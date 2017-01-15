Many (But Not All) Dynamics Improving, But Federal Tax Receipts Are Down

I am getting the feeling the economy is lifting. The actual data to support my feelings is not obvious.

I have written on many occasions that I am biased against opinion surveys. The theory is that good times require optimistic businessmen and consumer. But too many things affect one's opinion on any particular day - but it was hard to ignore this week's NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey which skyrocketed to its highest level since 2004.

I also am seeing improvement in rail transport, which is a leading indicator.

Although rail's 52 week rolling average is not yet positive, it is on a steep improving trend [although this past week's data showed deceleration the upward trend is still in play]. Container counts, on the other hand, are in positive territory and also on an improving trend.

There is one lagging indicator which concerns me - US Treasury Tax Receipts.

For the Great Recession, the rolling averages went negative in February 2008 - two months after the Great Recession's start. For the 2001 recession, the rolling averages for tax revenues went negative two months after the official start of the recession. In May 2016, the rolling averages (red line) for tax revenues went negative, and since have been jumping between expansion and contraction.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, tax receipts are down 3 % in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. This is an outlier statistic that defies logic. According to the BEA, income is up, and corporate profits are in positive growth territory.

The economy itself is billions of data points, some expanding, some contracting, and some unchanging at any point in time. One can always cherry pick data to prove any opinion or theory.

Certain data-sets have higher credibility (like Treasury data) as they have higher accuracy and are subject to literally no backward revision. Rail has some backward revision but has a higher accuracy than most other data pumped out. And added benefit is that rail and Treasury data is issued close to real time.

I personally am glad that 2016 is behind us. The economy performed poorly, and it is against this background that the feeling of improvement evolves. When you compare 2016's terrible data against even pessimistic 2017 soft data, one starts to see there is a logical reason to expect improvement.

