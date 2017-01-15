Guided Therapeutics Seeks $5 Million New Financing

Investors should wait at least two full quarters to determine whether those results can be achieved by management.

Management says it might sell $3 to $4 million in devices in 2017.

Guided has made numerous structural financial moves in recent months to eliminate 'toxic' convertible debt.

The company has an accumulated deficit of $125.5 million and low and uneven revenues.

Guided Therapeutics wants to raise $5 million in new convertible preferred stock financing.

Quick Take

Medical device maker Guided Therapeutics (OTCQB:GTHP) wants to raise $5 million in new financing, according to its S-1 filing.

The company has effected numerous structural and other financial changes in recent months, and the stock has been punished as a result.

Management says it expects $3 to $4 million in sales in 2017.

Prospective investors should wait until 2Q 2017 results are announced after mid-year to determine if that expectation is valid.

Company

Norcross, Georgia-based Guided Therapeutics was incorporated in 1992 as SpectRx and changed its name to the current in February 2008.

Gene Cartwright is CEO and Acting CFO and has been with the firm since January 2014. He was previously CEO at Omnyx, a joint venture between GE Healthcare and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Rick Fowler is Senior Vice President of Engineering and Mark Faupel, Ph. D is Chief Operating Officer. Faupel is also managing director of Shenghuo Medical, a company that has licensing rights in certain Asian countries for Guided's LuViva cervical scanning device.

Technology

Guided has developed the LuViva, a non-invasive cervical scanning device that uses biophotonics for the detection of cancers.

The device has two applications:

A cancer screening tool in the developing world

A triage following traditional screening in the developed world

Below is a brief explainer video of LuViva:

(Source: CANmed Healthcare YouTube)

The company has 24 granted US patents and six pending US patent applications for technologies related to the device.

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global cervical cancer screening market is expected to grow from $15 billion in 2014 to $22 billion by 2020, a CAGR of 7.0%.

The report says that growth of the market will be driven by the following elements:

Aging female population

Rising prevalence rate of cervical cancer

High incidence rate of HPV infections

Increasing number of awareness programs for cervical cancer diagnostics

Government initiatives in funding

The report goes on to say that the factors limiting growth for the market are 'changes in regulatory guidelines for cervical cancer screening' and the 'use of HPV vaccines' that reduce the need for cervical cancer screening frequency.

Major players in the cervical cancer screening or vaccine space include:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX)

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck (NYSE:MRK) - Gardasil vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) - Cervarix vaccine

The company believes that "due to the limited availability and lack of 100% protection against all potentially cancer-causing strains of HPV, we believe that the vaccines will have a limited impact on the cervical cancer screening and diagnostic market for many years."

Financials

Guided Therapeutics' recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Uneven gross margin

Significant use of cash for operations

Below are the company's operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 (Unaudited GAAP):

Click to enlarge

(Source: Guided Therapeutics S-1)

Revenue

To 3Q 2016: $486,000, 36.5% increase vs. prior

2015: $564,000, 25.5% decrease vs. prior

2014: $758,000

Gross Margin

To 3Q 2016: 62%

2015: 4.8%

2014: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

To 3Q 2016: $1.6 million cash used in operations

2015: $4 million cash used

2014: $6.3 million cash used

As of September 30, 2016, the company had $4,000 cash on hand and $8.5 million in current liabilities.

Registration Details

GTHP intends to raise $5 million from the sale of 5,000 shares of Series D convertible preferred stock at a price of $1,000 per share.

Each share will come with a warrant that is immediately exercisable for 4,000 shares of common stock, at an initial conversion price of an as-yet undisclosed amount per share.

The company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $4.16 million from the offering and says it will use the proceeds as follows:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Guided Therapeutics S-1)

Given the company's current cash burn rate of $2 million per year and existing revenue run rate, the financing proceeds would fund operations for approximately 24 months.

Moody Capital Solutions is exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Commentary

Reading through the most recent S-1/A, I was struck by the 'Recent Developments' section, which included 16 separate items in the past 18 months, which are too lengthy to treat in this analysis.

During that time, the company has concluded several financings including senior secured convertible notes, effected multiple reverse stock splits with most recent being a 1:800 reverse split, eliminated 'toxic' convertible debt provisions, entered into licensing and royalty agreements, appointed new directors and received the resignations of other directors.

So, while the company says it has 'fixed' its capital structure, its financial performance has been unpredictable at best.

Revenues are uneven, gross margins are all over the map (though improving) and the company is still using significant cash in operations.

Guided has dug itself a big hole, with more than $125 million in accumulated deficits and uneven sales.

While it states that it expects "to generate purchase orders for approximately $3 million to $4 million in LuViva devices and disposables in 2017," because of the company's short history in product sales, there is no way to have any confidence in its ability to close that sales volume.

Guided has concluded licensing agreements for China and Southeast Asia, which promise to bring in an attenuated and hard to estimate revenue stream at some point in the future.

At this point, prospective investors should be in a 'show me' wait mode.

While the market size for cervical cancer screening is large and growing smartly, there are major competitor products and competitive vaccines in the market.

With the structural financial challenges hopefully behind it, Guided's management will need to show investors that it can execute in the market.

My opinion is to avoid the stock until 2Q 2017 results are announced after mid-year. With two 2017 quarters to evaluate, investors will have a better idea if management's guidance of $3 to $4 million in 2017 sales is accurate.

I write about technology IPOs, follow-ons, secondaries, and M&A. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.