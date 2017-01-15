Sentiment Speaks: Yet Another "Leading Indicator" For Gold Bites The Dust

Price Action Over the Prior Week

This past week saw a very nice move higher in the metals complex as a whole. In fact, the move higher has supported the more immediate bullish case for 2017.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

Year after year we have been bombarded by fundamental explanations as to why gold will rally. Yet, each "reason" never has the effect everyone believes it will.

We have been told that QE will certainly make gold soar. We have been told that unrest in the Middle East and Russia will make gold soar. We have been told "seasonality" will make gold soar." We have been told that Chinese and Indian buying will make gold soar. We have been told many things through the years that were proven to be untrue.

Yet, we persist to move onto the next supposed "leading indicator" to use as our crystal ball for the market. And, when that fails as well, we will undoubtedly scratch our heads, and move on to the latest and greatest "theory." Yes, investors truly never learn.

For quite some time, I have been hearing about how it is appropriate to follow the draw-downs and builds in the GLD ETF as a directional cue for gold price. But, the "logic" of this perspective always escaped me. Should we not expect that, if people are selling the GLD, draw-downs would be seen, and if people are buying the GLD, builds would be seen? Would that not make this "indicator" a lagging one, at best, and clearly not a leading indicator?

Well, recently, we have seen a 7.5% rise in the price of the GLD, which means people have been buying. Yet, since gold bottomed, GLD's holdings have fallen another 4.4%. So, not only is it not a leading indicator, one cannot even say it is a lagging indicator either. Rather, this indicator has now shown itself to be completely useless and irrelevant.

And, yes, its proponents are left scratching their heads, just like all those that expected all the other perspectives to lead the way for years. Yet, amazingly, the conclusion many come to is not that it is a useless gauge of forward price direction. Rather, some simply conclude "just you wait until the builds come and then you will see a price rise."

Sadly, intellectual honesty has left the building long ago, and based upon what I continually read, it will not be re-entering any time soon.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

It really is amazing how much difference a few weeks can have on perspectives in the market. Back in mid-December, many were writing me off for looking up in the market, as I stood quite lonely amongst the bearish masses while maintaining one of the very few bullish perspectives in the market. In fact, not only was I maintaining a bullish bias, I even prepared my members at Elliottwavetracer.net that the GDX was on the cusp of an imminent 10%+ move. Since that time, not only did we see the expected 10% move, we have risen 26% off the lows in the GDX.

While there is room for GLD to pull back in the coming week, it would seem that this is what most of the market is looking for. And, when the bulls and the bears are aligned for the exact same action, the market often disappoints the great majority. So, while the primary expectation would be that the GLD should pullback, and hold over the 109.50-112 support region, I am going to be on high alert for a break out which can potentially propel us much higher than the majority currently expect, which will likely cause the next "great chase" as some serious FOMO kicks in, along with major short covering. As far as the projection for GLD is concerned, it seems that both the bulls and the bears are expecting a pullback in the price.

In the bigger perspective, I will be much more comfortable with the longer-term potential once GLD reaches the 125-130 region for wave 1 of wave iii, as that would be a major bullish indication for the complex for the remainder or 2017. Until then, I am going to put much more emphasis in the silver and GDX charts for their more clear clues about the complex.

