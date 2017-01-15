Sentiment Speaks: Everyone Is So Concerned With Political Correctness And Labels

Price Action Over the Prior Week

This past week saw a very nice move higher in the metals complex as a whole. In fact, the move higher has supported the more immediate bullish case for 2017.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

Now, those of us that track market sentiment recognize that the sentiment in overall society is always evident in the sentiment in our financial markets. It all relates to the same mass human sentiment. So, to that end, I think market followers and investors have also become way too concerned with labels.

While half the country does not necessarily approve of him, one of Trump's underlying themes was that we have taken political correctness way too far. We have over-sensitized ourselves to descriptive language and labels and have taken it sometimes to the level of absurdity.

Now, those of us that track market sentiment recognize that the sentiment in overall society is always evident in the sentiment in our financial markets. It all relates to the same mass human sentiment. So, to that end, I think market followers and investors have also become way too concerned with labels.

There is a very old debate as to whether inflation or deflation is the issue we are now facing. In fact, I see more articles and discussions on blogs arguing about whether we are dealing with inflation or deflation at this point in time.

The first problem with this discussion is that most of the posters and article writers are not even using the correct definition of inflation. Rather, they point to rising prices in one complex and claim this is support for inflation. Those that are on the opposite end of the spectrum point to other complexes where prices have fallen and claim we are dealing with deflation. Personally, I think people need to go back to economics 101 and learn the appropriate definition of inflation.

I wrote a simple summary of how to understand the currently accepted economic perception of "inflation" several years ago, and I think it is worth repeating:

Definition of Inflation

As defined by Webster's Dictionary:

Inflation is a persistent increase in the level of consumer prices or a persistent decline in the purchasing power of money caused by an increase in currency and credit beyond the proportion of available goods and services.

Written in a calculation format, we would present it as follows:

INFLATION = MONEY/DEBT INCREASE ….. Yields ---> ….. GOODS & SERVICES PRICE INCREASE

In its simplest form, inflation is CAUSED by CREDIT/MONEYBASE EXPANSION. If you think about it, if everyone has more ability to buy goods because there is more money/credit for them to do so, then the cost of the limited number of goods available must go up based upon the law of supply and demand. Of course, the opposite is true as well.

Pervasive Misconception of Inflation

How is a determination of "inflation" actually arrived at by many of our experts today? We hear many pointing to the CPI or the PPI rising and then claim that we have inflation. We hear many more pointing to energy and food prices rising and claim that we have inflation.

Yet, these same "experts" seem to dismiss the declining real employment statistics, the declining relative housing statistics, and the declining consumer debt statistics. They claim that these declines are happening for "other" reasons.

But, is the fact that we see certain prices rising (as others are declining) a reason to cry from the top of the financial peaks that "inflation is upon us!?" Let's analyze the definition of inflation a little more closely and see if these cries for inflation are truly warranted.

A Closer Look at the Definition of Inflation

Whenever we analyze definitions, such as the one for inflation, we have to understand that there are two aspects to the equation; one is the cause, and the other the effect.

INFLATION CAUSE: an increase in currency and credit beyond the proportion of available goods and services

INFLATION EFFECT: a persistent increase in the level of consumer prices or a persistent decline in the purchasing power of money

Keep reminding yourself during this exercise that inflating prices is an EFFECT of the definitional cause, and not the determinative factor in making the case for inflation. In order to determine if this effect is actually pervasive in the market and can be termed "inflation," we need to determine if the CAUSAL side of the equation actually exists. Ultimately, we need to see an increase in currency or credit which is outpacing ALL available goods and services in the economy in a relative manner.

We have all heard the term that "a rising tide raises all ships." This is exactly how inflation works. Again, if more people have more buying power through possessing additional greenback notes or additional credit, then the prices of ALL the limited available goods and services in the economy, as a whole, should be rising.

Yet, we have some asset prices which are soaring, while other prices have been declining. But how can some asset prices really be declining if there is true inflation, which is supposedly caused by more "money" to buy all assets? Shouldn't the additional purchasing power, if it truly exists, cause ALL asset prices, including the metals, to rise in a true inflationary bout?

It seems to me that most analysts are only looking at the effect side of the equation and ignoring the causal side of the equation. But simply identifying price appreciation in some assets is not how we appropriately define inflation.

Now, many argue that the reason all of this has become so muddled is due to the Fed's involvement in our financial system. But, I am not sure the proponents of this perspective understand the actions the Fed has taken. Again, allow me to cite the simple QE summary I provided in that same article:

Quantitative Easing Effect

What most people do not comprehend is that the Fed and government are not in complete control of credit expansion, whereas they absolutely can control money expansion. I know this is completely counter-intuitive to what we are led to believe, especially when viewed in light of the common, but inaccurate, perception of QE.

The Fed has the power to print actual dollar bills and flood the system with actual physical currency or "greenbacks." This is a simple way that they can attempt to cause inflation, since more actual money in the system will put pressure upon the limited goods and services available in the market. However, this is clearly not the path they have chosen for numerous reasons, and it will probably be the path of last resort, which will only be embarked upon after deflation has ravaged the system.

The manner in which the government has been attempting to affect the monetary base is by injecting available credit into the system. They do this by a process termed "monetization of debt." The Fed acquires Treasury issued debt instruments in the open market, and then issues the seller bank a "credit" on its books for the acquisition price in its Fed account. In effect, the Fed simply creates a book credit on the bank's balance sheet that did not exist before. It does not send cash to the bank. Since it never retires the debt instruments it acquires, it is simply adding available credit to the monetary base by these acquisitions and extensions of credit to the seller banks.

The problem with an attempt at creating inflation through an available credit expansion method is that there has to be not only a willingness to issue credit, but also a willingness to maintain or even accept further credit expansion by the public. For if the public is deleveraging at the same time that the Fed is attempting to expand the credit base, then the Fed is fighting an uphill battle it cannot win.

But, to be honest, I don't think any of this matters or will help you with your investment decisions. My own personal perspective is that our current economic theory will eventually be discarded as it has been quite ineffective in providing appropriate forward-looking guidance as to what is truly going on in our economy. In fact, there is still significant argument as to what has occurred in the past, so what hope do you think it will have in assessing the future? It has been like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It just does not work or fit.

Moreover, I do not believe anyone looking at gold should really be concerned with whether we have inflation or deflation. I have written many articles in the past about historical perspectives on gold proving that gold has gone up during deflation and inflationary periods, as well as down during inflationary and deflationary periods. So, I would suggest that we leave the labels behind. At the end of the day, I think it is a complete waste of time for those interested in profiting in the gold market.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

It really is amazing how much difference a few weeks can have on perspectives in the market. Back in mid-December, many were writing me off for looking up in the market, as I stood quite lonely amongst the bearish masses while maintaining one of the very few bullish perspectives in the market. In fact, not only was I maintaining a bullish bias, I even prepared my members at Elliottwavetrader.net that the GDX was on the cusp of an imminent 10%+ move. Since that time, not only did we see the expected 10% move, we have risen 26% off the lows in the GDX.

While there is room for the complex to still pull back some more in the coming week, it would seem that this is what most of the market is looking for. And, when the bulls and the bears are aligned for the exact same action, the market often disappoints the great majority. So, while my primary expectation will be looking for a pullback in GDX back towards the 21-21.75 support region and in silver to the 16-16.35 region, I am going to be on high alert for a break out which can potentially propel us much higher than the majority currently expect, which will likely cause the next "great chase" as some serious FOMO kicks in, along with major short covering.

