Degrees Of Divergence

When we think about USD strength in 2017, one of the central arguments is that the policy chasm between the Fed and its G3 counterparts is set to widen materially. We might say that the "degree" (weather pun fully intended) of policy divergence is set to dictate the dollar's (NYSEARCA:UUP) trajectory.

The ubiquitous "dots" presage three rate hikes this calendar year (never mind the inability of Fed speakers to define exactly what they need to see to get us there) while political risk in Europe and the BoJ's commitment to keeping JGB 10s anchored at 0% suggests Draghi and Kuroda (respectively) are nowhere close to adopting a tightening bias to match the Fed's mood.

Also consider the prospect that the FOMC is prepared to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet. Here are a few excerpts from an FT piece that ran earlier this week:

Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said that if the Fed is in a position to lift rates with "more alacrity" than the one-a-year pace of rate rises seen in the past two years, then officials should be willing to debate reductions in the size of its huge asset portfolio. If the central bank continues only lifting rates at a speed of 25 basis points a year, there was "no rush" to worry about the balance sheet, he added. "We should be considering it now, and at what point the committee actually decides to take action we will have to see," he said in a telephone interview with the Financial Times. "But my own criteria would be if we think the economy is strong enough that we are going to need to do multiple tightenings . . . at that time we should be seriously thinking about reducing the balance sheet."

And then there was St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard, who on Thursday said "adjustments to balance sheet policy might be viewed as a way to normalize Fed policy without putting exclusive emphasis on a higher rate path."

Oh, and then Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan who, towards the end of the week, said the Fed "should be debating probably in 2017 how we might begin to let the balance sheet begin to run off."

Here are Deutsche Bank's projections for the likely impact on yields:

The Fed balance sheet unwind took the headline this week. In the context of our QE-bond supply model, an abrupt end of SOMA reinvestments is worth 25 bps in higher 10yr yields by the end of 2017. If the Fed were to sell securities to speed up its balance sheet reduction, a pace of say $50 billion per month could push yields higher by an additional 35 bps.

Ok, so the next logical question is: how far are the ECB and the BoJ from their targets? That is, how long until Draghi and Kuroda can begin to close the widening policy gap with Yellen? I guess that's actually two questions. To take them in order: a long, long way; a really long time. Consider the following out on Saturday from Goldman (my highlights):

We expect more divergence in policy rates across the advanced economies than currently priced in 2017 and beyond. Specifically, we expect three fed funds rate hikes in 2017, in contrast to continued QE and no change in policy rates in the Euro area or Japan. The fundamental reason can be seen in our simple central bank "scoresheet" in Exhibit 8. The exhibit shows how far the major central banks are away from attaining price stability (vertical axis) and full employment (horizontal axis). We see that the US has been moving towards its dual mandate (the origin in the chart) since 2012 and is now very close. The Euro area and Japan, however, remain far from price stability and full employment.

You can begin to see why "long USD" has become market dogma (as I put it previously). Here's Goldman one more time (my highlights):

Exhibit 9 shows that forward rates in the US and the Euro area started to diverge with the "taper tantrum" in mid-2013. Our central bank expectations point to a further widening of this differential in coming years, which we expect to come with significant additional dollar strength.

The takeaway: mind the divergence.

Remember, this is but one of a long list of reasons to believe in the "stronger for longer" dollar thesis.

Believe me, I'd rather be a contrarian - it's infinitely more fun than agreeing with the crowd. But some of these crowded trades have taken on an almost tautological character and that makes them very difficult to refute.

Indeed, assuming one to be true means assuming the next in some cases (e.g. assuming a strong dollar regime and assuming China adheres to the trade-weighted basket approach to the RMB, the yuan has to depreciate against the dollar unless the PBoC simply fudges the fix).

