Can Verizon Upset Caterpillar In The Divisional Round?

In the divisional round of the Dow Industrials Playoffs we have # 8 seeded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) taking on # 1 seeded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Verizon is a holding company which engages in the provision of broadband and communication services while Caterpillar is engaged in the manufacturing of construction & mining equipment, diesel & natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

The following table depicts the recent earnings reports for each company:

Ticker Earnings Date Actual EPS ($/share) Estimated EPS ($/share) Actual Revenue ($ in billions) Estimated Revenue ($ in billions) VZ 20Oct16 1.01 0.99 30.94 30.8 CAT 25Oct16 0.85 0.77 9.16 9.84 Click to enlarge

Caterpillar is up 49.3% excluding dividends in the past year (up 53.4% including dividends) while Verizon is up 17.2% excluding dividends (up 21.5% including dividends), and the S&P 500 has gained 18.4% in the same time frame. This matchup will be played out in a best of seven game series based on the metrics below. For a complete list of all the metrics utilized in the seven game series click here. Not all the metrics will be looked at if a team can win and win early. This matchup will determine the winner which will proceed to the conference finals where they will face Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Forward P/E

Forward P/E is the metric of how many times future earnings you are paying up for a particular stock. The earnings portion of the ratio I utilize is the earnings value for the next twelve months or for the next full fiscal year. I like utilizing the forward P/E ratio as opposed to the trailing twelve month P/E ratio because it is an indication of where the stock is going to go in the future. I like to get a glimpse of the future, but will take note of where it was coming from in the past. Caterpillar carries a 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 31.17 which is fairly priced for the future right now while Verizon's 1-year forward-looking P/E ratio of 13.12 is inexpensively priced. Game 1 goes to Verizon by virtue of having the lower value.

1-yr PEG

This metric is the trailing twelve month P/E ratio divided by the anticipated growth rate for a specific amount of time. This ratio is used to determine how much an individual is paying with respect to the growth prospects of the company. Traditionally the PEG ratio used by analysts is the five year estimated growth rate, however I like to use the one year growth rate. This is because as a capital projects manager that performs strategy planning for the research and development division of a large-cap biotech company I noticed that 100% of people cannot forecast their needs beyond one year. Even within that one year things can change dramatically. I put much more faith in a one year forecast as opposed to a five year forecast. The PEG ratio some say provides a better picture of the value of a company when compared to the P/E ratio alone. The 1-year PEG ratio for Caterpillar is currently at not applicable (because earnings are expected to decrease over the coming year) while Verizon's 1-yr PEG ratio is 5.23 based on a 1-yr earnings growth rate of 2.93%. Verizon takes Game Two to take a two game lead.

EPS Growth Next Year

This metric is really simple, it is essentially taking the difference of next year's projected earnings and comparing it against the current year's earnings. The higher the value the better prospects the company has. I generally like to see earnings growth rates of greater than 11%. Again, in this situation I like to take a look at the one year earnings growth projection opposed to the five year projection based on what I discussed in the PEG section above. Caterpillar has a projected EPS growth rate of-6.97% while Verizon sports a growth rate of 2.93%. Verizon puts a knockout punch to Caterpillar in Game Three and is just one game closer to clinching the series.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is a no brainer; it must be had in a portfolio. The dividend yield is the amount of annual dividend paid out by a company in any given year divided by the current share price of the stock. Dividends are a way to measure how much cash flow you're getting for each dollar invested in the stock. Obviously, the higher the yield, the better, as long as it is covered by the trailing twelve month earnings. Caterpillar pays a dividend of 3.26% with a payout ratio of 178% of trailing 12-month earnings while Verizon pays a dividend of 4.4% with a payout ratio of 67% of trailing 12-month earnings. Verizon wins Game Four of the series and makes it a clean sweep of Caterpillar.

Conclusion

This seemed like a matchup that Caterpillar should have won but I guess Verizon had something to prove. Though Caterpillar is in that sweet "Trump Rally" industry it has not been behaving well of late and may be pulling back. Verizon, on the other hand, is showing to be a slow and steady stock for 2017 with great financial wizardry but perhaps that is what is going to win out in 2017. I'm excited to see Verizon advance to the next round to play J&J in a matchup of slow and steady dividend stocks.

Click to enlarge

Disclaimer: This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.