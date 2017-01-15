ConocoPhillips: Big New Oil Discovery In Alaska Could Produce 100,000 Barrels Per Day

It would appear the TAPS pipeline is no longer in danger of "low-flow" disruptions.

Yesterday ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Alaskan unit announced a big discovery in Alaska. The Willow discovery lies in the COP's Greater Mooses Tooth ("GMT") unit and consists of two wells which encountered 72 feet and 42 feet of net pay. 3-D seismic appraisal work will start this month, however initial estimates indicate the discovery could contain a recoverable oil potential of 300 million barrels of oil. As a result, Willow could produce up to 100,000 bpd of oil and first oil could come by 2023.

ConocoPhillips has a 78% working interest in the play while Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) holds a 22% interest.

Source: ConocoPhillips Alaska

As shown on the map above, the two GMT wells are ~28 miles west of the Alpine Central facility and 4 miles apart. For those wondering why it would take until 2023 for first oil, in addition to permit approvals there is appraisal and seismic work to be done, and they need to come up with the develop plan for the reservoir.

It is no small feat to bring onto production 100,000 boe/d in a harsh climate like Alaskan when the working conditions can be worse than absolutely awful. There is not even a year-round road from the Alpine center to other infrastructure in the region. So COP has to build an ice road in the winter and truck in all the supplies they will need for the rest of the operating year while the road is still frozen and navigable.

In addition, the project is likely to cost a few billion dollars. That's no easy feat for on the heels of a big commodity price down-cycle and with COP needing to reduce its debt-load. That said, it certainly is a nice problem to have.

Meantime, the company's first priority is to get GMT1 and GMT2 into production. GMT1 - a potential 30,000 boe/d - is planned to come online in late 2018. First oil for GMT2, for which peak production is estimated to be 25-30,000 boe/d, is anticipated to be 2020 or 2021.

GMT1 & GMT2 will be connected to CD5 infrastructure. The CD5 discovery achieved first oil in October 2015 and is expected to produce up to 16,000 bpd.

Only The Beginning

In a follow-up to the Willow discovery, ConocoPhillips and Anadarko were successful in December's federal lease sale on the western North Slope, winning 65 tracts for a total of 594,972 gross acres.

ConocoPhillips independently was successful in December's state lease sale on the western North Slope, winning 74 tracts for a total of 142,280 gross acres.

That is a huge leasehold and if the CD5, GMT1&2, and Willow wells are any indication - it is likely to be a prolific assets for decades to come.

Alaska Oil Production

As most of you know, Alaskan oil production has been falling since the late 1980s:

Click to enlarge

Source: EIA

The Trans-Alaskan Pipeline System, TAPS, came online in 1977. Five years later 86.5% of Alaska revenue came directly from the petroleum industry. The 48" pipe from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez and reached maximum capacity of 2,145,297 bpd on January 14, 1988.

Click to enlarge

Early in 2016, Platts reported that TAP operators had to take new steps to keep North Slope crude oil warm enough to flow through the 800-mile pipeline during cold months of the Alaskan winter. In the winter of 2011, a disruption almost resulted in oil congealing into sludge - to a point where it would have been difficult to restart the pipeline. Since then, operators have been adding heat during the winter by re-circulating oil through pipe loops at pump stations. Many of these problems are exacerbated because the pipeline is now running at only 25% of its capacity (508,000 bpd). Alyeska - the pipeline operator - released a "low-flow" study in 2011. Conoco's new discoveries are reason for Alyeska to breathe a big sigh of relief.

Alyeska is owned by BP (NYSE:BP) with a 46.93% stake, ConocoPhillips (28.29%), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) (20.34%), Koch Alaska Pipeline Company (3.08%), and Unocal, now a unit of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) (1.36%).

Summary & Conclusion

COP is the largest producer of oil in Alaska with 2015 production averaging 178,000 boe/d (89% oil). The company had 1.4 billion boe of proved reserves at year-end 2015 - a number that is sure to grow significantly after this year's exploration successes. Alaskan oil typically realizes Brent pricing whether it is shipped to refineries on the West Coast, Japan, or other destinations. COP's Alaskan operations have remained profitable through the entire oil price down-cycle and their conventional assets in the region are the envy of lower-48 shale oil producers. Meantime, it would appear the TAPS pipeline will avoid a "low flow disaster". That's good news not just for COP, but for the Alyeska Pipeline Operating company and for the citizens of Alaska, who can look forward to their annual oil dividend check from the Alaska Permanent Fund for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!