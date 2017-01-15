2016 Statistical Analysis Of The Pickup Market Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. FCA Vs. Toyota Vs. ...

It's that time of the year again. It's time to analyze what happened to the U.S. pickup truck market in 2016 over 2015. Who won market share and who lost?

First, let's realize the importance of the pickup truck market to the overall U.S. light vehicle market. Almost 2.7 million pickup trucks were sold in the U.S. in 2016, so approximately 15% of the overall U.S. light vehicle market. That makes pickup trucks one of the largest segments, and it's widely assumed also one of the most profitable.

Let's start by looking at the largest matrix of them all, the overall U.S. pickup truck market which includes every single nameplate:

US pickup sales 2016 change y/y 2015 2016 share 2015 share Chevrolet Colorado 108725 29% 84430 4% 3% Chevrolet Silverado 574876 -4% 600544 21% 24% GMC Canyon 37449 25% 30077 1% 1% GMC Sierra 221680 -1% 224139 8% 9% Ford F-Series 820799 5% 780354 30% 31% RAM Pickup 489418 9% 450122 18% 18% Toyota Tacoma 191631 7% 179562 7% 7% Toyota Tundra 115489 -3% 118880 4% 5% Nissan Titan 21880 80% 12140 1% 0% Nissan Frontier 86926 38% 62817 3% 2% Honda Ridgeline 23667 4451% 520 1% 0% TOTAL 2692540 6% 2543585 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, 2016 unit volume grew 6% over 2015. Considering that the overall U.S. light vehicle market was flat, that means pickup trucks over-performed very materially.

But that's only where the fun begins. Looking at all nameplates in a table such as the one above is difficult to digest. Several automakers have multiple models in the market, and there are multiple segments (fullsize and midsize). GM (NYSE:GM) has four nameplates, and Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) each have two. Seeing as we are dealing with stocks and not just vehicles, we have to take the analysis down to the stock level:

US by parent co 2016 change y/y 2015 2016 share 2015 share GM 942730 0% 939190 35% 37% Ford (NYSE:F) 820799 5% 780354 30% 31% FCA (NYSE:FCAU) 489418 9% 450122 18% 18% Toyota 307120 3% 298442 11% 12% Nissan 108806 45% 74957 4% 3% Honda (NYSE:HMC) 23667 4451% 520 1% 0% TOTAL 2692540 6% 2543585 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, market shares were relatively stable in the big scheme of things. GM did the worst with 0% growth over 2015, but it remains the largest player comfortably ahead of Ford. Toyota grew only 3%, and Ford was minimally below the overall pickup truck average. Honda reintroduced itself to the market resulting in an astronomical growth rate, Nissan grew extremely strongly at 45% from a relatively small base, and FCA had yet another banner year for RAM by outgrowing the overall market.

On an overall basis, GM's lead over Ford shrank from 2015 by the tiniest of margin. In addition, the market concentration is very high with GM at 35%, Ford at 30% and FCA at 18%.

So that's the overall U.S. pickup truck market. However, just as with cars, pickup trucks aren't just "pickup trucks" - there are different segments inside the overall pickup truck envelope too. Surely we can refine the analysis to something a lot more interesting, can't we?

Look around you in traffic today, and you will see that the most common truck on U.S. roads is the fullsize kind. So what if we look at this fullsize segment exclusively?

Fullsize trucks 2016 change y/y 2015 2016 share 2015 share Chevrolet Silverado 574876 -4% 600544 26% 27% GMC Sierra 221680 -1% 224139 10% 10% Ford F-Series 820799 5% 780354 37% 36% RAM Pickup 489418 9% 450122 22% 21% Toyota Tundra 115489 -3% 118880 5% 5% Nissan Titan 21880 80% 12140 1% 1% TOTAL 2244142 3% 2186179 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the fullsize pickup truck market grew "only" 3% in 2016 - or half the overall pickup truck market's 6%. We'll find out in a minute which other category did better than this 6% average.

Looking at the stock/manufacturer level, we find the trends easier to discern:

Fullsize by co 2016 change y/y 2015 2016 share 2015 share GM 796556 -3% 824683 35% 38% Ford 820799 5% 780354 37% 36% FCA 489418 9% 450122 22% 21% Toyota 115489 -3% 118880 5% 5% Nissan 21880 80% 12140 1% 1% TOTAL 2244142 3% 2186179 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the fullsize truck segment got a new leader in 2016: Ford. Having lagged behind GM in 2015 - 36% vs 38% - Ford edged ahead of GM in 2016 to the tune of 37% market share vs 35%.

That's what happens when the Ford F-series grew 5% in a year, but GM's equivalent models saw a 3% decline. FCA did just as well as Ford on an absolute unit growth basis, growing approximately 40,000 units from 2015, and given the smaller base this naturally translated to a larger 9% growth rate.

Among the smaller players, Toyota lost 3% and Nissan grew a whopping 80% from a tiny base, which still rounds to only 1% of the market. This shows the market share concentration in the market by the top three pickup truck players.

Moving to the midsize truck market (there is no "small" pickup truck sold in the U.S., according to the prevailing industry language):

Midsize trucks 2016 change y/y 2015 2016 share 2015 share Chevrolet Colorado 108725 29% 84430 24% 24% GMC Canyon 37449 25% 30077 8% 8% Toyota Tacoma 191631 7% 179562 43% 50% Nissan Frontier 86926 38% 62817 19% 18% Honda Ridgeline 23667 4451% 520 5% 0% TOTAL 448398 25% 357406 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the smaller pickups are where the growth action is - 25% to be precise. With such a radically high growth rate, it turns out that only one player fell behind in 2016, and that was Toyota with the Tacoma. Well, if you had 50% of the market to begin with, you've got a target on your back, and the competition came in to eat the Toyota Tacoma's lunch in 2016.

It is interesting to note that even though Toyota lost 7% market share - from 50% to 43% - it happened within the context of having grown the business 7% in absolute numbers. When you're cranking up the factories in Texas and Mexico to the tune 7% it sure doesn't feel like you're losing. That's the impact of a segment that grew 25% in a year.

But what about on an overall company/stock basis? What was the midsize U.S. pickup truck action at that level?

Midsize by co 2016 change y/y 2015 2016 share 2015 share GM 146174 28% 114507 33% 32% Toyota 191631 7% 179562 43% 50% Nissan 86926 38% 62817 19% 18% Honda 23667 4451% 520 5% 0% TOTAL 448398 25% 357406 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the midsize pickup truck market saw more volatility also in terms of the market shares than did the fullsize pickup truck market segment. GM narrowed the market share gap with leader Toyota from 18% to only 10%. However, it happened more because of Toyota's share losses than GM's market share gains - even though GM did grow an impressive 28%. That's what happens when the whole segment grows 25%.

Rather, the biggest market share gains came from the smallest player, Honda. It went from essentially zero to 5%. In addition, Nissan grew 38% from a moderately sized base to also gain market share.

Ford has announced that it intends to re-enter the midsize pickup truck segment in 2019 with the Ranger, and there is no shortage of rumors that RAM intends to do the same around that time or shortly thereafter. The segment's 25% growth rate was sure to attract new players, and it did. Hey, there's even talk that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) intends to enter the pickup truck market a few short years from now.

So what about midsize trucks vs fullsize trucks? What was the impact of a 25% midsize growth rate vs a 3% fullsize growth rate?

Segment v Segment 2016 change y/y 2015 2016 share 2015 share Fullsize 2244142 3% 2186179 83% 86% Midsize 448398 25% 357406 17% 14% TOTAL 2692540 6% 2543585 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the midsize market share increased from 14% to 17% of the overall pickup truck mix in 2016. That's noticeable. One might say that midsize pickup trucks are to the overall pickup truck market, what the overall pickup truck market is to the entire U.S. light vehicle market.

Conclusions: A healthy market

In a market that grew 6%, there were previous few losers. No company saw an overall decline in U.S. pickup truck sales in 2016. Yet, when we look beneath the surface, we can distill some trends.

General Motors: While flat overall, GM saw a sharp mix shift away from its full-size business - which was down 3% - to its midsize business, which was up 28%. GM is holding its ground overall, but only barely.

Ford (NYSE:F): The F-series continues to outperform in its fullsize segment, but Ford is clearly suffering from its lack of presence in the U.S. midsize market. Ford has put all of its pickup truck fortunes on one card, and it's working just enough to keep in line with the overall pickup truck market. It's a very different strategy than GM, but with a net result not all that different.

FCA: Same as Ford! FCA did even better than Ford in the fullsize segment in 2016, but suffers equally from not having a midsize pickup truck to offer in the U.S. market.

Toyota: Toyota lost as much as GM in the fullsize segment, but as the dominant market share leader in midsize trucks, it also lost a lot of market share there in 2016. Directionally, Toyota's segment mix shift is very similar to GM's.

Nissan: It's amazing how Nissan's age-old midsize truck continues to gain market share despite it being many years overdue for modernization. This is truly the oddest phenomenon in the entire U.S. pickup truck market. In the fullsize market, the all-new-for-2016 Titan was introduced in various stages throughout the year, and managed to gain share, naturally. However, it is yet way too early to tell about Nissan's success in the U.S. full-size pickup truck segment.

Honda: With an all-new Ridgeline, Honda had nowhere to go but up. Everyone loves the new Ridgeline, and it's unlike anything else in the market. It gained 5% of the midsize market just by showing up, and that impact didn't even exist until mid-year 2016. One suspects that when adjusted for that timing, the Honda Ridgeline's current market share as we enter 2017 is likely around 10% and probably rising.

Predictions for 2017: