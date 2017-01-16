Pruning The Dividend Tree (Harvesting Cash For The Next Market Selloff)

While overall markets continue to hit new highs, investors should not become complacent with their stock portfolio. Instead, investors need to make periodic reviews to determine if there are any weak links in the portfolio. In recent years, many investors are likely to have forgotten what a bone-chilling overall-market sell off looks like. No long-time investor, however, can truly forget what a steep market sell off looks and feels like. With this in mind, investors should remain vigilant when markets are continually hitting new highs. Such vigilance includes understanding your investing goals and reviewing your individual holdings in your portfolio and determining if any individual holdings no longer contribute to such goals. For example, our goal is to develop and grow a sufficient retirement dividend income stream from value-priced dividend growth stocks. Since we understand our goal, we have been recently reviewing and selling holdings in our portfolio to raise funds to improve our portfolio. Specifically, we tend to want as many dividend growth stocks that yield at least 1.5 percent (and preferably 2.5 percent) in our portfolio as possible.

Our dividend-based income stream, however, does not always grow in the ways we planned or hoped. Indeed, once promising dividend growth stocks may experience dividend cuts or slowing/stalled dividend growth in contrast to our initial expectations. (See our recent article discussing "broken dividend" growth stocks and what to do with them.) In this article, we will set forth various criteria for culling out disappointing stock investments including dividend and non-dividend paying stocks. As noted, the purpose of disposing of disappointing stock investments during overall market highs is to build up funds for investing when the overall market inevitably sells off (which always happens from time to time). For us, we do not wish to add any new funds (aside from reinvested dividends) to our portfolio except in extraordinary circumstances such as: 1) a dividend growth stock that is "on sale" at a compelling value-oriented price; 2) a dividend growth stock we own is being taken over and we need to replace lost dividend income; or 3) owning irreparably broken dividend stocks that do not meet our investing goals and need to be replaced.

When any of the above-noted extraordinary investment circumstances does occur, we want to be ready ahead of time with a pool of funds to reorient our portfolio to strengthen its ability to meet our goals. Therefore, we set forth the following criteria we look at when raising funds for a future dividend growth investment.

1) A company cuts its dividend:

Although a dividend cut is never a positive for an investor, not all dividends cuts are the same. Some dividend cuts are a product of a stressful overall global economic circumstance and can recover over time with subsequent incremental dividend increases. Other dividend cuts, however, result from the dwindling performance of a company that is likely to never regain its former market prominence. An investor, facing the second circumstance, should consider selling off the stock of a company that has cut its dividend and is never likely to return such dividend to its former level or growth rate. A sale of such stock is especially recommended where the dividend yield has fallen below the desired level to reach an investor's goals. For example, If an investor prefers dividend growth stocks with at least a 2.50 percent yield, a company that cuts it dividend to a yield of 1 percent no longer meets an investor's criteria and should be sold when overall markets are hitting new highs to raise funds for a new stock purchase during an inevitable market sell off.

2) Ownership of a small number of spin-off shares:

For the purpose of this point, we consider a small number of spin-off shares to be under 100 shares and/or under $5000 in shares. We tend to keep our spin-off shares immediately after such shares have been spun off, but the longer we hold such shares we tend to reassess whether we want to keep the spin off shares. In addition to considering the amount of spin-off shares, we also consider the dividend payout of such shares. Many spin-offs tend to pay no dividend or a dividend of under 1 percent when initially spun off because the former parent company typically loads up the company they spun-off with debt. A newly spun off company, therefore, tends to pay little to no dividend as it becomes a newly independent company. With this in mind, we believe that all investors holding a small amount of spin off shares paying 1 percent or less in dividends should consider selling the shares and plowing proceeds from the sale into a pool of money (from other stock sales) to purchase a dividend growth stock that pays a suitable dividend meeting an investors' goals.

3) The size of a stock position is relatively small:

When we first started investing, the initial size of our positions tended to be "small." For example, each of our positions was an initial investment of $5,000 to $7,500 in any one stock. As our portfolio grew over the years through share price appreciation and dividend reinvestments, we added new positions less frequently. When we did add a new stock position, however, such position tended to be a larger initial position. For example, our current initial position typically is about $15,000 to $20,000. With this in mind, as the years pass some of our earliest positions that lagged in returns tend to stand out like a sore thumb given their small size relative to most of our other stock positions. As an example, consider an investor holding one or two $5,000 positions amongst thirty or so individual stock holdings of $20,000, $50,000 or more. In this circumstance, consider selling off small laggard positions and gather proceeds from such sales into an investing fund pool to invest in a more desirable dividend growth stock. Considering such sales is particularly true where the small positions pay a dividend yield under an investor's overall portfolio's average dividend yield.

4) A former dividend growth stock stops growing its dividend:

Most dividend investors cannot avoid owning a small number of stocks that cease growing their dividend for an extended period of time. When we say "an extended period of time," we do not mean a stock that temporarily avoids raising its dividend due to: 1) a severe recession (such as the 2008-09 recession); or 2) a temporary setback for the company whereby dividend growth ceases for the good of the company. In our experience, there are circumstances where a company reignites its dividend growth after ceasing dividend growth for two to three years during a company transformation or adverse economic circumstances. There are other times, however, where a company's dividend growth grinds to a near halt and is likely stay that way over the intermediate and long term. It is hard to describe such circumstance exactly, but most experienced investors recognize such circumstance when they see it. A failed dividend growth stock becomes a "problem child" in an investor's portfolio as it is likely to never fully contribute to an overall portfolio's dividend growth. In such a circumstance, an investor should raise investment funds for a new dividend growth stock by considering the sale of any former dividend growth stocks when overall markets are near record highs.

5) A low dividend yield stock not likely to grow to meet goals:

This point of consideration is interwoven with the criteria set out above. If an investor holds a dividend growth stock that is not likely to grow its dividend in an above average manner, then such investor should consider the sale of such stock. For example, consider an investor holding $20,000 of a stock paying a 1 percent yield. A 1 percent yield would payout $200 a year. If an investor's overall portfolio yield is 2.5 percent, then the stock at issue underperforms the overall portfolio. Why not then sell off the 1 percent yield stock paying out $200 a year and buy a stock yielding 2.5 percent to 3 percent paying out $500 to $600 a year? If an investor's goal is to achieve a dividend income stream of a certain amount by a specific age, then such investor should consider shifting from an underperforming dividend growth stock to a dividend stock with improved growth prospects. Investors should note that this point is not applicable to stocks such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which have low current yields but higher dividend growth rates. A low yield high dividend growth rate stock should be held despite a low current yield given that strong dividend growth over an extended period of time will provide an above-average dividend yield on cost.

6) A large stock position exhibits poor dividend growth:

A large stock position with poor dividend growth is a thorn in the side of any investor's portfolio. This is particularly true of long time positions that were once former stars that stumbled badly and are limping along for several years or more. General Electric (NYSE:GE) is a perfect example of such a stock. There was a time when GE was a must have in most investors' portfolios for both share price appreciation and dividend growth. A holder of GE's shares over the last 15 to 20 years or so, however, finds themselves in a troublesome bind. GE's share price appreciation has been poor along with its dividend growth. Despite GE paying about a 3 percent yield, an investor with a larger position in GE shares should consider reducing such position and deploying any proceeds into a dividend growth stock with greater share price appreciation and dividend growth potential. While it is difficult to part with part of a long time position, an investor needs to be vigilant in managing their portfolio for maximum dividend growth to achieve their desired income stream. After all, an investor's time horizon for reaching their investing goals is limited, and, as such, such investor needs to make moves as soon as is practicable to maintain their path towards reaching their portfolio goals (such as a particular amount of dividend proceeds in any given year at retirement).

Conclusion

We decided to write this article because we have been following our own advice in recent months. While we are reinvesting dividends of $3,000 to $5,000 each month, we have purposely avoided investing any "new" funds into stock positions (outside our Individual Retirement Account) as overall markets have not experienced a strong overall market correction in years. Despite our current desire not to invest new funds in new stock positions, we have spotted some dividend growth stocks that we would like to own if we had the chance to buy any one of such stocks at a value-oriented price. In our case, we have sold off dividend stocks with little to no growth that yield 1 to 1.5 percent to raise funds ahead of any market correction. Our specific goal is to raise about $20,000 in stock sale proceeds to invest in a dividend growth stock that yields 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent. With such strategy, we will raise our total dividend income stream while also improving dividend growth prospects for the overall portfolio. With overall markets hitting repeated new highs, we recommend investors take a long look at their portfolios to cull any dividend growth underachievers in preparation for the next inevitable market correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, SBUX, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.