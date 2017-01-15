Brokers Name 9 'Safe' MoPay Dogs Best For Gains In 2017

Of ten top yield safe monthly paid dividend stocks, the five lowest priced showed 14.58% more gain from $5k invested than from the same amount invested in all ten.

6 of the remaining 11 in the top 20 by upside showed no gain and 5 showed losses: GLAD; CLDT; APLE; ORC; SUNS.

Of 32 "Safe" MoPay dividend dogs, broker one-year target estimates tagged only nine as gainers through 2017: GAIN; PSEC; CJREF; FSC; FSFR; GNL; AGNC; IRT; CPTA.

32 of 58 monthly paying dividend (MoPay) Small, Mid, & Large cap (SML) equities show cash flow yield more than dividend yield. So, those 32 dividends were deemed "safe".

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, "underdogs".

32 of 58 January MoPay Dividend Dogs Have Cash Margins Greater Than Their Dividends Payable

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 58 SML MoPay stocks from which the 32 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 32 monthly pay dividend dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a cranky board of directors or company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, from the list above, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 To $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced July 27 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September, 2016. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016 and a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016. As a Business Development Company, Capitala's dividend payouts are tied to profits.

14 Of Safe 32 MoPay Dogs Are From the Real Estate Sector.

Six of 11 Morningstar sectors were represented by the 32 Safe MoPay dogs. Tops by yield and in number were from Real Estate. Here is the numeric distribution by sector for January: real estate had 14; financial services had 9; consumer cyclical had 2; healthcare added 1; industrials showed 2; energy had 4.

The top ten by yield were all from either the real estate or financial services sectors.

How Brokers Gauged Safe MoPay Dog Upside Potential

Every brokerage analyst covering a stock as reported by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance, provides a target price estimate for one year out. The average target price of all the reports is shown for each stock and the increase (or decrease) is recorded. The top 20 of 32 by yield are shown here:

9 Safe MoPay Dogs Showed Upside Potential

Nine "safe" MoPay dividend dogs estimated by broker analysts to show upside chops as of January 10 were:

Capitala Finance with 13% estimated 2017 upside (eu17);

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) 8.33% eu17;

AGNC Investment 5.07% eu17;

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) 4.76% eu17;

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) 4.05% eu17;

Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) 3.87% eu17;

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 2.64% eu17;

Prospect Capital 1.53% eu17;

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) with 1.51% eu17.

5 Safe MoPay Dogs Flashed Downslide Potential

Five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs estimated by broker analysts to signal downside warnings as of January 10 were:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) with 17.64% estimated 2017 downside (ed17);

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) 10.89% ed17;

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) 3.26% ed17;

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) 2.62% ed17;

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS).

Dog Metrics Dug For Bargain MoPay "Safe" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top MoPay dividend stocks showing the biggest yields per January 10 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safe" Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 11.58% VS. (2) 10.10% Net Gains from All Ten By January, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 14.58% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced safe MoPay dog, Capitala Finance, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 22.52%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of January 10 were: Fifth Street Finance; Global Net Lease; Prospect Capital; Gladstone Investment; Fifth Street Senior, with prices ranging from $5.68 to $9.13.

Higher priced five Safe MoPay dogs for November 18 were: Gladstone Capital; Orchid Island Capital; Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC); Capitala Finance; Chatham Lodging; AGNC Investment, whose prices ranged from $9.41 to $18.75.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

