The Boeing 737 MAX 10: A Basic Answer To Airbus

According to CNN Money Boeing (NYSE:BA) has started pitching the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to customers. Boeing and potential customers have declined to comment on a Boeing 737 MAX launch. A Boeing spokesperson stated that they are still working through the business case of the MAX 10 with customers.

In an earlier article, I had a look at the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and one of the main conclusions I drew is that the Boeing 737 MAX 10 would require a sizable investment, but would lack a competitiveness versus the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321neo. The threat from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) at that point was a bit bigger and Boeing therefore chose to announce modifications to its Boeing 737 MAX 7 jet first.

In this article, I want to have a look at what Boeing has proposed for the stretch and what I was expecting and I will give my view on the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

Boeing 737 MAX 10 specifications

Initially I expected the Boeing 737 MAX 10 to be a 4 meter stretch (157 inches) that would add 2 rows or 12 seats in combination with a bigger diameter turbofan and longer landing gear struts. In my view this would add too much of costs only to end up with a product that would still seat less passengers than its Airbus counterpart. The Airbus A321neo seats 206 passengers (depends on airline cabin configuration), while the Boeing 737 MAX 10 seats around 190 passengers in 2-class configuration. In dense configuration, the Boeing 737 MAX 10 will be seating 230 passengers; 10 less than on the Airbus A321neo.

To accommodate 12 more passengers the fuselage will be stretched by 66 inches (versus the 157 inches I expected earlier). This will cut down the weight addition. Additionally, Boeing is likely to keep commonality across its 737 MAX aircraft by using the same turbofan and offering a thrust bump. This also avoids the need for a big adjustment to the landing gear, thereby saving weight and development costs and increasing aircraft performance. The thrust bump, however, could result in higher engine maintenance costs and is likely to be an optional feature.

In this article, I will not be making a quantitative analysis on aircraft performance. One thing, however, is clear and that is that Boeing has dropped the plan for a bigger turbofan to save weight, additional certification procedures, costs and to allow for an early service entry.

In the same way I was not convinced by a re-engined Boeing 737 MAX 10, I am not blown away by Boeing current plans for the Boeing 737 MAX 10 either but I do see why Boeing wants to launch a 'stripped' version of the Boeing 737 MAX 10.

Orders and customers

One question that you can ask yourself is why Boeing still is pushing through with a Boeing 737 MAX 10 if it not significantly better than the Airbus A321neo or not better at all.

The answer can be found by looking at the orders for the largest members of the Boeing 737NG, Boeing 737 MAX, Airbus A320ceo and Airbus A320neo families.

What can be seen is that Airbus has been outselling the Boeing 737-900ER and Boeing 737 MAX 9 by a wide margin. The Airbus A321ceo and A321neo sells more than 3 times better than its Boeing counterpart.

The reason Boeing came up with the Boeing 737 MAX 10 is because from Airbus' order numbers it can be seen that there is demand for a 190+ seat aircraft, but the Boeing 737 MAX 9 or 737-900ER do not seem to meet the requirements that airlines set for such an aircraft.

With the MAX 10, Boeing does not want to be a lot better (although it will claim higher efficiency than the Airbus A321neo), it just wants something to offer.

Boeing has lacked a suitable aircraft ever since it halted production of the Boeing 757 and the MAX 10 should become one of the candidates to replace the Boeing 757-200. Previously an airline that looked for a 200 seat aircraft would automatically order from Airbus, simply because Boeing did not have anything to offer in that market space.

Who will be customers for the Boeing 737 MAX 10

Potential customers of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 would be airlines that currently have stayed loyal to Boeing and ordered the MAX 9 or Boeing 737-900ER instead of the Airbus counterparts. These airlines include United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), LionAir and Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK). It is likely that Boeing has pitched the conceptual aircraft to Chinese customers as well.

Boeing is likely to pitch the aircraft to operators of the Boeing 757-200. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) currently has 112 Boeing 757-200 aircraft in service with an average age of 20.5 years and has selected the Boeing 737-900ER and Airbus A321ceo to replace the older aircraft. United Airlines operates 56 Boeing 757-200 aircraft with an average age of 20.7 years.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) also operates a big number of Boeing 757 jets, but it seems that the airline prefers Airbus since it never operated the Boeing 737-900ER.

Looking at the average fleet age of the Boeing 757-200 it becomes clear why Boeing is going for a stripped version of the Boeing 737 MAX 10. Currently the replacement cycle for the Boeing 757-200 has already kicked off and Boeing is actually late to the party. By making the least number of changes to the stretch as possible, the jet maker can get its aircraft on the market by 2020.

Conclusion

While I am not convinced of Boeing's ability to deliver a strong product, I do understand the decision to offer a Boeing 737 MAX 10 that is not heavily modified. It pushes down developments costs and allows for an early service entry, which is important if Boeing wants it MAX 10 aircraft to be used as a direct replacement of the Boeing 757-200.

I do think it will be hard or even impossible for Boeing to convince airlines to drop the Airbus A321neo in favor of the Boeing 737 MAX 10, but Boeing can now pitch an aircraft to airlines. Additionally, even if the Boeing 737 MAX 10 is not successful Boeing is now able to put pressure on Airbus which could lead to Airbus being forced to lower its sales price for the Airbus A321neo. Taking into account the huge amounts of money required to develop new aircraft, Boeing and Airbus will both pressure each other where possible to keep sales prices low. This gives them less money available to develop a new aircraft or be able to put together a revolutionary aircraft.

In the end, I see the benefits of a Boeing 737 MAX 10 but I also see that the MAX 10 is a placeholder aircraft and I am waiting for Boeing to step up and announce an all-new aircraft that can preferably replace the MAX and stretch into Boeing 757 territory or focus on the 200-250 seat aircraft market.

