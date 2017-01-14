Confidence Not Enough To Boost Economy

Today the US Commerce Department reported retail sales rose 0.6% in December from a month earlier. Though helped by strong car sales and higher gas prices, sales in other categories were flat on the month and underscored how bad the holiday shopping season was for many retailers. A key takeaway is that the reported Trump bump in investor sentiment is not translating into consumer spending to date.

The truth is that an aging, indebted population, struggling with low savings' yields, has less appetite and ability to spend. Blind confidence won't help. What's needed are wage gains, higher yields, lower expenses and less household debt. Not things the new government can manufacture at all, let alone quickly. See Consumers Confident but not enough to spend: