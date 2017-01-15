Aggressive Expectations For The Combined Dentsply-Sirona Are Unlikely To Be Met

However, the firm would need to generate significant synergies to meet expectations, and management has concerns about their ability to do so.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is trading near historical highs, with the market pricing in expectations for UAFRS-based ROA to almost double, with 4% growth in Adjusted Assets going forward.

Performance and Valuation Prime™ Chart

As a market leader in dentistry equipment, XRAY has historically been able to drive robust 3x cost-of-capital returns. After seeing profitability decline following the turn of the century, with UAFRS (Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards) Adjusted ROA (ROA') falling from 27% in 2000 to 18% by 2003, the firm has been able to largely stabilize returns since, with Adjusted ROA ranging from roughly 17-20% since.

Meanwhile, after consistently growing their UAFRS Adjusted Asset (Asset') base by 2-29% annually from 2000-2013, excluding 3% shrinkage in 2005, the firm has shrunk their Adjusted Asset base by 9% in each of the past two years, a sign they may have begun to struggle to find organic growth.

However, the firm saw growth rebound this year with the close of the Sirona acquisition last February, and markets are expecting growth to continue to pick up in coming years. The market also is expecting the firm to see Adjusted ROA start expanding as soon as this year, towards 35-40%.

For context, the PVP chart below reflects the real, economic performance and valuation measures of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials. This chart, along with all of the charts included in this article, as well as the detail behind the graphics, can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

Performance Drivers - Sales, Margins and Turns

It can be helpful to break down Adjusted ROA into its DuPont formula parts, UAFRS Earnings Margin and UAFRS Asset Turnover, which are cleaned up margins and turns metrics used to calculate Adjusted ROA. The chart below details both Adjusted Earnings Margin and Adjusted Asset Turns historically, to help us better understand the drivers of the firm's profitability and performance.

Relative stability in Adjusted ROA has been driven by the firm's ability to offset declining UAFRS-based Asset Turns with improvements in Adjusted Earnings Margins. Adjusted Asset Turns declined from 1.8x in 2000 to 1.2x in 2010, and have ranged from 1.2-1.3x since, as the firm has struggled to improve the productivity of its R&D lately, and has also invested heavily in its PP&E base over the last several years, while not seeing equivalent sales growth. Meanwhile, from 2000-2004, Adjusted Earnings Margins declined from 15% to 12%, before recovering to 16% in 2015.

Impact of Adjustments

This analysis uses Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) metrics, or adjusted metrics, which remove accounting distortions found in GAAP and IFRS to reveal the true economic profitability of a firm. This allows us to better understand the real historic economic profitability of a firm as well as allows for better comparability between peers. To better understand UAFRS, please refer to our explanation here.

Click to enlarge

The chart above (and available here for XRAY and the company's peers) highlights the impact UAFRS adjustments have on XRAY's asset base and earnings. The largest adjustment to the firm's Adjusted Net Asset base comes from UAFRS capitalization of R&D. XRAY has regular, and material investments in R&D each year that as-reported financial statements treat as expenses. This violates one of the core principles of accounting, which is that expenses should be recognized in the period when the related revenue is incurred. R&D investment is an investment in the long-term cash flow generation of the company. Because as-reported metrics treat R&D investment as an expense, as opposed to an investment, net income is artificially decreased.

In the same vein as R&D, XRAY's operating lease expense is somewhat material. However, the decision management makes between investing in capex and investing in a lease is not a decision between an expense and an investment, but rather a decision in how management wants to finance their investments. If they would rather spend cash up front for the asset, they will spend capex. However, if they want to spread the cost of the asset over several years, they will instead choose to lease the asset. That said, as-reported accounting statements treat one as an investment, and the other as an expense that does not impact the balance sheet. Because XRAY spends materially on operating leases, as-reported metrics like Total Assets and ROA materially overstate the firm's true profitability and capital efficiency versus UAFRS metrics.

Moreover, as-reported financials show the price that a company pays for the assets of the acquisition as goodwill and operating intangibles on the balance sheet. However, these adjustments are purely accounting and not representative of the company's actual operational performance. This creates incomparability between XRAY's profitability versus their peers by artificially inflating the asset base of their operating business.

Because of the firm's recent merger with Sirona, their asset base is being materially overstated. Investors who have looked at the company's as-reported Total Assets when judging the company's performance, and who use an as-reported ROA metric as opposed to Valens' Adjusted Net Asset and ROA metrics, are materially overstating the company's operating asset base and understating the company's economic profitability.

These adjustments alone have a dramatic impact on XRAY's Adjusted Earnings, as the company actually has material earnings power, and is not generating near cost-of-capital ROA like as-reported metrics suggest.

Embedded Expectations Analysis

In addition to understanding the true profitability of the firm, understanding what the market is embedding in the stock price in terms of expectations is paramount to making good decisions. Without understanding what the market is pricing in, it is impossible to claim that the market is wrong. We derive market expectations for the firm from valuations and historical performance trends, to give a clearer picture into what the market is projecting for the firm.

XRAY is currently trading at a 24.9 x UAFRS-based P/E, which is at its highest point since 2007. At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for material improvements in Adjusted ROA, from 21% in 2015 to 35% by 2020, accompanied by 4% Adjusted Asset growth. With these expectations, it appears equity markets are expecting XRAY to see substantial, sustained benefits from the Sirona merger, as well as potential benefits from the recent MIS acquisition. While there are likely to be some benefits of this merger, expectations for historically high profitability are far too aggressive, especially considering management's concerns about headwinds to integration.

Acquisition Analysis - Sirona

On February 29th 2016, Dentsply closed its merger with Sirona, acquiring the firm in a $5.4bn deal. At that price, Dentsply was pricing in expectations for Sirona to see profitability rebound toward levels not seen since 2008. Expectations are for the firm to be able to combine Sirona's capabilities in the digital dentistry space with Dentsply's market leading position in order to drive improved growth and material cost improvements. However, management has since seen wavering confidence surrounding these expectations, and considering the fundamentals of each firm, the core of the bull thesis for the firm rests on their ability to drive initially expected synergies.

Sirona - Adjusted ROA & Asset Growth

Click to enlarge

Above is the ROA' and Asset' growth chart for Sirona. As we can see above, Dentsply acquired a higher UAFRS-based ROA business than itself. However, after generating Adjusted ROA in the 40%+ range from 2006-2008, Sirona saw profitability fade materially to just 26% by 2013, where it remained through the close of the merger. While this represents a material premium to Dentsply's historical 18-20% profitability levels, in order to justify the valuation that Dentsply paid for Sirona, the ROA' of Sirona itself would have to ramp materially through synergies or other factors. Specifically, at the price Dentsply paid, ROA' for the acquired company would need to rise from 26% pre-acquisition to 41% going forward.

Sirona - UAFRS-based Earnings Margins and Asset Turns

Click to enlarge

Additionally, as we can see above, while Sirona had also historically delivered stronger Adjusted Earnings Margins, profitability had fallen in the several years leading into the merger, from 21%+ pre-2011 to 18% in 2015. These levels are not materially higher than Dentsply's margins. This means, aside from synergies across both companies, there are not likely quick margin improvements that could be made to one or both to get to "best practices" to offer low-hanging fruit for profitability expansion.

Meanwhile, Adjusted Asset Turns have consistently been slightly higher than those generated by Dentsply historically. This indicates that there may be some low-hanging fruit for asset utilization improvement Dentsply to help get it to Sirona operating performance levels. However, even with those improvements, ROA' for the combined company would only reach Sirona's pre-acquisition 26% levels. With markets expecting substantially more ROA' improvement, and growth, the company would need to find material synergies, both in costs and growth, to justify current premium market expectations.

Analyst and Management Expectations and Alignment

Analysts currently have more rational expectations than the market, projecting Adjusted ROA to only improve to 25-27% levels, which would reflect the combined firm's ability to drive profitability toward those of the legacy Sirona business.

Raising concerns about both analysts and market expectations, Valens' qualitative analysis of the firm's recent earnings calls highlights management's lack of confidence in their ability to successfully integrate the two firms. During the firm's Q3 2016 earnings call, management generated multiple highly questionable markers when talking about recent reorganization initiatives aimed at combining manufacturing, logistics, and distribution processes. In addition, they appeared to be concerned about their ability to effectively integrate IT systems, and they might be downplaying concerns about gross margin and bottom-line headwinds related to the merger. Furthermore, they may be downplaying concerns that they overpaid for MIS, and might be exaggerating the opportunities created by that acquisition.

Management also generated highly questionable markers during their Q2 2016 earnings call indicating that they may have concerns about their ability to meet their $125m synergy target, and appear concerned about longer-term margin headwinds related to the merger.

These markers clearly highlight a management team that is not confident about hitting their synergy targets or executing on their merger strategy. Considering market expectations, this spells potential for the company to disappoint investors in coming quarters.

Valuation Matrix - UAFRS-based ROA and Asset Growth as Drivers of Valuation

When valuing a company, it is important to consider more than a singular target price, and instead the potential value of a firm at various levels of performance. The below matrix highlights potential prices for XRAY at various levels of profitability (in terms of Adjusted ROA) and growth (Adjusted Asset growth). Prices that are in excess of 10% equity upside are highlighted in black, and prices representing an excess of 10% equity downside are highlighted in red.

Click to enlarge

To justify current prices, XRAY will need to see Adjusted ROA expand significantly, while also continuing to grow the business going forward. Considering the historic profitability profile of these firms, and the integration headwinds facing the firm, these expectations appear overly bullish. While analysts are projecting Adjusted ROA to improve toward the levels seen by the legacy Sirona business, in order to justify current prices, let alone further upside, the firm would need to generate substantial synergies, in which management has consistently lacked confidence. As such, should the firm falter at all during the integration process, material equity downside may be warranted.

