Eastmain Resources: Undervalued Gold Small Cap

Eastmain Resources (OTC:EANRF) is a gold exploration company with projects located in Quebec, Canada. The main project is the Clearwater project consisting of the Eau Clair deposit (Eau Clair means Clearwater in French), a gold deposit with tellurium credits sporting a total measured and indicated resource (2015) of 951,000 oz at 4.09 g/t Au and a total inferred of 633,000 oz at 3.88 g/t Au with ongoing drilling.

In this article, we will analyze the company first by assessing its assets, before moving to the share structure and management track record sections. The conclusion will help to wrap the main points before issuing a buy recommendation at $0.43, assuming a stable gold around $1,200.

The Clearwater Project

The company's flagship gold project, of which it holds a 100 percent interest subject to a two percent NSR held by SOQUEM, is located in the James Bay central district in North Quebec between Nemaska and Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) newly opened 250,000 oz/y Eleonore mine. This is a relatively new Canadian district where until now only 7 million oz of gold has been extracted, compared to more than 200 million for the whole Canada. Nevertheless, the project is well located: hydro-power is only 20 km away and a road and airports are conveniently located nearby.

With 951,000 oz at 4.09 g/t Au measured and indicated and more than 600,000 oz inferred, it is not the size but the grade that makes this deposit interesting. Moreover, the deposit's main resources are in the first 300 metres and open at depth and strike, meaning favourable economics.

Longitudinal view of the deposit. The vast majority of current resources are at shallow surface, outcropping at surface even (January 2017 Company Presentation).

The 2015 technical report indicated that the metallurgy is good as recovery for gold varies from 75 to 97% depending on the extraction techniques. The acid-base accounting and net acid generation tests completed in 2015 as part of the environmental report clearly indicate that the various feed and tailing streams generated in the programme will not generate acid mine drainage, i.e. tailings are environmentally safe.

Currently, there is a drill campaign of 63,000m that will be completed at the end of Q1 2017 while an optimized PEA is scheduled for H2 2017.

The deposit has a high-grade resource with open-pit and underground potential. The most recent drill holes results were encouraging both in terms of infill hole continuity and step out hole extensions. An updated mineral resource estimate integrating the 2016-2017 63,000m drill hole program and other technical optimization works is expected before the end of Q2 2017. This will also integrate 30,000m of historical drillings previously not included and result in 77% more drilling data for the deposit in a well-balanced mix of infill drilling to upgrade the resources and step out drill holes for growth.

The company is also exploring for open pit potential on the Clearwater property. There are currently 2 rigs drilling. These nearby exploration efforts might result in the discovery of satellite deposits that could feed a central plant designed for the whole project.

What makes the Clearwater deposit stand out is not only the high grade gold but also the fact that this ore-body contains tellurium. For example, in the 2011 drill programme, Hole 310 returned a 13-meter-wide gold-bearing interval at 3.38 g/t gold from within Vein 12, which included a high-grade section containing 35.7 g/t gold and 45.5 g/t tellurium. Other holes encountered tellurium in the GAP zone, T-Veins and Stephanie Vein. Lately, the tellurium potential of the deposit has not been further explored or integrated in the resource estimate as tellurium is not traded as a future and is not a liquid market per se. However, it is a strategic metal of sorts and the price averaged between 14 and 20 USD/lb in the last 10 years, driven mostly by industrial applications.

What I found encouraging was that tellurium recovery was significant in rougher floatation ranging from 77 to 87%, according to the 2015 technical report. Tellurium did concentrate to some extent along with gold even in the gravity separation test, meaning a potential easy separation of tellurium from waste. Hopefully, management will look again into this tellurium potential as it could represent a non-negligible source of income and diversification.

Other Projects

From the secondary projects of Eastmain Resources, the most prominent is surely the Eastmain Mine Project: a past high grade gold producer with only 40,000 oz extracted in 1995. It sports a not NI 43-101 compliant resource estimation of 255,750 oz at 10 g/t Au in 878,000 tonnes. There is also some silver and copper potential according to some very recent (December 2016) trenching works that Eastmain did. Past owners have invested $40 million on exploration and development. There is an onsite airstrip, generator-power, full-kitchen, core shack and cabins for a 60-person camp. All-season road 167 Nord was built in 2014 by the Quebec government and Stornoway (OTCPK:SWYDF) and crosses the property going up north to Stornoway's Renard mine. This is a clear economic positive as it facilitates exploration and will lower the eventual CAPEX and OPEX of the mine-to-be and thus gives it a low cost growth potential. In many senses, it is a game-changer as in 1995 the previous owner had to close before the mine and later went bankrupt. Everything including the ore had to be trucked on a winter road 300km south.

Now with the all-season road and a better understanding of the project, more flexibility is embedded into the project, and as a result, economics will be completely different than in 1995 (including the gold price, $1,200 now vs. $300 then).

Management and the exploration team are currently reviewing the 2016 results (7,500m diamond drills, results pending), integrating historical results and production performances and planning the 2017 program. The most recent press release (December 12, 2016) about the Eastmain Mine project showed encouraging silver and copper potential coupled with high grade gold.

The company's third project, the Eleonore South JV, is located 12 km southeast from Goldcorp's Eleonore mine. It has some potential and a promising geochemical signature, with similar pathfinder minerals (antimony mostly) similar to that of Goldcorp's mine. Gold mineralization was identified in the first phase of the 2016 program and occurs in a prospective corridor of at least 3 km by 0.5 km wide.

The joint venture partners are Eastmain with 36.7%, heavyweight Goldcorp with 36.7% and Azimut (OTC:AZMTF) with 26.6% as project manager. The 2016-1H 2017 drilling program (5,000m), results for 2,500m of which are still pending, had a budget of $2 million with Eastmain's portion being $0.74 million. This is by far the biggest programme since the JV was established and is driven by Azimut's remodelization of the district using proprietary technology. It is probable that a follow up exploration program will follow later in 2017 after analysis of the current program results.

Eastmain's early stage exploration portfolio includes eight other significant land packages, all in the James Bay area, for an aggregate of 137,665 hectares. All properties have access to roads and power. Notable between these early stage projects is the Lac Lessard project located 15 km northeast of the Eastmain mine site. At Lac Lessard, there is potential for platinum gold metals and it is currently optioned to Darnley Bay Resources (OTCPK:DNLYF) that can earn a 50% interest by completing $2.5 million in exploration.

The second interesting early stage project is the Radisson Project covering 20,340 hectares hosting multiple gold occurrences. It is currently optioned out to Honey Badger Exploration (OTC:HBEIF) that can also earn a 50% interest in the project by completing $2.5 million in exploration.

Share structure

Stock price went up significantly in the first half of 2016 as a result of the upward move in gold prices. From October to December, it lost more than 1/3 of the price, however, followed by a moderate recovery in the last weeks. The share price is highly leveraged to the price of gold, which is something that is not set to change.

One year share price (Google Finance).

The actual cash in hand amounts to around $12 million with the vast majority being a result of past Canadian flow through share offerings, i.e. they can be used only for exploration purpose and little else compared to what in jargon is called hard dollars. I estimate that although these funds will be sufficient for 2017, including for the PEA and more drilling at Eau-Clair, Eastmain will proceed with a share offering somewhere this year. If the management decides to proceed towards a Feasibility Study, including some additional exploration and a mineral resource update, it will need at least $5-10 million. This will result in a 10-15% dilution for actual shareholders, offset by the 2017 resource update and PEA which seems like a fair enough deal (especially if we consider some potential for Eastmain Mine, the Eleonore South JV and the smaller properties).

Option and warrants represent a possible dilution of another 10% if fully exercised, offset by an injection of a good amount of cash, as the vast majority is at the money or close but still off the money. All-in-all, the share structure and dilution looks good considering it is a junior explorer.

Full capital structure disclosure (January 2017 Company Presentation)

When an exploration company is backed by big institutional shareholder and insider ownership, you understand that something is going on behind the scenes. Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) invested in 2016 and there are some major names in the top shareholders list. The next slide, taken from the recent corporate presentation, shows that insider ownership stands at 2%, meaning management has skin in the game. Big funds, major gold miner, good insider ownership, Eastmain checks all the boxes here.

Polygon, Goldcorp and Integra are the biggest shareholders, meaning that these firms are keeping an eye on Eastmain's progress (January 2017 Company Presentation).

Management

Eastmain was quietly humming and puffing along the low gold price of 2014 and 2015 when a resurgence of the gold price brought a blow of fresh air in the management and plans. The management team was rebuilt from scratch when Claude Lemasson, the current President and CEO, took over during 2016.

Eastmain's board and management (January 2017 Company Presentation).

Claude Lemasson is the President and CEO and has over 30 years of experience. Until recently, he was involved in the nearby Eleonore mine, now property of Goldcorp. Here you can find a recent presentation that he gave at the precious metals summit laying out his vision and plan of execution for 2017.

Stephen de Jong and George Salamis are both Eastmain's directors and, respectively, President & CEO and Chairman of Integra Gold; a $260 million successful exploration company also involved in gold mining in Quebec. Integra also provides a technical team to Eastmain to speed up the development of the company projects.

All other members are respected professionals with years of experience and past successes in the mining business. No red flags here, indeed quite the opposite: an excellently tailored management team for Eastmain going forward into PEA and later an eventual PFS.

Conclusion

When we compare the price of Eastmain's shares and the price of gold in the last year, we can assess that currently Eastmain is somewhat undervalued compared to gold. This reversion to the mean is only one interesting bullish point about Eastmain right now. A second positive is the strong project pipeline were Eastmain is making advances on all its properties; not only at Clearwater, but at other small and big potential projects, some of these efforts are partially funded with other people's money.

Momentum is here in the shape of new drill results every three weeks, updates from the Eastmain mine project and the Eleonore South JV, the updated resource estimate at the end of Q1 and the PEA at the end of Q2 2017.

These are transformational times for Eastmain and real value is being created. I hence recommend a straight buy at around $0.43 looking for a 50% price increase in 2017 if gold price stays flat or goes moderately up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EANRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.