'Cowboyistan' May Increase Crude Production Substantially

Two years ago, Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), was interviewed about collapsing oil prices following OPEC's infamous decision to compete against American shale oil for market share. He said he expected the move down in oil prices would be temporary.

"Once you get by about a year here it's going to open back up again," Hamm said. "Worldwide demand is going to catch up with supply. And this thing solves itself. We could be sitting here a year from now talking about an undersupply."

A year later, January 2016, the global glut had ballooned and oil prices briefly fell below $30/b. Two years later, January 2017, OPEC had "thrown in the towel" on its price war and is struggling to implement cutbacks that will produce higher prices, or at least maintain gains since two agreements were announced in late November and mid-December.

"Cowboyistan" Strategy

Mr. Hamm had named America's shale oil drillers "Cowboyistan." What differentiates Cowboyistan, he says, is the Three R's: Rigs, Rednecks and property Rights.

We've got more rigs running than in the rest of the world combined. We've got highly trained and reliable rednecks to run them. And unlike anywhere else on the planet, we've got property rights, which enable landowners to lease out their acreage and receive royalties for their trouble. That's what sets us apart."

Mr. Hamm's forecast may have been off, but he appears to have implemented his strategy of creating an inventory of "Drilled But Uncompleted" wells (DUCs). The intention was to build up excess production capacity "just ready to be unleashed once prices climb again."

EIA Increases Production Estimate

Last week, the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) increased its estimate of crude oil production by 176,000 b/d to 8.976 million barrels per day. The weekly estimates are the product of its model, and are not based on actual figures from oil companies. The EIA was forced to make such a large, upward revision because it had reported actual data for October, which indicated that production rose by 232,000 b/d. As a result, its weekly time series data had underestimated production by 302,000 b/d.

A major reason for the higher production level in the "Lower-48" states was an increase in North Dakota of 72,000 b/d, a 7.5% increase. Further research revealed that CLR had added two completion crews, had built-up its inventory of DUCs to 195 wells, and was adding another two completion crews by the end of 2016.

Because the EIA data lags monthly production by two months, I checked North Dakota's state data for updates. It showed the increased production rate holding.

Click to enlarge

The EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predicts little increase for 2017 in the "Lower-48." It estimates 2016 production at 6.8 million barrels per day and 2017 at 6.82. As I have explained, the EIA model is highly flawed, as demonstrated by the latest underestimation of October by 302,000 b/d.

Click to enlarge

I decided to perform a case study on EIA's STEO forecasts for October 2016. Their forecasting record starts in January 2015 and ends in January 2017 with the actual data. The results of each month's forecast is depicted in the graph below, compared to the actual reported for the October.

Click to enlarge

The forecast error ranged from an overestimation of 917,000 b/d in January/February 2015, to an underestimation of 629,000 b/d in April. In July, just three months before October, the EIA underestimated October by 617,000 b/d.

Click to enlarge

Conclusions

So, it is fair to conclude that the EIA's crude production forecasts are unreliable and may be off more than 600,000 b/d in just 3 months. I believe that EIA forecasts will substantially underestimate "Lower-48" production for 2017 given:

the data from North Dakota, CLR's guidance, the intentions of "Cowboyistan" to complete DUCs, how fast they can be completed and start producing oil, crude futures prices in the mid-$50s by June 2017, and oil producer hedges the highest in almost 10 years.

I need to have more data to provide a more accurate forecast than "substantial" for saying how much U.S. crude production will increase in 2017. But I will keep a close watch on this data because it may be enough to offset the OPEC cuts, especially if they are only 50% compliant.

