Only Goldilocks Can Save You Now

This week was all about rethinking the crowded, consensus trades of 2017.

In fact, we've been questioning quite a few of our deeply held convictions since the beginning of the year. Take the short RMB (NYSEARCA:CYB) thesis for example. That "no-brainer" trade idea took a hit last week after the offshore yuan staged its biggest two-day rally ever amid tight liquidity and a truly epic PBoC-engineered short squeeze.

When it comes to US markets, there are two trades you don't question in Trumplandia: short Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) and long USD (NYSEARCA:UUP). The problem is, it looks as though those who dared to suggest that markets were way ahead of themselves when it came to frontrunning the reflation trade might have been correct.

As Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore put it, "there's been little this week to boost the fundamental argument for a stronger dollar accompanied by higher rates."

Indeed. Although it's not clear who was to blame (i.e. Trump for not mentioning it or the press for not asking the right questions), the President-elect's press conference was light on details regarding the incoming administration's plan to boost the economy and that seemed to undercut confidence in a narrative that was, until this week anyway, accepted as market dogma.

"The fear of a 'buy the rumor, sell the news' phenomenon is causing some covering of the crowded Treasury shorts," SocGen wrote, in a note out Friday.

(Chart: SocGen)

So while we're in a heretical mood, why not take (another) critical look at the so-called "Trump bump" in equities (NYSEARCA:SPY). After all, it's just as much a part of the narrative as rising rates and a strong dollar.

Earlier this week, I laid out the case against stocks and explained just how overvalued this market has become. To support my argument, I cited recent commentary by two highly revered investors: 1) Jeff Gundlach, and 2) me. Although it's unclear whose opinion deserves more attention out of the two, we needn't decide that now because in this particular case, the two men share the same thesis with regard to equities.

Among other things, I noted that the Shiller P/E ratio hasn't been as high as it is today since 1929 (if you leave out the dot-com bubble). I also cited the overwhelming tendency for earnings estimates to be revised lower, a fact which suggests that forward P/Es could be painting an unrealistically rosy picture. With that latter point in mind, consider the following out from Goldman Friday evening (my highlights):

Although equity prices have surged on the prospect of higher earnings, consensus bottom-up EPS forecasts for S&P 500 are unchanged since the election. If new policies eventually lead to upward EPS revisions, it would be a rare occurrence. Since 1984, there have been just six years with materially positive EPS revisions: 1988, 1995, 2004-06, and 2011 (Exhibit 2). The lack of aggregate 2017 EPS revisions is consistent with elevated policy uncertainty. While Congressional leaders have outlined their agenda, details from the Trump Administration have been scant.

Or, as UBS put it last November just after the election, "bottom-up consensus estimates are generally more optimistic at first and begin to adjust downward as additional information is incorporated into analyst thinking - hence, we've already started to see downward adjustments to 2017 numbers in Q3."

Ok, so valuations are probably stretched. And indeed that's why the market is paying so much attention to what Donald Trump does or doesn't say about fiscal stimulus. The whole thing rides on whether or not the new administration is able to deliver on grandiose promises about boosting growth.

Europe's biggest money manager isn't optimistic. Here's Bloomberg (my highlights):

Amundi SA, Europe's largest money manager, says investors who have driven U.S. stock markets to record highs in expectation of fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration may be in for a surprise. While a pivot to government spending and tax cuts may prolong the economic expansion in the U.S., Republican lawmakers will insist that fiscal measures don't push up the deficit, Didier Borowski, the Paris-based asset manager's head of macroeconomics, said in an interview. Even if President-elect Donald Trump succeeds in delivering stimulus, it won't have an impact before next year, he said. "Following the vote for Trump, markets have reacted as if there were only upside risks," Borowski said in an interview in Munich.

If Borowski is right, then this looks like a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation for stocks.

After all, another argument against equities is that if yields reprice in earnest - that is, if they rise more than just what's needed to get Treasurys back to fair value and enough to kill the great bond bull market once and for all - then equities could get hit as well.

As Jeff Gundlach put it earlier this week, if yields rise above 3%, stocks could be in trouble. Or, put differently, a sharp enough selloff in Treasurys could cause the correlation between stocks and bonds to turn positive and stay there. Have a look at the following heatmap from Goldman which shows that if we get strong growth and rising inflation (i.e. the reflation trade remains intact), stock/bond return correlations do indeed tend to be positive:

(Table: Goldman)

Going back to the opposing narrative, Borowski goes on to suggest that a flight to safety bid will keep Treasurys in play and thus put a lid on yields. "Global uncertainties are at an unprecedented level with Brexit, Trump and elections in Europe," he went on to tell Bloomberg, adding that "there are many unpredictable risks still looming and investors will keep an exposure to U.S. Treasuries as a safe haven."

Ok, so flight to safety equals Treasurys up, stocks down. A negative correlation, as gains in safe havens buffer losses on risk assets. That's a refutation of the reflation trade meme and it's also reflected in the heatmap above. Note that if, as Borowski believes, growth will not get a marked boost from Trump in 2017, we're likely to land somewhere in the upper left of the table. That is, stock bond correlations will be negative and that means as bonds are bid, stocks are not.

But again, that means there's virtually no good argument for equities in 2017. Because if we assume Borowski is wrong (i.e. the reflation trade remains in play), then stocks are at risk from the exact opposite dynamic. That is, yields spike, the bond bull market dies, bond/stock return correlations turn positive, and as bonds collapse, stocks plunge. Here's UBS to explain where they think stocks would head in a bearish scenario (my highlights):

We arrive at our last question with regard to assessing equity market risk in 2017 - If the Bull is going to expire, how can we tell and where could stocks go? The last few years' volatility events - 10/2014, Public Health concerns and the bond market seize up; 8/2015, the China FX Devaluation; 2/2016, the "Recession that Wasn't" - have all bottomed around SPX 1,800 (Figure 56)… …which when looking at the last several years (2014-16) earnings of around $118 equates to 15.3x. When we look at the years (2012, 2013, 2014) where earnings growth "resembles" our expectations in 2017, and we look at valuations during that period where rates ranged from 1.6% - 3% on the 10 year at that time we arrive at an average NTM multiple of 14.1x, a full 2.4x below the current level. It is worth noting that such YoY multiple compression last occurred in 2007-08 and then in 2001-02, the last two recessions. Barring a recession, we acknowledge the market's tendency, like in January and February of 2016, to try to have called "6 of the last 3 recessions". By this yardstick, we think 1,800 on $126 in 2017 earnings, or 14.3x (and 15.1x on estimated 2016 earnings of approx. $119) is a likely downside destination for equities.

It's worth noting that UBS also says the equities bull doesn't necessarily have to die in a rising rates environment and indeed, the "great rotation" argument suggests that stocks would benefit from flows out of bonds.

In the end this is just another example of how convoluted this has all become. As Bloomberg's Richard Breslow puts it, "people have tied themselves in knots."

What we want, of course, is an outcome that somehow splits the difference between the reflation narrative and Borowski's projection. That is, we want to fall in the middle of the heatmap where stock/bond return correlations stay modestly negative in an environment characterized by a favorable growth/inflation outcome.

If growth is rising and inflation stays at or around the Fed's target, you could get rate hikes at a moderate pace, a gradual move up in yields, and a taste of the great rotation dynamic. Throw in buybacks funded by repatriated cash and a friendlier tax environment and you'd have a kind of goldilocks scenario for equities.

Ultimately then, you're betting on goldilocks if you're long equities in 2017. Pray for goldilocks.

