Peabody Energy: Everyone Has A Plan Until You Get Punched In The Mouth

I am outraged that Peabody's senior management team (SMT) could walk into a $500 million windfall, despite doing next to nothing to fight for their stakeholders.

This is a follow up to my recent January 13, 2017 article: Former Peabody Energy Senior Executive Questions Management's Fiduciary Behavior, published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

On March 16, 2016, Bloomberg published an article where they discussed Peabody Energy's (OTCPK:BTUUQ) then precarious financial state. Within the piece, CEO Glenn Kellow referenced the famous Mike Tyson boxing quote: "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth". Now many Peabody stakeholders feel like they are being punched in the mouth by Mr. Kellow's outrageous post bankruptcy reorganization scheme.

Click to enlarge

Given the buzz surrounding my recent Peabody article, a good friend of mine reached out to me and shared some egregious details from the Plan Term Sheet, Peabody Energy's bankruptcy term sheet. Enclosed below are my friend's sentiments, which aptly characterize the situation:

I am looking at the term sheet from the link to the term sheet SA Contributor Wyco provided. On Exhibit 4, SMT is awarded 10% of the fully diluted equity (after giving effect to the exercise of the Penny Warrants and conversion of the Preferred Equity). SMT would immediately receive 25.8% of this award (which is referred to on the Exhibit as "emergence awards") and the remainder would be received over some time period based on performance targets. Glenn Kellow would get 18.75% of the SMT's "emergence awards" shares of stock. If you do the math, it looks to like Glenn would immediately get about $15 million of "emergence awards" (10% times 25.8% times 18.75% times $3.1 billion of equity). He would then also have the chance to receive maybe 3 times that amount over time based on "performance". These are approximate numbers based on an equity value of $3.1 billion. The actual award under the plan might be 2 times that amount, since the company is probably worth much more than the $4.2 billion enterprise value used to arrive at the $3.1 equity value. Glenn would get this reward for driving the ship onto the rocks and throwing the shareholders overboard with lead weights as life preservers

Enclosed below, please see the screenshot found on page 50 of this 85 page document. This is the exact excerpt detailing the allocations to the senior management team (SMT).

Click to enlarge

It would be a sad day in St. Louis and a disgrace to capitalism, if Honorable Judge Barry Schermer drops the gavel in favor of Peabody's SMT. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance and an MBA, and the textbooks and academic theories tell us that in capitalism when you fail, management is supposed to act in the better interest of their stakeholders. If this were a meritocracy then they would lose their jobs, and not get a piece of a $500 million pie. If you are Steve Job and you masterfully spawn a new industry and great products, then you deserve the fruits of that innovation. In this case, if you deliberately throw some stakeholders, that you are supposed to be working for, under the bus, so you can benefit, that is a different story. Despite the fact that this a coal company, and coal is evil to most journalists, I am hoping there is a public outcry and the world's best disinfectant, sunlight, is shined on this case.

Financial Modeling

Given the excitement for my recent piece, I dusted off and refreshed my own financial models.

Enclosed below please find my very conservative and detailed financial models. The work is 100% my own and I used Peabody's 10-Ks and 10-Q for my numbers. I estimate Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA could be $435 million and FY17 adjusted EBITDA could be $1.282 billion. Also, please note, I am including the ongoing interest expense for senior secured holders. So my adjusted EBITDA figures are a good proxy for how I am modeling free cash flow generation in Q4 2016 and during FY17. This cash can be used to ultimately pay off the senior secured holders in full, without having to dilute junior stakeholders.

Click to enlarge

Based on this, Peabody's pro-forma cash balance at 12/31/17 could be close to $2.4 billion, while still in bankruptcy. Again, this cash balance could be close to enough to pay off the secured debt. So at the end of December 31, 2017, under this scenario, net financial debt would be closer to $5.1 billion, not $7.6 billion. The next question is how to restructure the balance sheet and how do you split the enterprise value pie.

Remember my adjusted $1.3 billion normalized EBITDA figure is net of $232 million in interest expense. If we were to place a conservative 5X multiple on this cash flow stream, given the high quality nature of Peabody's assets, Peabody's enterprise value could fetch close to $6.5 billion.

Click to enlarge

In terms of Peabody's off balance sheet contingent liabilities on page 38 of Peabody's Q3 2016 10-Q, yes these are real, but they are non-cash and don't behave like long-term debt. If you look at American Airline's (NASDAQ:AAL) pension liabilities when they reemerged from bankruptcy, investors astutely discounted these with the implicit assumption that American Airlines, then a healthy and an going concern, was capable of meeting these obligations. Also, it is my understanding that these off balance sheet liabilities are expensed as they accrue and are baked into Peabody's operating costs (or per ton costs).

Click to enlarge

Also, we need to remember that Peabody made its final federal lease payment for it crown jewel Powder River Basin (PRB) assets. On my call with Mr. Palmer, he reminded me that Peabody front loaded its capital expenditures program, during it more robust years, in the PRB, so the future capex in the near term will be quite limited there. Moreover, given his deep knowledge acquired since 2001 (when Lehman spun Peabody off in an IPO), he noted that Arch Coal's (NYSE:ARCH) Black Thunder mine has a limited reserve life and significant capex is required to extend that reserve life. One other positive is that Peabody's ill timed currency hedges have mostly rolled off. These were also major drags to cash flow during 2015 and 2016. Peabody's SMT doesn't want to remind junior stakeholders of these factors.

Takeaway

It is outrageous that Peabody's senior management team could walk away with $500-$600 million for vaporizing equity holders and convertible holders and haircutting unsecured holders. Under my very conservative scenario, modeled above, if Judge Schermer gives shareholders more time to justly see the fruits of Peabody's recovery, then it is possible that Peabody will generate enough cash to pay off the senior secured holders in full, leaving $5.1 billion in debt. If the coal global recovery proves sustainable, especially for seaborne Australian coal and the higher natural gas prices in the U.S., then with a $6 or $6.5 billion enterprise value, there is a chance that shareholders may have a valid claim to a share in Peabody's remarkable recovery.

Either way and at the very least, as I expressed earlier, the proposed $750 million right offering and $750 million private placement raise looks unnecessary, and intentionally designed to be diluted to junior debt holders. Why rush to conclude this bankruptcy process, given the sea change in coal prices, especially before we know how much free cash flow Peabody will generate in Q4 2016 and how well Peabody priced its Q1 2017 seaborne met coal and Australian thermal coal? Another critical unanswered question is did Peabody ramp up its met coal production in Q4 2016 to benefit from the upswing in the cycle or is it intentionally holding back production to suppress near-term cash flow? We don't know until we see its results.

Here are my detailed back up exhibits. Also, please note, I factored in Peabody's historic realized price discount relative to the published benchmarks as well as incorporated a 60%/40% mix to adjust for Peabody's output of high quality hard coking coal and LV PCI. So again, my estimates are factual, grounded, and I would argue conservative. Here is to hoping Judge Schermer read my forthright arguments. And finally, to reiterate, I don't have any ownership of any Peabody Energy financial instruments of any kind, nor will I speculate on any over the next month. I write for justice and to take a principled stand.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.