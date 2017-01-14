Weekend Reading: Saudi Arabia Confirms 'New Normal' For Oil

Wednesday's EIA crude oil report (NYSEARCA:USO) was exceedingly bearish. Not only did inventory increase by 4.1 MMbbl, much higher than the expectation of 1.16 MMbbl, domestic supply also soared to 8.946 MMbbl/day, the highest since mid-April. Yes, re-benchmarking may have fudged the production rate a bit, but the rolling average still points to a high.

Click to enlargeSource: data from EIA

If there is a fundamental argument for lower oil prices, this had to be it. But did the market react negatively? No! Oil rallied heavily after the data release, with WTI and Brent increasing to $52.37/bbl and $55.45/bbl, respectively, as of Friday's settle. While the market does not always agree with me, I am glad that investors are correctly overlooking the bearish data. In my weekly pre-EIA analysis (read Oil Weekly Report: Expect More Bearish Data) I stated that even though the data will be bearish, the massive production cut will eventually weigh in. Indeed, it has.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said that the Kingdom has decreased output to less than 10 MMbbl/day.

Click to enlarge

In the chart above we can see that such level of production has not been seen since the beginning of 2015, so it is clear that the cartel leader means business.

Doubters will continue to say that OPEC members will cheat. I believe that the fact that the market reacted positively to Saudi Arabia's production cut significantly decreases the chance of cheating, at least in the near-term. Why cheat when you can make more with less? Let's not forget that it takes money to make money. I doubt the government of Venezuela, or any other government for that matter, would want to increase capital spending when the country could make the same amount of money by just following the rules of the game while preserving reserves.

But Be Realistic

While I am bullish on oil in the short-term, I will change my mind the instant the fundamentals fall apart. On the demand side we have the Trump bump and on the supply side we have the production cut. I believe that the focus should remain on the supply side for now, as demand has not materialized yet (i.e. no tax cuts yet, no massive infrastructure spending, etc.), but the supply catalyst has already happened. Production cuts must remain in place for the rally to persist. Unfortunately for bulls, history has shown that OPEC members do cheat, and they cheat often. As I talked about earlier, I don't expect them to cheat in the short-term, but it is really just a matter of time before producers turn on the tap again. What will be the catalyst? Similar to what caused oil to crash in the first place, I believe that it will be lower oil prices, not higher prices, that will trigger another race to the bottom. Note that the only reason major producers are willing to cut production is because they believe that together they have the ability to influence the market (I believe they do), but should there be any doubt that they no longer have power (i.e. if oil moves lower despite production cuts), then it will be free-for-all once again. To reiterate, I do not see cheating as a near-term possibility as oil has not shown the necessary weakness.

What Investors Can Do

Given that I do not see any serious threat to oil's bullish fundamentals in the near-term, I believe that increasing portfolio allocation to oil sensitive assets is a worthwhile tactical trade. The easiest way would be to go long oil ETFs such as USO as they are vanilla equity vehicles. It's important to understand that this is a short-term trade as 1) these ETFs suffer from natural decay due to the current contango of the futures curve and 2) we must monitor new geopolitical developments closely.

You may be wondering why am I not mentioning oil stocks. While this topic deserves a whole another article on its own, I think it is absolutely absurd that many oil stocks (e.g. Chevron (NYSE:CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)) have rallied close to pre-crash highs despite the fact that oil is still in the $50s. Yes, it's true that they are integrated majors, but given that cash flows are still way down, I think it is quite risky to buy them at today's prices.

Click to enlarge

To conclude, I leave you with this question. Is it finally time to throw out EIA's inventory numbers? Clearly bigger forces are at play here.

