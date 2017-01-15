Bah Humbug - The Grinch That Stole Retail Sales

One would expect to see an increase in consumer spending during the year-end holiday season, but if it wasn't a car or an item purchased online, it didn't happen.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

I take no pleasure in being the Grinch in my weekly economic analysis, but I continue to see a very gradual deterioration in the rate of economic growth. Last week did little to change that view. If we realize a middle-income tax cut in 2017, I can see the situation turning around quite dramatically. A tax cut may further worsen our debt debacle, but it will accelerate the rate of growth in our economy temporarily.

Retail Sales

Retail sales rose a solid 0.6% in December, but if we exclude autos and gasoline, there was no growth at all. That's disappointing for the month of December. Internet sales rose 1.3%, which is encouraging, but the gain in that category was negated by the collective decline in the others. This should come as no surprise for those who have been tracking the inflation-adjusted weekly income growth in this report each month. Real income growth has fallen to just 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. Consumers may say they are confident, but they have yet to put their money where their mouth is at the present time.

The core retail sales figures, which exclude the more volatile auto and gas sales data, continue in a declining trend on a year-over-year basis, as can be seen in the chart below.

The Restaurant Industry

Last month I introduced the Black Box Intelligence report for the restaurant industry as a new indicator in this weekly series. This monthly snapshot of the industry is a compilation of real sales data and foot traffic for over 130 restaurant brands and 26,000 restaurants nationwide. I think this is a priceless coincident indicator, because it is not a government report with seasonal adjustments and wild guesses about what is, or is not, occurring in the real economy. Most importantly, eating out is as pure a discretionary household expense as you will find. The results of this report paint a very foreboding outlook for the real economy.

December was the weakest month for same-store sales in three years, which does not indicate an accelerating rate of economic growth in a consumer-based economy. Worse yet, same-store sales saw a 2.4% decline in the fourth quarter, which was the worst quarter in five years. The restaurants in this survey have now experienced four consecutive quarters of declining year-over-year sales, which means that this industry is in recession. We can't make the excuse that consumers are buying their meals online either, in lieu of purchasing at brick-and-mortar stores.

A possible explanation is that household borrowing for big-ticket items, namely autos, has increased debt and servicing costs, which is limiting discretionary spending in other categories, namely restaurants. Still, auto sales are near, if not at, their cyclical peak, but the debt burden will remain.

Additionally, job growth in this industry came to a standstill in the second half of last year, according to survey participants, with no job growth in October or November. This is in sharp contrast to the supposedly consistent job creation reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for restaurants and bars in the monthly payroll report. Did the economy really create 29,500 jobs in this industry in December?

Business Inventories

Total business inventories, which include those of retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers, rose 0.7% in November, while business sales rose just 0.1%. This is a step in the wrong direction, as the inventory-to-sales ratio rose to 1.39. This increase in inventories will have a positive impact on GDP growth in the fourth quarter, but it is a negative for future growth (production and employment). The build in inventories was concentrated in autos and auto parts, which makes sense given the increase we saw in auto sales for December.

Conclusion

The rate of economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter from the 3.5% rate in the third quarter. We have seen a dramatic increase in both business and consumer confidence since the presidential election in November, but so far, that confidence hasn't translated into economic activity. Therefore, it looks like we will return to a sub-2% rate of economic growth.

