Resource Sector Digest: Is It Uranium's Turn To Rise And Shine?

Setting The Scene

People seem to be falling over themselves to invest in uranium companies (NYSEARCA:URA) again, as they are afraid to 'miss the boat'. Share prices of uranium companies have been exploding all across the board since a month or so. This is the performance of Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU), Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF), and NexGen Energy (OTCQX:NXGEF)

It does look like the share prices are front-running an ANTICIPATED increase of the uranium price, as both the spot price and the long-term contract prices don't really provide a reason to be cheerful (yet). With a contract price in the lower thirties, virtually no producer is generating a profit.

Indeed, that's an unsustainable situation, and it's perfectly understandable this is a sign to buy for some investors; as this practically is the same situation as we experienced with the oil price exactly one year ago. You just know an oil price of $30/barrel is completely unsustainable and it will eventually bounce, and this seems to be what's happening in the uranium sector. Capital is allocated to uranium, and uranium companies, waiting for the bounce. The production cut announced by Kazakhstan is a good first move.

Source: Haywood Securities

But what can we expect? The estimates are quite different. The Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) seems to be very reluctant to expect the spot price to bounce soon, as you can see in the next image:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

Meanwhile, Vancouver-based brokerage house Haywood Securities is much more optimistic as it expects a spot price of $54/lbs in 2018, more than 50% higher than the RBC estimate.

Source: Haywood Securities

Time will tell!

Actionable Ideas

Long Player is making a case for AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) in his article wherein he expects the company to increase its dividend by 50% in the next three years. The Investment Doctor agrees with this view as after a capital-intensive era, AltaGas won't have to spend as much cash on growth projects as it used to. TID owns preferred stock in AltaGas. Staying in the energy sector, Orthodox Investor had a look at Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) tender offer, whilst Callum Turcan reviewed BP's (NYSE:BP) plans to develop the Culzean Field, which could supply 5% of the total gas demand in the United Kingdom. Three good reads in case you were bored today.

Vladimir Zernov has a look at how the restructuring plans of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) will impact the company. Investors in competitors Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) and Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) will be interested to see how Seadrill will deal with its issues.

News Releases

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) has earned a total of 38,270 gold-equivalent ounces in 2016, a 25% increase compared to the previous financial year. Additionally, the company sold its position in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. at a C$16M profit. Osisko now has a war chest with almost C$500M in cash, which compares favorably with Sandstorm Gold's (NYSEMKT:SAND) cash position. Investee Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) announced it signed a joint venture agreement with senior producer Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX). The gold price (NYSEARCA:GLD) is increasing again, but it seems to have issues to break through the $1,200 level.

Parex Resources (OTC:PARXF) has provided an extensive production update and has reconfirmed its production guidance. The company plans to produce 34-36,000 boe/day in 2017 and will spend $200-225M on capex, including drilling approximately 40 new oil wells. Great news from this Colombian producer, and the other large Colombian-focused energy companies, Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE), have performed well in 2016 (operation-wise). Keep in mind Colombian producers receive a price based on the Brent oil price (NYSEARCA:BNO). Elsewhere in South America, Dynacor Gold (OTC:DNGDF), which is operating in Peru, confirmed a total gold production of 73,500 ounces in 2016 and is now aiming to produce 90,000 ounces in the current financial year, as it plans to increase the capacity at its Chala plant.

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) has poured almost 280,000 ounces of gold in 2016, despite some weather-related challenges with more rain than usual. For 2017, this Mexican producer aims to sell 350,000-380,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $800/oz. Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) also published production results with a total of 137,000 ounces of gold produced in Q4 2016. Centamin expects to produce 540,000 ounces in 2017.

First Mining Finance (OTCQX:FFMGF) has released a first resource estimate on its Goldlund project in Ontario, which was acquired through the acquisition of Tamaka Gold. The in-pit resource stands at a total of 2.3 million ounces of gold, of which 560,000 ounces are in the indicated resource category. The average grade looks pretty good (1.33-1.87 g/t), but The Investment Doctor thinks the issue might be the strip ratio, as the resources seem to be constrained in several mineralized trends (see image). First Mining is counting on a strip ratio of 5.8, which would be okay. First Mining Finance is the newest toy of Keith Neumeyer, the CEO of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and with a history at First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF).

Source: company website

Interesting exploration results from Medgold (OTC:MGLDF) sent its shares soaring after unveiling samples from its new Serbian project. 40 meters of 8.3 g/t gold and 193 g/t silver is a very intriguing result, and JV partner Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) increased its position in Medgold to 24% on the back of this. Drilling is planned for this summer. Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF) now seems to be one of the premier buyout targets after the most recent batch of assay results at its Valentine Lake gold camp. Very wide intervals of 47 meters at 3g/t are promising, but it will be interesting to see how Marathon plans to build a mine plan around that (considering it's located a bit deeper and it will be tough - but not impossible, it depends on strip ratios - to mine it through an open pit). An updated resource estimate is planned in February.

Rubicon Minerals (OTC:RBYCF) has started an exploration program on its Phoenix gold project. Rubicon's production plans failed miserably, and the company hopes to re-build a mine plan based on new exploration efforts.

Blackbird Energy (OTC:BKBEF) confirmed it's continuing with its accelerated business plan as the company has now completed the construction of its Elmworth/Pipestone Facility and Gathering system.

More production results from the gold space, as Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) has produced just over 57,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, resulting in a total revenue of $70M. Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) reached the upper end of its gold production guidance with a full-year production rate of 123,600 ounces. On top of that, it also produced 39 million pounds of copper and 320,000 ounces of silver (NYSEARCA:SLV). No official guidance for 2017 has been released yet. Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) produced 5.4 million ounces of silver and 57,400 ounces gold in 2016, whilst Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) produced more than three times as much with an end-count of 17.2 million ounces silver and almost 234,000 ounces gold. The other Mexico-focused silver producer, Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL), has also released its production results, and the company produced 2.05 million ounces silver and 22,200 ounces of gold. For 2017, GPL expects to produce 4-4.1 million silver-equivalent ounces. And finally, Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) has produced 25.4 million ounces silver and 184,000 ounces gold in 2016 and expects to repeat this in 2017, with an official guidance of 24.5-26 million ounces silver and 160,000 ounces gold.

Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF) has improved the economics of its Kalana project in mali, as the initial capex has decreased by $25M to $171M. This, and some other cost savings, allowed the after-tax NPV to increase by 24% and the IRR to be boosted to 50% based on $1,200 gold.

In the uranium world, Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN), one of the larger Canadian uranium companies alongside with Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), has announced it has executed an agreement to increase its ownership in the Wheeler River project to 66%.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) released an update on its labour negotiations in Chile, with unions representing employees of the El Penon and Minera Florida mines. At Minera Florida, the offered terms were accepted, but the unions have called for a strike at the El Penon mine, and operations have now been suspended. The company also reported its production results and won't be too disappointed with a full-year gold production of 1.27 million ounces of gold, of 1.2 million excluding the gold sales related to the Mercedes mine.

More production results were released by Premier Gold (OTCPK:PIRGF) which produced a total of 112,000 ounces and expects to produce 130,000 ounces gold and in excess of 300,000 ounces silver in 2017. Mexico-focused Timmins Gold (NYSEMKT:TGD) recovered 25,300 ounces gold and sold just over 26,000 ounces at an average price of $1223/oz. Banro (NYSEMKT:BAA) seems to be back on track in the DRC with a Q4 production of in excess of 50,000 ounces gold, and the gold was coming from both Twangiza and Namoya in a 52/48% ratio. With gold moving back over $1,200, this could (and should) be THE year for Banro to reduce its net debt. Silver and gold producer Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) also released its production numbers, but more importantly, its 2017 outlook as well. Total gold production will be around 280,000-300,000 ounces and 5 million ounces silver (as the Pirquitas open pit mine will be shut down).

Two strategic deals as well, as Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) is selling its Cerro Blanco gold-silver project in Guatemala to Bluestone Resources (OTC:IMEEF) for $18M in cash, a 1% NSR and 9.9% of Bluestone's share capital. An additional $15M will be payable when Cerro Blanco enters the commercial production phase.

Up in Alaska, copper-gold explorer Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) has announced an US$25M bought deal at $1.85 per share. NAK is taking advantage of its very strong share price to tap the market whilst it's continuing to try to get its Pebble project permitted. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) also raised cash, in a $10M deal. Energy company MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) also raised in excess of C$1B in debt and equity.

Copper miners Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF) also released their production results, with Capstone beating its guidance by almost 10% with a total production of in excess of 250 million pounds of copper. Copper Mountain produced in excess of 80 million pounds, and that's also its guidance for this year. The Investment Doctor is happy Copper Mountain is now free cash flow positive again (at least, it should be, we're still waiting for the Q4 financials), but the average head grade of 0.3% in FY 2017 sounds disappointing (as the original mine plan called for a 10% higher average grade). As the copper price is rebounding, it will be very interesting to see what the other copper companies do. Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) should be able to generate a substantial positive free cash flow. Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) also met its annual guidance for copper and nickel, whilst the total zinc production came in marginally below forecasted levels.

Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) sold 100,000 pounds of uranium, ending the year with a total uranium production of 562,000 pounds. The 100,000 pounds in Q4 were sold at $32.7/pound.

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:GORO) has expanded its Arista mine by 200 meters after a new drill hole intercepted polymetallic mineralization with six veins visible in the drill hole.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEMKT:PLG) now expects to produce 100,000-120,000 4E ounces and will try to reach the cash flow positive stage at its Maseve mine in the first half of the current year. Nevsun Resources (NYSEMKT:NSU) is another company that still has some work to do, as the zinc concentrate production still isn't meeting the required criteria. As such, Nevsun is being hit by low payabilities as the zinc con contains deterious elements. It's about time Nevsun knows how to fix these issues, and the production of a copper con will be necessary to clean up the zinc concentrate.

Gold is zeroing in on the $1,200/ounce level again, but let's see if the yellow metal is also able to break through this level. If it fails, a new $100 drop is absolutely not unlikely as we really need to see some sort of positive momentum to continue the trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU, FSM, FCUUF, CNNEF, GTE, NXGEF, CPPMF, PARXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.