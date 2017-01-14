Weekly U.S. Oil Rig Count: The Rig Count Finally Fell This Week, Or Did It?

The net effect of the rig count changes this week will be positive for crude oil production volumes.

All of the rigs that were retired were vertical rigs.

The total oil rig count finally fell after increasing for eleven consecutive weeks. The decline was spread across multiples basins, but consisted entirely of vertical rigs. Several new horizontal and directional rigs were added during the week, whose production will far exceed that of the vertical rigs being retired.

There was increased volatility in crude oil prices (NYSE: USO), particularly around the EIA weekly inventory release which for the second week in a row showed a remarkably large increase in product inventories. Week-over-week, crude oil prices ended about $1.00/bbl lower.

Click to enlarge

Source: Finviz.com

Data:

Source: Baker Hughes

* Total U.S. oil rig count decreased by 7, the first time the rig count falls in 11 weeks and the second time in 29 weeks.

Having said that, the oil rig count fell because vertical rigs fell by 11. There were actually a couple of horizontal rigs and a couple of vertical rigs added during the week, including one new rig in the Permian, which will probably have a greater impact in domestic production than the retirement of vertical rigs.

In total, oil rigs are up by 63% since the bottom in late May 2016. Virtually all of the rigs added have been horizontal and with the drop in vertical rigs of this week, the proportion of horizontal rigs to the total is the highest ever at 81.5%.

* Horizontal rigs increased by 3 during the week. At least 2 of them are oil rigs. In addition there were two new directional rigs added during the week.

The horizontal rig count is up by 71% since the bottom in late May.

Click to enlarge

Source: Baker Hughes, Orangutan Capital

Other than the decrease in vertical rigs, this was a very calm week in terms of rig activity.

* The Permian oil rig count increased by one. During November and December alone, the rig count increased by almost 30%. In total, since the bottom in late April / early Mary, the rig count in the Permian has increased by 103%.

* There was a net drop of two oil rigs in the shale producing basins: DJ-Niobrara, Eagle Ford and the Williston basin.

* There was an increase of one rig in the Gulf of Mexico.

* The natural rig count increased by one during the week although the Haynesville, Marcellus and Utica basins registered a drop of one rig each.

Conclusion:

The fall in the rig count this week will have no effect on output as the production drop from vertical rigs being retired will more than likely be exceeded by the production increase from the new horizontal and directional rigs. We have seen, however, a slowdown in the rate of addition of new rigs in the last couple of weeks, including in the Permian. Only time will tell if this is because of the holiday season or if a consolidation process is in place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.