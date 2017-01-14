First Horizon National Corp: A Mixed Quarter And Not Cheap

I upgrade EPS but the stock has outpaced my upgrade. Fans will hold it here, I would lighten up.

This is a growth bank looking to extend loans as well as buy parcels of them when it can.

Investors might think about switching to another bank after assessing the implications of First Horizon National's (NASDAQ:FNHC) 4Q numbers.

The stock has come a long way quickly

When I last wrote about First Horizon National Corp. the world was different. It's worth recalling my conclusion on October 17th 2016 in full. The share price was $14.8 when I wrote:

"The above is a base-case scenario that leaves FNH a bit below 12x EPS in 2018. If the stock can attain a 15x P/E by then, investors will get 25% capital appreciation with a further 4% or so of dividend return from here, which is attractive on an annualised basis. To get a lot more than that out of the stock, you need management to execute on its desire for acquisitive growth, which I find a realistic scenario"

OK, so you got your 25% already. In fact, you got 34%. Where does that leave the shares?

The fourth quarter results were decent. Balance sheet growth continued apace with strong gains in deposit volumes.

Net interest margin picked up in the quarter, demonstrating the asset sensitivity of the company's rate gearing, and with a flat loan loss provision result, risk adjusted NIM followed headline NIM.

That's probably going to come back somewhat in the first quarter of 2017. With deposit balances having grown faster than loans in 4Q'16, the loan-deposit ratio has come back a tad, while you would not wish to assume zero LLP continually. Still, there's no denying the healthy growth in net interest income, which should, broadly speaking, continue through 2017-18. While loans did not grow strongly by quarter-end, the lift in NII reflects the growth that was achieved over the first three quarters of the year, including the purchase of GE restaurant franchise loans in September, which did not have much of an impact on 3Q NII due to timing. The big dip in non-interest income in the quarter was due to the capital markets business. I wouldn't sweat it: this will happen from time to time. Core banking fees were OK.

With so much positive operating leverage to talk about in US banks these days, FNHC's relative weakness is in its core cost control. There's nothing really wrong, but nothing to celebrate either. Here is a breakdown of how the company has put together its pre-tax profit over the last two years, quarter to quarter. Note, 1Q 2015 is adjusted for a major exceptional item.

Click to enlarge Source: Company data

Smallish bank, lack of scale, and a cost/income efficiency that averages 73%. Actually, this is a source of potential improvement either through added volumes or potential action to improve operating leverage. In fact, management has worked hard to contain costs around these levels vs. income during a high growth phase for the company.

It seems unlikely that we should expect much in the way of cost savings to be enacted going forward over the medium term, and it is better to assess the Trump era from the perspective of pure growth for FHNC.

I previously looked for an EPS progression of 1, 1.1 and 1.2 for 2016-18 respectively. Margin and volume prospects are better now: rate hikes, stronger loan growth driven by lighter regulation and an explicitly pro-growth and "pro-bank" administration should advantage the thrusting regional players like FNHC that are happy to acquire parcels of loans and whole banks alike. My EPS goes to 1, 1.1 and 1.3.

This could be a lot better if we saw a couple of points of cost/income improvement in the outlook, but alas we can't count on this as yet. So the stock is up 34% since I last wrote on it but my improved EPS numbers haven't kept up. FHNC of course might make a transformative acquisition at any time, but the target assets are also worth more now and I would be tempted to switch to better value if I could find it in the bank space.

