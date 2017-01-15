Chipotle: Time To Take A Bite?

I first became interested in the stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) after hearing all the hype about the restaurant and finally trying it for myself. It seemed that everyone was talking about the amazing Chipotle. This was especially true of the demographic that every company wants, the millennials and younger. I finally got around to trying it for myself and I thought the food was great and the price as well. With all the hype on the company and enjoying the experience, I thought I better look into it as an investment. When I saw the valuation on the company, I decided that it was too expensive for my taste. This was back in late 2014 and early 2015. The P/E ratio was over 50 and the restaurant industry can be a very competitive market where a company can fall out of favor quickly.

Chipotle was definitely a winner if you saw the potential early on. I was a little late to the show. The stock was trading for under $100 a share and had a P/E around 25 as recently as 2010. It shot up to over $700 in a little over 5 years. The price continued to rise fast enough that I was timid to jump on board and thankfully I chose to be cautious. The company was increasing revenues and earnings at an equal pace to the price and the P/E ratio actually began to decline as the earnings rose. The company had a small footprint in the US and an even smaller footprint elsewhere in the world. To say the least, there seemed to be a lot of potential for growth in the company. Then we all know what happened during the 4th quarter of 2015.

The once healthy, GMO free, and cool restaurant had lost some flavor and reputation with customers. Anyone who follows the company or stock knows what happened over the next year and it has been covered extensively on Seeking Alpha. So what should one expect from the company going forward. Is this drop providing an opportunity to buy? Or has the company lost its mojo and is destined to be an underperformer going forward? I think the company is still a risky investment at current levels but will further discuss my view on Chipotle as an investment.

Current State

Chipotle has seen its revenues and more so its profitability fall considerably over the last four quarters. The EPS have seen a drop off causing the company to trade at a P/E of 160.9, which to me shows some high expectations of recovery. A large part of that massive ratio would be the large loss that company took in the first quarter of 2016. Even without that loss, the company has seen its EPS below $1 for all three quarters this year and expectations for the 4th quarter are below as well, whereas the lowest quarter during 2015 was $2.18. The stock went from highs of over $750 a share in October of 2015 to below $360 a year later, a 52 percent drop. The graph below shows the price and P/E ratio over the last 5 years.

Financial Outlook

The looming question is will Chipotle be able to recover. It appears that some progress is being made, albeit slow and steady progress. Revenue during the most recent quarter was $1.04 billion which came close to the revenues seen in the first quarter of 2015 which were $1.09 billion. The difference is that the operating profit was $197.8 million in Q1 2015 while operating profit was only $35.7 million in Q3 2016. The EPS is obviously the same story going from $3.88 down to $0.79. The revenues have seen a much faster recovery due to the opening of new locations. The profits, on the other hand, continue to be depressed due to a number of factors. It is easier to see these effects when you break it down on a per restaurant basis. In the table below, I have listed out the revenue, earnings, and income for the last two years. I have also listed out the number of restaurants and the previously listed metrics on a per restaurant level.

I have estimated the fourth quarter based upon management's estimates discussed during the third-quarter conference call and then updated during the press release on the 10th of January. Management noted that they originally planned to have EPS of $1 which means net income of $28.95 million; this number was revised to $0.50-0.58. Using the midpoint of $.054 that leaves net income of $15.63. It was also noted that the revenue per restaurant is expected to decline in the low single digits, and later clarified to -4.8 percent and estimated revenue of $1.035 billion. Management did not discuss the estimated operating margin, but they did say that tax rates are expected to be 38 percent. Also, a quick calculation by taking an average percentage of operating income to net income can give us a close estimate, which is consistent with the tax rate given by company management. It leaves us with $24.98 million in operating income for the quarter. I wanted to calculate the estimates to get an estimate for the year of 2016. I made similar estimates for 2017. The company stated that it expected EPS of $10 and revenue of close to $2 million per store. It also plans to open 195-210 stores over the year, so for my estimates I landed in the middle on 200 new stores for 2017.

The most important thing that I wanted to see was how likely the company was to reach its estimates in 2017. During 2016, Chipotle does not expect to earn over $1 per share for any of the four quarters. Yet to reach its estimate of $10 for 2017, it would have to average $2.50 a quarter. This would be a significant increase. If you look at pre-food borne illness days, it would not seem like much as the company was averaging over $4 a share in earnings in 2015. The question is how quickly or will it be able to get close to those levels again.

The biggest question in my mind is the profitability. We can see that the estimated revenue for 2017 is expected to be greater than 2015. While this at first seems odd seeing as the company earned over $15 a share in 2015, the difference is the number of locations open. The company plans to have almost 400 more locations by the end of 2017 as compared to 2015.

Also, when we look at the revenue estimates, we see that revenue is expected to grow by 22.6 percent from 2016 to 2017. This is a solid growth rate, but there are multiple considerations to think about with this growth rate. First, the company will be comparing against a full year that was effected by the negative sales. So it should be much easier to grow sales over the previous year, as we can see from the month of December seeing same-store sales increase 14.7 percent. Even after releasing the great news about December growing at a solid pace, there was not increase to the expected increase for the full year 2017. The company stated that it expects same-store sales to grow in the high single digits for 2017.

Also, as noted before, the company plans to open another 200 locations during the year which will add to revenue and income. I don't question the growth rate estimate in same-store sales, I think high single digits is achievable for the company. The most damage to sales was done right after the outbreak and sales have been slowly recovering since. I would expect it to continue to bring in new customers and grow sales from last year. It is always easier when you are building off a smaller base. The one concern I do have with it is that the numbers do not seem to match up for me. According to the estimates given for 2016, the expected revenue per store for 2016 is an estimated $1.78 million. While for 2017, the company stated it should be around $2 million per store. This is not growth in the high single digits but growth of 12.3 percent. If we take a growth rate of 8 percent, in the high single digits as the company guided, then we are left with revenue of $1.9 million per store, and keeping margins consistent, we have EPS of $9.62.

The other issue that I have is that the company estimated EPS of $10 for 2017. In order for the company to achieve this, it would need to see operating profit of 9.7 percent and a profit margin of 6.0 percent. During 2016, the margin appears to be coming in around 1.4 percent and a profit margin of 1 percent. That means that the company will have to times its profit margin by more than 7 in order to achieve that goal. Those margins are based upon the company achieving $2 million per store. If we take $1.9 million instead, then we are left with an OM of 10 percent and profit margin of 6.3 percent in order for the company to meet the estimate of $10 per share in earnings.

The company has ambitious goals for 2017. After reviewing the numbers, I do not believe that the company will be able to meet the expectation of $10 per share in earnings. If we go on and say that the company does achieve its goal of approximately $2 million per store, then the table below shows the EPS that are expected at different levels of OM and profit margin (the calculations were created by me to show EPS at different levels of profitability, based upon company estimates for revenue).

Expenses and Profitability

Chipotle has experienced a steady increase in expenses since its crisis. I don't necessarily believe that all of these increases are solely in response to the food borne illnesses, some of these expenses are necessary increases due to competition in the industry and the need to compete in the market. Management outlined some of the reasons for lower profitability, some highlighted were:

Avocado prices/Labor costs/Lower volume made other operating expenses a higher percentage/Increased marketing expenses.

During the earnings call, I felt the company did a good job of explaining its plan to address these issues. It outlined the steps being taken and how they will help the profit margin. I believe that many of these things are general to the restaurant industry but regardless are positive steps that I believe are the correct steps for the company to be making.

Avocado prices are out of the control of the company. The shortage is not a long-term issue but rather due to short-term circumstances and prices should return to a more normal run rate. This will help lower food costs and increase the margin. That being said, I do believe that rising food costs are always a risk going forward, and I don't think the entire increase in food costs is to blame on avocado prices.

Labor costs are on the rise. Many states have planned increased minimum wages that will go up significantly over the next 5 years. The first thing that will help this area is increased sales volume at the stores. You don't necessarily need more workers to fill more volume, there is just less idle time for the employees. Another area the company discussed is the use of technology. There are many restaurants that now provide ordering through a tablet, a restaurant I often go to during lunch has 3 or 4 of them that you can order from. This frees up more employees to actually make the food rather than take your order and produce a higher volume. The last thing discussed was the use of a make line in the back of the store. This goes along with the remote ordering. The second make line receives the order and can prepare it more efficiently than in the front. Basically, the store can serve multiple customers at once and also be more efficient. The second make line also covers catering, which can be ordered online as well. These will all help reduce the damage inflicted by higher labor costs.

Other operating expenses made up a larger percentage of sales. This is due to the lower volume. The company needs to increase volume at each restaurant in order to bring other expenses as a percentage of sales back down.

The company has for the first time really had to advertise. The company needs new customers, those who have never tried or even heard of Chipotle. The company is for the first time experimenting with television advertising. As we were recently informed, this is even more costly than it anticipated and was the leading cause for the lowered guidance for the 4th quarter. I do consider the higher advertising costs to be a necessary evil. The company needs new customers. It will have to advertise to bring those new customers into the store. Chiptopia was expensive for the company and this will be eliminated going forward, but regardless, I see the company having higher marketing costs going forward. There is a lot of competition in the industry and the company has to vie for those customers.

Valuation and Conclusion

Chipotle has shown potential. I think it is making a lot of moves in the right direction in order to better compete in the marketplace and bring its margins back up. These moves are not just to help recover from the food borne illness crisis but will also make the company more competitive going forward. I think it will be very difficult for the company to return the margins that it experienced during 2015. The market is competitive and the trend comes and goes among companies in this space. The moves that the company is making, I did not have time to discuss and review all of them, should help the profitability going forward as well as increase the same-store sales. The potential that has caused investors to trade the company at such high multiples can be seen. The company stated that it has the potential for 5,000 restaurants in the US. The company has also started to establish a footprint in Europe, while small it has hopes for growth in that market. If we take the per store data for 2015, 2016, and estimated for 2017, then we can see the potential that 5,000 restaurants would have. I created the table below to show the potential.

The potential that almost got me to invest originally can be seen if we look at the potential using the profitability from 2015. This is assuming no growth in same-store sales either. Then we can see the lack of profitability building off the base from 2016. Looking at 2017 gives some promise once again. The company is not going to have 5,000 restaurants anytime soon as I would expect expansion to continue in the range of 200-250 stores opened a year.

I do not think the company will reach its goal of $10 a share; rather, after considering the growth management has laid out and realistic margins, it is more likely to earn $9 a share in 2017. Analysts expect EPS of $8.93 for 2017. That leaves us with a PE ratio of 45.3 for 2017. That is not a cheap company by any means. Just a quick calculation taking expansion of another 200 stores in 2018 and same-store sales in the high single digits would give us roughly $11.75-$12 a share in earnings for 2018 which is a PE ratio of 34-35.

There was a run up in the stock after the release of positive same-store sales in December of 14.7 percent. While this was a positive sign that is encouraging, one has to remember what it is comparing against the previous year. I would expect January to show a strong comparison as well. The company did not say that it expected higher same-store sales for the year of 2017. So we have to assume that it still expects high single digits. I think that as earnings reports follow over the next few quarters and it becomes aware that the company is not going to achieve its target for 2017 that better buying opportunities will be presented. I think there is potential in Chipotle as an investment, but I will be looking for a lower entry point. I would consider a position below $360 which I think may present itself. If not, then I will have to put my money elsewhere.

