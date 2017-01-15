A Conservative View Of Cisco

San Jose-based technology firm Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) may not see its share price reach its dot.com peak for another decade or two. It's an incredible thing. Shares reached a split-adjusted top of over $80 back at the beginning of 2000, as compared to a price near $30 today.

The interesting part is that the business is so much better now. From fiscal year 2000 to 2016, earnings-per-share have increased by nearly 350%. The dividend alone - which was somewhat recently introduced and happens to be well covered - sits at twice the amount 2000's earnings. Yet the share price is still, after a decade and a half, ~60% lower than where it was.

The takeaway, obvious in hindsight, being that paying too much - even for exceptional businesses that continue to grow - can work out poorly. Generally, you'll see examples of moderate "valuation burn off" say from 25 times earnings down to 20 or 18 times earnings or something of the sort. With Cisco you had expectations at the moon and it took nearly a decade to get back to the atmosphere.

I bring this up because the growth prospects of Cisco are far less impressive today, yet the propensity to capture your "fair share" of business results is certainly present.

When investors say that they are looking for "quality" something like Cisco might come to mind. I think of quality in three phases: past, present and future. As it relates to investing that generally translates to the balance sheet, pricing power and future staying power.

The balance sheet is in great shape. Cash and investments alone (forgot about receivables, inventory, property, etc.) total $71 billion against total liabilities of $63 billion. Granted a good portion of that is somewhat stymied overseas, but it stands that Cisco's solid financial ratings are well warranted.

On the pricing power front Cisco has consistently turned in a net profit margin near or above 20% for the last decade. Indeed, this metric has been trending up - increasing from around 20% in 2006 up to last year's mark above 24%.

Perhaps a sticking point for some investors would be the future staying power or at least a clear insight into this area. Technology is notoriously finicky when it comes to predictions, so even when the "coast is clear" there could be a new competitor or technology just behind the next wave. As such, it's likely prudent to take a conservative view of growth moving forward.

When I talked about the 2000 to 2016 period above, Cisco had grown earnings-per-share by about 9% annually. And over the past decade and the last five years this mark has been closer to 8% annually. If you look around at intermediate-term estimates today, something in the 5% to 9% yearly range is fairly typical.

Now this is certainly a possibility. However, let's take a look at what a more cautious view could look like.

Instead of 5% or 7% or even 9% annual growth, let's see what 0% company-wide growth might look like. Last year Cisco earned an adjusted $12 billion. That's a nice round number, so let's stick with that for the next five and ten year periods.

Of course just because the company's profits might stagnant (in our scenario) this does not simultaneously imply that a shareholder's return will stagnant as well. We also have to think about capital allocation: specifically, dividends and share repurchases.

Here's a fun slide on the topic from the Cisco's most recent presentation:

There's some interesting things here. For one thing I like to look at the difference between total dividends paid and the dividend per share. Occasionally you'll see the same per share dividend payment, but slightly less paid in total dividends due to a declining share count.

You can also see the tendency of balancing dividends and share repurchases. During the last five quarters Cisco has paid out $6.06 billion in cash dividends and used $4.92 billion to go toward share repurchases.

There's a note to this slide that is not seen above: "*Approximately $14.4B remaining authorized funds in repurchase program as of the end of Q1 FY 2017." Although you might want to be careful of that headline number. The stated share repurchase number and the actual outcome are often two different things.

Regardless, you can see a commitment to both areas. Over the past five years Cisco has generated $55 billion in profits, paid out $17 billion in dividends and used $25 billion or so in share repurchases. (If you look at it on a net basis this number is greatly reduced, but certainly there is a propensity to allocate a large portion of cash towards these two endeavors, especially when you consider the balance sheet.)

For the sake of illustration, suppose Cisco earns $12 billion annually, pays out $5.2 billion in dividends and uses $3.2 billion toward share repurchases. That equates to a total payout ratio of about 70% - perhaps a bit low from a capability standpoint, but also reflecting the simultaneously dilutive nature of issuing shares in tandem with repurchasing them.

I'll skip the intermediate math and present the punch lines. Using these assumptions after five years, presuming an ongoing valuation near today's mark, you might suspect that ~400 million shares could be retired. The total profits and value of the company would be the same, but the per share metrics would be improving.

You might anticipate receiving $5.40 or so in cash dividends with a future share price close to $33. The total value would be just above $38, equating to a total return of about 4.9% per annum.

Over a ten-year period, again using the same stagnant business assumptions, Cisco might be able to retire ~800 million shares. Under this circumstance you'd anticipate collecting $11.50 or so in dividends to go along with a future share price a bit above $36. That's a total value of nearly $48, or an average compound gain of 4.8% per annum.

So the way I would think about it is under a fairly conservative scenario - 0% business-wide growth for the next decade - you could still be looking at 4% to 5% annual gains from a shareholder prospective.

Now the point is not that this is an exceptional return. Instead it demonstrates the benefit of incremental improvements. Cisco already pays a well-covered and above average dividend. From there, even if the company doesn't grow, the share repurchase program can add an additional percent or two to the annual return.

So as a "conservative case" of no company-wide growth you might be looking at 4% to 5% returns as your starting point. If you believe a bit of growth can formulate - say 4% per year on the company-level - now you're talking about 8% to 10% annual gains. And that's prior to thinking about the possibility of a higher earnings multiple or reinvestment.

In order to see a "breakeven" nominal return of 0% from Cisco after 10 years (using the same assumptions as above) you'd need to suspect that the company's earnings would decline by ~6% per year for a decade - down from $12 billion to under $7 billion. A solid and well covered dividend coupled with buying back shares at a comparatively low valuation offers a bit of a buffer for poor business results.

