InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/13/17: SRG, OZM, RVP

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/13/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point due to companies closing trading windows to their insiders until quarterly earnings are released. As a result, the dollar values of trades featured in our Daily Round Up articles (particularly the purchases) will likely be lower than usual through January, before picking up again early February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG);
  • Retractable Technologies (NYSEMKT:RVP), and;
  • Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA);
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporaton (NASDAQ:AOBC);
  • City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO), and;
  • Third Point Re (NYSE:TPRE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Fuse Medical (OTCPK:FZMD);
  • Destination Xl (NASDAQ:DXLG);
  • Voxx Intl (NASDAQ:VOXX);
  • Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD);
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT);
  • Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);
  • Magnachip Semi (NYSE:MX);
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX);
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), and;
  • Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN), and;
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Lionbridge Tech (NASDAQ:LIOX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Sanofi BO Regeneron Pharm REGN B $32,274,872
2 Berkowitz Bruce R BO Seritage Growth Properties SRG B $5,612,794
3 Shaw Thomas J CEO,DIR,BO Retractable Technologies RVP JB* $1,780,000
4 Abrams Capital BO Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group OZM B $797,500
5 Medtech Family Trust BO Fuse Medical FZMD JB* $400,000
6 Kohn Jeffrey David DIR City Office Reit CIO B $249,996
7 Debney P James CEO,DIR American Outdoor Brands Corporaton AOBC JB* $205,600
8 Mesdag Willem DIR,BO Destination Xl DXLG B $182,071
9 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $60,250
10 Adamovich John Jr DIR Voxx Intl VOXX AB $49,500
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Glenhill Advisors BO Lionbridge Tech LIOX S $35,278,648
2 Luddy Frederic B DIR Servicenow NOW AS $12,815,990
3 Deboer Sidney B DIR Lithia Motors LAD AS $5,362,185
4 Bainum Bruce BO Choice Hotels Intl CHH AS $4,078,566
5 Pine Brook Lvr BO Third Point Re TPRE S $3,355,908
6 Engaged Capital O Magnachip Semi MX JS* $2,540,000
7 Grondahl Marc DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $1,929,634
8 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $1,730,150
9 Anstice Martin B PR,CEO Lam Research LRCX AS $1,723,669
10 Flores Kathryn Quadracci DIR Quad Graphics QUAD S $915,463
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

