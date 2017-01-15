Readers can send me portfolios to put up for debate and to find flaws they aren't aware of. Also read: The Hidden Fault Lines Of Your Portfolio. I'm not a financial advisor and you shouldn't take anything I write as financial advice. I hope this series results in Seeking Alpha readers and contributors offering each other variant viewpoints, educational links and the value of our experience as they get insight into the ideas of the like-minded as well as those with a variant view. Perhaps we will find some interesting ideas. I have my opinions, which will shine through, but I could be wrong about everything.

Having said that, let's take a look at:

The Big Five Portfolio

I'm calling it the Big Five because of the presence of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP), Howard Marks' Oakmark Capital, Markel (NYSE:MKL) with Tom Gayner as co-CEO and finally St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) where former Morningstar's mutual fund manager of the decade Bruce Berkowitz is Chairman of the board and invested a huge part of his Fairholme (MUTF:FAIRX) funds AUM here.

That and the sizeable allocation of this portfolio to Africa!

It will be hard for me to do an objective review. The portfolio was submitted by a subscriber to my Exclusive Research service, and it's not that there are loads of my ideas there - that isn't the case. But it's clear this investor subscribes to some of the same philosophy or ideas.

I do not know how positions are allocated and I have pretty much equal weighted them. The figures are just random numbers I typed in to get close to equal weightings, except this investor did disclose a large cash balance of 30% of the portfolio.

At first glance the portfolio strikes me as employing a creative defensive strategy.

There's of course the cash balance, which we'll get into later but can be thought of as defensive. The portfolio shows a preference towards owner/operators. That's a defensive characteristic. Hardest to place for me are Altria (NYSE:MO), American International Group (NYSE:AIG), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) as I think these aren't owner/operated. However, with the exception of AIG and Yum these are defensives. AIG is a cyclical but it's almost certainly not at the top (or the middle) of a cycle given where interest rates are. Yum I just don't know enough about but it's a spin-off situation, which tends to be good and I guess people will eat chicken, cycle or no cycle. I certainly wouldn't argue against Altria, Diageo and Philip Morris having an economic moat which is something of a defensive characteristic as well and an emphasis within Berkshire's and Markel's investment strategies.

Defensive as far as stock portfolios go, as Morningstar views it as an aggressive strategy notwithstanding the ~30% cash:

Note the solid foreign stock exposure.

The portfolio has almost 2x the S&P 500's exposure to cyclical stocks which deserves attention. These aren't the worst cyclicals to own like the Buffett run Berkshire Hathaway which may be a cyclical but one I'd take over many defensives. Financials Oaktree (NYSE:OAK) and FRMO Corp (OTCPK:FRMO) are run by some of the more risk conscious professional investors out there. I'm not as confident or informed about the real-estate companies but except for that group, I'd say it's fairly certain the cyclicals chosen are not at the top of their cycles. Which doesn't lessen their volatility much but it matters if you don't like losing money.

I plan to write more about Oaktree and FRMO Corp in the future as I think these are super interesting long investments with hedge characteristics.

You can value asset managers on Assets Under Management. More is better. The thing is these owner/operated companies are turning away assets. They are currently turning away clients because they don't see the opportunities. That means there is a reserve of pent-up AUM that we can't see yet but they can potentially take it in quickly once they do see opportunities and the growth could be surprising.

The giant bet on real estate (compared to the benchmark) stands out. I suspect these are interesting value situations but they do increase the interest rate risk. I included a leverage stat on the portfolio to get a quick sense of how levered the portfolio companies are. I'd say these real estate companies are probably conservative on that front except for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) which looks very risky. However, stats can be deceiving.

The large exposure to financial service companies stands out too. Just like the prior Portfolio I reviewed, there are no banks although there are many insurance companies. Two-thirds of these are owner/operated investment conglomerates with diversified holdings. It may be worth it to ask yourself how different is Berkshire really from Markel? Am I holding the same thing? (I don't know the answer, by the way.) This isn't necessarily bad, unless you size the bets assuming they are different.

Same goes for the portfolio itself: it does have some overlap with Markel's. This is something that looks very familiar to me as I hold quite a few companies that I learned about through Horizon Kinetics or FRMO Corp, which are intertwined companies, research and essays while also holding a stake in FRMO Corp directly.

I don't think I need to tell this investor he is seriously underbetting healthcare, technology and energy as they are markedly absent. One thing that's interesting to take note of is how some of the best value investors are investing as a group. Tech and healthcare get sizeable allocations.

I would never fault anyone for sticking to their circle of competence:

If only I were wise enough to do it. But don't let it become a chain of competence either.

Another solution, given this investor's knack for outsourcing capital allocation decisions to the best minds in the business, it could work to find managers in these underrepresented industries. For what it's worth there are quite a few indirect energy investments present through Icahn Enterprises, Berkshire Hathaway and Oaktree.

Given the strict adherence to the circle of competence it is very interesting that the portfolio is much more adventurous on a geographic level. I like the conglomerate investments through Bollore (OTCPK:BOIVF) and PSG Group (OTC:PSSGF) which grant the portfolio a lot of exposure to Africa, the Morningstar stats are not reflecting the extent of this exposure. One thing to keep in mind is that Altria, American International Group, Diageo, Philip Morris and the Yum's Yum Brands and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) also derive quite a bit of their revenue from abroad. Both Berkshire and Markel own portfolios that have this characteristic as well.

Portfolio companies trade at a distinct premium to the S&P 500 in terms of forward earnings multiples. However on another valuation metric P/B the portfolio is only half as expensive as the S&P. It seems a head scratcher but holding companies tend to trade around book value while operating companies (especially in tech and healthcare, sectors this investor shuns), trade at multiples of book value. A result of intangible (but valuable) assets not always getting reflected through accountancy practices.

Portfolio companies score slightly above average on return on assets but quite a lot below average on return on equity. This isn't surprising given owner/operators are running these joints. Many famous for their capital allocation skills. Warren Buffett, Howard Marks and Brian Jellison are all rated as Exemplary CEOs by Morningstar. The lower return on equity might be (in part) a function of that owner operator mindset as well. They tend to optimize the balance sheet less (buybacks, dividends, debt etc.) during the good years and have more liquidity available during bear markets. In addition the portfolio companies have strong projected EPS growth which boosts the value of their equity and thus lowers its current returns a bit.

Yield is below the S&P 500's average. There's some evidence dividend paying companies allocate capital slightly better but capital allocation skills seems to have been a building block of this portfolio and yield as a way to discipline management isn't required.

SWOT

To get a little bit more clarity I put together a SWOT-diagram:

Threats

At Markel and Berkshire they've destroyed the competition by loading up on strong consumer brands full of products with long lifecycles so I'll reluctantly look for an Achilles' heel here. If you cluster investments like this investor has done in insurance, consumer brands and real estate, it's probably extra productive to play close attention to valuations as misvaluations may cluster as well. Sometimes that's the whole reason for loading up on an industry.

The theme of these articles is shaping up to be: it's fine to make concentrated bets as long as it is done consciously. For their future returns both Berkshire and Markel are also somewhat dependent on their insurance business while AIG is also an insurer. How much market share do these three have together? Does it mean the insurance industry has to grow for the portfolio to do well?

Another bet that may be a bit larger than intended is the cash. I'm not arguing against a sizeable cash balance. Some of the investors and owner operators, I admire most hold a large cash balance. But if you invest with such like minded investors - Buffett, Icahn, Patrick Byrne of Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK), Howard Marks and FRMO Corp's Murray Stahl - you end up stacking cash on cash.

Opportunities

Given this investor's interest in finding great capital allocator it could be interesting to find them early. We're seeing some of that with FRMO Corp. and Overstock. Investing alongside an amazing capital allocator early in his or her career can pay off tremendously, as this is when they usually achieve the highest rates of return while not yet being encumbered by too much capital.

I already gave away my very low opinion of bonds but it could be interesting to venture into asset classes beyond stocks and cash. A bit of distressed debt, given enough time to do fundamental analysis, could act as a diversifier while not taking much away from the return profile.

Another potential idea is to consider short term TIPS, like those held by the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) to replace some of the cash.

Bitcoin

I love the 0.03% Bitcoin stake. It's very different from the rest of the portfolio. If it goes to zero it's basically a rounding error while even such a tiny stake can pull up the returns of the entire portfolio by full percentage points under favorable circumstances. Bitcoin drives people crazy as it is hard to justify any valuation. One way I think about it is like this: can Bitcoin get to the market cap of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)? Perhaps displace Visa (NYSE:V)? Could it become something like digital gold? Can it replace the USD as a reserve currency? If your answer is yes to any of these questions it can at least double...

I represented the Bitcoin stake by including the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) because Morningstar doesn't allow me to include Bitcoin itself. This trust isn't a great way to gain exposure to Bitcoin because it trades at a premium to NAV.

Horizon Kinetics offers 2 private investment funds that allow accredited investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin with a stated maximum investment size per investor of $50k.

There are two ETN products called Bitcoin Tracker One and Bitcoin Tracker Euro that are available through the NASDAQ/OMX. ETNs do have their own peculiarities and the management fee is quite steep considering you are holding a non-productive asset.

We are waiting for a decent U.S. ETF (Pending:COIN). Get it done Winklevoss Brothers! A launch that could be a potential major catalyst. You can frontrun the event by getting some through the U.S. based Coinbase (use my invite to get $10 bitcoin extra) or alternatively: Kraken (U.S.-based as well).

Summary

This is a portfolio I wouldn't be worried about if the market closed for the next 10 years. The investor is making concentrated bets in sectors within what I imagine to be a circle of competence. There are a few very interesting portfolio construction aspects: finding managers that are great capital allocators, venturing into foreign markets that are more likely to see higher returns from this level and at least offering diversification and finally franchises with proven competitive advantages (the economic moat idea).

It would be a stupid question to ask you how you would improve this portfolio - because the answer would be: replace it with my stuff. Yet, imagine this is your portfolio and you were thinking about minor tweaks. What would they be?

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRMO, OSTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.