor to consider regarding the whole banking sector is the federal funds rate, which is expected to increase three times in 2017. Increased rates may cause the banking industry to have a slowdown in growth. However, a lot of potential Trump policies are in the air that can potentially help boost or hurt the banking sector. One thing to keep in mind is that Trump so far has picked many bankers for his administration which may give a sentiment of him leaning towards benefiting the banks while reducing regulations that hinder banks from potential revenue. Once again leaving us with mixed signals for what is to come in 2017. Only time can tell at this point whether banks will benefit in the long run or fail to sustain their current growth. On the same note, I am more geared towards a bullish sentiment on MS, and if markets were not at highs, I would consider MS as a great opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.