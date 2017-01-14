Company Insights: BofA Reports A Ho-Hum Quarter With More Fat To Cut, But Is It Time To Book Profits?

Long-term trends intact, but it would just be piggish not to take some profits here.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) just reported its Q4 so let's quickly go over the highlights real quick before we dive into the commentary.

Fourth quarter highlights:

The company had a slight miss on the earnings as the clean EPS came in at $0.36 per share versus the $0.38 consensus.

Net interest income was 0.9% higher than the previous quarter and net interest margins (NIM) were 2.23%. Average loan growth was 0.9% - nothing to write home about.

Total revenues increased by 2.1% over the past year from $8.01B to $8.11B while expenses declined 6.1% on a yoy basis.

The bank's CET capital ratio continues to improve over the longer term, now sitting at 10.8% versus 9.8% last year and slightly down from 10.7% in the previous quarter.

The company plans on buying back up to $1.8B in shares.

Bank of America's earnings have historically been quite noisy. This quarter by comparison was much more cleaner. This is a step in the right direction. On October 17, 2016, I had written a bullish report on BAC and why I felt it was a buy. Since then, the share price has appreciated by 43%, almost 44% including dividends. In this timeframe, the KBE (NYSEARCA:KBE) bank index has gained 32%.

Click to enlarge

The core thesis remains unchanged. The overall trends for revenues and profitability are up. Expenses are coming down. Litigation costs which had dogged BAC are also coming down. We are continuing to see a wonderful environment for lenders with a robust economy and credit remaining solid for borrowers. The operational leverage this bank continues to exhibit is still very solid and I like this stock over the long term. However, I would advocate that those invested in BAC should pause and use the recent run to book some profits.

Why do I say this? Take a look at the graph below:

Click to enlarge

While the stock rocketed versus its peers and posted solid gains, all of its gains have come as a result of multiple expansion. As you can see from the chart above, the forward P/E has climbed from a 10x to 13.5x over the past year. While the bank's continued performance has normalized the multiples slightly, there is still room for it to correct. The stock is also highly overbought with technical indicators diverging. In short, the stock could use a time correction or a price correction, or both.

Click to enlarge

In my estimation, now is the time to book some profits of the shares and perhaps give it a 20-25% haircut. Over the longer term, the combination of Bank of America's operating leverage, fundamental trends and improving efficiency will continue to move the share price higher. This continues to remain my favorite large bank stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.