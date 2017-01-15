Elevated Price Risks Trigger More Crude Oil Hedging

Crude futures prices dropped $1.51/b (2.9%) in the week ending January 10th (to correspond to the data below). Over the balance of the week, crude futures recovered $1.55/b, on balance.

With new preliminary data available regarding compliance with the OPEC and non-OPEC agreements, the market became more skeptical of the depth of the actual v. announced cuts. News reports have stated a figure as low as 50% and as high as 80% for OPEC compliance with little data available yet for non-OPEC compliance. Frigid temperatures in Siberia may have reduce Russian output, however. It was within the context that traders were rebalancing short and long positions during the holidays.

Commitments of Traders

Utilizing the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders (NYSE:COT) reports for crude oil, I was able to dissect how traders were re-positioning in the week ending January 10th.

The four groups I follow - Hedgers (Producer/Merchant/Processor/User) Longs and Shorts, and Speculators (Money Managers) Longs and Shorts - are defined below:

Hedgers: A "producer/merchant/processor/user" is an entity that predominantly engages in the production, processing, packing or handling of a physical commodity and uses the futures markets to manage or hedge risks associated with those activities.

Speculators: A "money manager," for the purpose of this report, is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA), a registered commodity pool operator (CPO) or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients.

The latest data include data for both options and futures combined for the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). All comments below pertain to each group as a whole, on balance, noting there are exceptions among individuals.

Findings

The largest activity last week was again by hedgers. The risks that the cuts may not be as deep as expected are rising, as well as risks that the cuts may be enough to push prices higher by the spring. Short hedgers (oil producers) increased (sold) their hedges last week by 24 million barrels to 676 million. It was the highest hedge level since 2007.

EIA monthly stats have shown U.S. oil production rebounded 232,000 b/d in October, 302,000 b/d than the EIA's estimate in its weekly data series. As a result, that prompted the EIA to increase its weekly estimate by 176,000 b/d in the week ending January 6 th to 8.976 million barrels per day. That figure is 281,000 b/d lower than reported for the same week last year. However, "Other Supply," primarily natural gas plant liquids, are 304,000 b/d higher than reported a year ago, and so total domestic petroleum output is estimated to exceed the year-ago level.

Hedge longs also added (bought) long hedges, adding 25 million barrels to end at 419 million barrels. This is a new high position since 2013.

Spec shorts closed (bought) 5 million barrels to end at 51 million barrels, near the bottom of its range in recent years. In an article, I had argued that swings in their position cycles correlated highly with swings in prices. They are thus in position to provide powerful selling pressure when there is a bearish catalyst, such as non-compliance with announced production cuts.

Long speculators sold 3 million barrels to end at 357 million barrels. Based on historical levels, this is near the top end of their normal range. This data suggests they are unlikely to propel prices higher with much more buying.

Netting the long and short positions of both these hedgers and speculators, there was a net purchase of 3 million barrels. As a result, they held a net long position of 49 million barrels.

Conclusions

Investors in shale oil producers should be pleased to see additional hedging because it protects these companies from the impact of lower prices, should compliance to expected cuts disappoint. I believe it also signals the intent of the industry to scale up production with futures prices in the mid-$50s price range. And so price protection, coupled with higher production in 2017 are positive fundamentals for the sector.

