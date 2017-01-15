Flowers Foods: Collecting A 9% Yield Or 20% Gain

One thing that keeps grabbing my attention is the ability to generate rather sizable cash flows from option proceeds. To be sure there's more work involved as compared a simple "buy and hold" strategy. Moreover, only a small percentage of the agreements out there might catch your interest. Yet the "intermediate step" return possibilities (that is, something in-between outright buying or selling), especially if you have a certain cash flow goal in mind, can be interesting.

I'd like to run through an example with Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to give you a better example of what I mean.

Here's the business in a nut shell. Flowers Foods is a baking company going on 100 years of history. You'd probably better recognize the firm by some of its branded products like Nature's Own, Home Price or Wonder Bread. There are some fun stats around the bread industry; for instance, nearly 99% of U.S. households buy fresh packaged bread allowing it to be one of the leading sales drivers for grocery stores. Naturally competitors and generics exist, but so far Flowers has done a nice job of protecting its share (capturing roughly a fifth of the market).

In August of last year Flowers ran into some uncertainty with a Department of Labor review regarding whether or not drivers were accurately classified as independent contractors. In December Flowers announced a settlement. In-between, there was a good bit of share price volatility.

In October of 2015 shares of Flowers Foods were trading hands as high as $27. By mid-August this number had declined all the way down to $18 or so. After the above mentioned review, shares dropped to below $15 and stayed around there until there was a bit more clarity on the situation. As I write this today the price is about $20.

Now I bring this up as a point of context for what I'm about to discuss.

When I look out to the options world, there are some agreements out there that may be of interest to an investor or potential investor. For instance, when I look out to the January 2018 expiration date - just over a year from now - you have the $22.50 strike price for Flowers Foods that last traded at $1.28. There isn't much volume at all, but suppose for a hypothetical scenario that you could generate $1.15 as a result of making this agreement.

I can think of a couple of scenarios where this might be of interest to an investor. For one thing, if you owned shares at a much lower cost basis - say $15 or $17 - this strike price represents a very sizable gain coupled with a solid cash flow component. Or perhaps for the prospective investor you believe that today's price is fair, but not exceptional, in which case you'd be happy to hold if the price declined but you'd also be content with the gain should it come about.

Whatever the situation happens to be, let's look at both sides of the potential agreement.

If you sold this option - an agreement to potentially sell at least 100 shares of Flowers Foods at a price of $22.50 any time between now and January of 2018 - you would receive ~$115 in upfront option proceeds. These funds may be taxed differently from dividends, but they very much represent cash flow and can be utilized as you see fit.

If the option is not exercised, as would be the case with a share price under $22.50, you'd have the ~$115 in option proceeds plus dividend payments along the way. Flowers Foods currently pays a $0.16 quarterly dividend which the company has been increasing for the last decade and a half. It's certainly possible that the payout would increase again, but for our purposes using the $0.16 quarterly mark works fine as a starting point.

This would mean collecting ~$115 in option proceeds and ~$64 in dividends, or a total cash flow component of ~$179 per 100 shares owned. As compared to the current price near $20, this equates to a combined cash flow component of 8.95%.

Now some will point out that making an agreement of this sort will not prevent your total return from being negative - which is true. Should shares later trade at say $15, the $1.15 in option premium that you may have collected won't be enough to offset the $5 "loss" in share price bids. Incidentally, this is why its paramount to be content to own shares regardless.

The essential part in my view is that this is not the risk with selling a covered call. It's true that this agreement does not prevent against loss, but it certainly mitigates it and offers upfront cash flow to redeploy. Moreover, in comparison to simply "buying and holding," it should be evident that this will always be a superior result if the option is not exercised. Regardless if the share price is later $15 or $22, the scenario of selling the call will yield the same results as the "buy and hold" investor plus the option proceeds.

Now importantly this is not to say that it is universally better. If the option is exercised, your returns can be worse than simply buying and holding. I'll give you an example.

Suppose shares later trade at $25 and the option is exercised. If you bought and held your return from today would be $5 in capital appreciation and ~$0.64 per share in dividends for a total gain of ~28%.

Alternatively, if the option is exercised you'd be "stuck" selling at $22.50 regardless of whether the future price is $22.51, $25 or $35. In this case you'd generate ~$2,250 (less fees) in sale proceeds plus the ~$115 in upfront option premium. In addition, depending on the timing, you might also collect dividends along the way. So your return in this scenario would be ~18% to ~21%. You spent extra time and effort only to "cap" your eventual gain.

That's a real risk and ought to be considered beforehand. If selling at a lower price is going to cause you angst this is something that you need to be cognizant of. However, I would contend that it's not exactly a poor result either. You can do worse than generating a ~20% gain in the next year.

In short, your appetite for exploring option agreements is going to be dependent on your personal goals and preferences. Options require more time and effort and may or may not provide an ultimate benefit.

In the case of Flowers Foods, and many similar securities for that matter, I believe it's at least prudent to be aware of the possibilities. That doesn't mean you're going to sell calls on every (or any) positions. In this particular situation perhaps you believe shares are worth $25 or $30 and thus the available agreements simply don't look attractive. Alternatively, an outcome of either a 9% cash flow component or ~20% gain could very well be of interest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.