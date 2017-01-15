New Data Show Growing Role Of Occupational Licensing On U.S. Labor Market

A healthy economy requires a flexible labor market. If the economy is to weather recessions and respond to trade and technology shocks, workers need to be able to move easily from job to job.

Unfortunately, recent research (summarized here) shows that the flexibility of the US labor market is decreasing. Rates of job creation and job switching are falling, as is interstate mobility of the labor force.

Many economists have pointed the finger at the growth of occupational licensing as a factor in the reduced flexibility of the labor market. Although there are some cases where licenses may be needed to protect consumers, licensing has spread too widely, these observers argue. In many states it now covers occupations as diverse as hair braiders, florists, and interior decorators, not just doctors and lawyers.

Licensing reduces labor mobility in two ways. First, it makes it harder to change professions, since obtaining a license can require hundreds of hours of study and cost thousands of dollars. Second, it reduces geographical mobility, since most licensing is done at the state level. Standards differ from state to state and in most cases, states do not accept the licenses and certificates issued by other states.

Up to now, there has been little official data on licensing and its cousin, certification. Estimates have suggested that licensing covered as few as 5 percent of workers in the 1950s, but a third to a quarter today. Now, new data from the BLS confirm the accuracy of those estimates.

The following chart shows that a quarter of all employed workers hold either a license or a certificate. Women are slightly more likely than men to be licensed, in part, presumably, because many women work in healthcare, where licensing is especially common.

The prevalence of licensing increases with education. As the next chart shows, not only do educated workers earn more than the less educated, but within each level of education, licensed workers earn more than the unlicensed.

The picture is discouraging. More of the best jobs are closed to those who are displaced by trade and technology shocks. Without the right license, the most accessible jobs are the least well paid.

A new administration and a new Congress have promised to review regulatory barriers to economic growth and labor mobility. These new data clearly show that they should include occupational licensing in their review.

