Gold Bulls Vacation In Fear Of A Pounding

The past week has been a nerve-wracking one in the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) market, as both bulls and bears awaited the inevitable $1,200/oz test. The bulls managed to keep gold above $1,200/oz for nearly 12 hours Thursday, but the bears held their ground and managed to suppress the metal by the close. Looking at comments and general sentiment this week, most are convinced this was a losing week for the bulls. If I had not looked at charts and had simply read comments sections on Seeking Alpha, I would have assumed gold was down 2% for the week. Despite gold closing higher between Wednesday and Friday, rising from $1,195.60 to $1,197.30, bullish sentiment plunged from 37% bulls to 29% bulls. This is quite rare, and I'm having a difficult time finding an occurrence as extreme as this in any market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The bears have been cheering all week, and many of the bulls seem defeated and at their wit's end. While the price of gold did not close above $1,200/oz, this was not a win for the bears. After an $80/oz move in 12 trading days, the bears should have been waiting with claws sharpened to put a significant dent in the bulls momentum. Instead, they were barely able to defend $1,200/oz, and seemed happy to finish the week and get a few day's rest.

The general consensus from the articles I've read this week is that is that bulls are exhausted, and this "failed breakout" at $1,200/oz wore them down. Some of the bulls appear as if they're so drained by the past couple months trading that they've turned skittish and any reversal (no matter how minor) is enough to make them stampede away. This is a good sign in my opinion for the bulls that are staying the course, as a sizeable portion of the bulls are barely able to stay optimistic.

So what do I mean when I say that gold was up but we have less bulls? The chart below should help to illustrate this:

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

I have built sentiment charts like the one above from Daily Sentiment Index data, but added my own custom moving averages to help to follow trends in sentiment. As we can see from the above chart, it's been a rollercoaster ride the past 12 months. Gold began the year with a monster trend that saw the metal catapult itself to $1,250/oz, and has ended last year with the most pessimistic sentiment reading in history for gold. Bullish sentiment (white line) has been rising to start the year, and reached a reading of 37% bulls as of Wednesday's close. However somehow the past 2 trading days has eroded bullish sentiment from a reading of 37% to 29%. Looking solely at this sentiment chart, we would assume that the price of gold had dropped 1 - 2%. Instead the price of gold is actually up 0.2% over this period.

This is confusing to say the least, and after combing through 10 years of data, I have been unable to find any occurrences similar to this extreme. There have been times when sentiment has fallen despite gold closing higher (during a bounce following a violent correction), but none to this degree. For what it's worth, I will show the closest examples to this I've been able to come up with.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The most recent example occurred on the S&P-500 where we saw an erosion of 5% bulls, despite a 0.15% drop in price. This example is somewhat similar to gold as the S&P-500 endured a correction and was 6% off its lows at the time of this occurrence. On November 11th the S&P-500 closed at 2167, and on November 14th it closed at 2164, yet bulls dropped from 37% to 32%. To put this in perspective, bullish sentiment only went from 27% to 35% during a 1.1% up day on November 9th. What this tells us that is that most bulls were skeptical of the move. Bullish sentiment made a modest move on a 1.1% gain, but more than half of the bulls that joined in on November 9th threw in the towel as the market gave back 0.15% over the next 2 days. I think we all know what happened next: these 2 days were a brief pause before the S&P-500 soared 5% higher over the next 3 weeks.

(Source: Investing.com)

The second example came in mid 2013 after a 7% correction in 1 month for gold. On July 16th, gold closed at $1,290.80 with a reading of 37% bulls. Despite a 0.2% gain to $1,293.30 on July 19th, bullish sentiment dropped from 37% to 36%. Once again this meant that despite higher prices, bulls were less enthusiastic. This showed skepticism by bulls who did not get any more bullish despite slightly higher prices. This is nowhere near the current example obviously, but that is a testament to just how rare and strange the current signal is.

(Source: Investing.com)

For the most similar example, we have to go all the way back to 2010. Gold closed at $1,119.30 on February 16th 2010 with a reading of 45% bulls. The next trading day gold closed at $1,119.50, but bullish sentiment dropped from 45% bulls down to 38% bulls. This is the only other occurrence in the past decade when gold saw a higher gold price within 1-2 days later, yet a significant drop in bullish sentiment. As we can see from the above chart, this occurrence came when gold was 7% off the lows and it printed a very similar candle to the current one. It also occurred after an 11% drop in gold in less than a month. This example shares many similarities to the current example, other than the fact that bullish sentiment was starting from a slightly higher reading. We can see from the above chart what occurred next. While gold did pullback 2% over the next 5 trading days, it was 2.5% higher 2 weeks later, and 10% higher 3 months later.

There is zero guarantee that the current signal will play out like the past ones, mostly due to the fact that the current reading is unlike any other example. This exercise was done mainly as a guideline to get an idea for what can happen next during a rare occurrence when we have less bullish sentiment, despite higher prices.

Technical Outlook & Summary

So what's next for gold and the miners? I wish I knew with certainty, but no one does, and all I can do is use sentiment and technicals to give me an idea. We are at an interesting juncture currently where gold is flirting with resistance, yet the gold miners have blasted through resistance more than a week ago. Due to this scenario, I am much more aggressively long the miners than I am gold.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at a daily chart of gold, we can see that it's above a nearly flat 50-day moving average, but below a declining 200-day moving average. This does not give us much to work with in terms of the dominant trend, as the short term trend is up, but long term remains down. Gold is still locked in a nasty downtrend, and resistance for this downtrend seems to be at $1,200/oz. In addition to being locked in a downtrend, gold is flirting with resistance at $1,200/oz. I do not believe this resistance to be as scary as the bears are making it out to be, and am very impressed by the bulls' efforts this week. The bears should have been able to cause a massive reversal off this level, but their best efforts were thwarted by the bulls. It's difficult to say what will happen next, but I'm impressed that the bulls managed to close gold where they did. Despite there being less bullish sentiment, the bulls fighting in this battle have shown up with heavy hooves.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

While I'm neutral in terms of the technicals on gold, I am very bullish on the sentiment trend for gold. As we saw from the sentiment chart I've built posted above, bullish sentiment is trending higher above all of its moving averages. Despite an 8% move in the gold price we are still below 30% bulls, and this means that are lots of bulls left to convert if price can continue to base or move higher. I expect any dips to be bought by the bulls based on the current sentiment outlook. Gold has just came off a massive buy signal which got me long a half position at $1,176/oz. I've discussed my Sentiment Trend buy signals in past articles, and they are generated when bullish sentiment (white line) crossed above all its moving averages from below a 10% reading.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally from a short term perspective, I am quite bullish on gold. Gold made a new buy signal on December 27th based on my 2-hour trend system, which prompted my article "Gold: All Systems Go, Ready For Lift-Off" on December 29th. As we can see from my short term trend system, gold has flipped from bearish to bullish when the blue line crossed over above the yellow line. This was the first cross-over since post election when gold crossed down and gave a warning signal that the trend could be changing. Typically crossovers like these find some resistance at the orange line, but thus far gold has cleared this line and is sitting in a very good spot. The pink link above however is not usually as easy to overcome, and I believe there will be a vicious battle at $1,250 if we get there.

Moving onto the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX), the bears are currently on very thin ice. The GDX broke out above its descending channel on January 5th, and we've been basing above here since. Despite the bears being very loud in the comments section, I do not know what their plan is here. Originally they were shorting against $22.50 as this was resistance (which was not a bad idea), but I believe they've turned stubborn and do not have a trade plan anymore. The fact that the GDX continues to find support at its descending channel is not a good sign for the bears, and I don't see any resistance above until $24.80 for the GDX. If the $24.80 - $25.00 resistance breaks, it's game over for the and the lone stubborn bear pictured above will be swimming with the bulls. I believe the bulls have the upper hand on the GDX, and I don't see many outs for the bears. Barring a 3% drop in the price of gold to $1,165 or less, I see the GDX holding $21.00 where those that have been missed this rally would like come in to start positions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I stated 3 weeks ago that bears get fat but perma-bears get slaughtered, yet my warning was ignored by most bears. Some of my favorite writers remain bearish on the gold miners and think a collapse is imminent here. Meanwhile bullish sentiment is still in depressed territory, and the technicals improve each week for gold and the miners. I believe that when the trend changes, so should the trader, but some would rather be 'right' than make money. As one of my favorite traders Ed Seykota once said "It can be very expensive to convince the markets that you are right".

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

I am now 46% long miners across my accounts, and slightly above my allowed allocation of 45%. I added 3 final positions last week and this is as long as I plan to get. Despite the rally over the past 3 weeks, I am not taking profits and am holding for higher prices. I prefer to hold miners which I believe to be the 'best in breed' over the index, which is why I'm not long GDX. For full transparency I have shown my main two accounts above to show my money is where my mouth is.

My top mining positions by weight in no particular order are:

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG)

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF)

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, BTG, MRLDF, TORXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.