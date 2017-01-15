Who Could Be The Next Buyout Target In Animal Health?

Today, we profiled three small concerns in this space. I would not be surprised if one becomes an acquisition target in the foreseeable future.

As family sizes shrink in the United States, pets are becoming more and more of the family. This is triggering a consistent rise in spending on animal health.

VCA Antech was the latest animal health play to be acquired over the past year or so. It was acquired by Mars for a 30% premium.

It was a decent week for the biotech sector even as it had "hiccup" Wednesday after the President-elect accused the drug industry getting away with "murder". Helping sentiment on the sector so far in 2017 is a distinct uptick in M&A activity. It appears Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is close to acquiring Europe's largest pure play biotech concern Actelion for just under $30 billion.

Earlier in the week we had the almost $8 billion buyout of Animal Health play VCA Antech (NASDAQ:WOOF) by privately held Mars. This name is more know for M&M's but has had a pet division since 1935. With this acquisition, the holding company will now get over half of its overall revenues from people spending money on their pets.

As average family size has shrunk dramatically over the past fifty years, Americans are spending more and more on their pets as they become more important members of the family. Spending on pets has increased at a consistent pace over the past couple of decades and there is no reason to believe this will not continue for the foreseeable future - this includes my 'spoiled' golden retriever Cooper, who is taking a sunbath on the balcony overlooking the ocean as I pen this.

The buyout of VCA Antech is the latest of a series of purchases in animal health in recent years as major players continue to expand their footprint in this consistently growing part of the economy. Developing products for this market has less developmental costs and regulatory hurdles than those targeting consumer health as well.

I have gotten a few questions on what other animal health plays could see similar interest. Here are three smaller names that come to mind.

One of my Biotech Forum subscribers mentioned Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) as a possible buyout target. This company manufactures and sells veterinary products for canine and feline companion animal health markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, and Pharmaceuticals and Products.

I wish this one had been on my radar a year or two ago as the stock has had a monster run over the past few years. I would not be chasing it here given it is over $25 a share over the median analyst price target and goes for some 60 times FY2016's earnings.

Next up is Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN), a "busted IPO" that came public at the end of 2013. The stock seem to have stabilized in 2016 in a narrow trading pattern. I took a small stake in this concern the other day. About half of its ~$120 million market capitalization is in net cash which should fund development of diversified pipeline which an article that came out this week did a good job of capturing. In addition, a beneficial owner has scarfed up an additional one percent of the stock's outstanding float so far in 2017.

However, my favorite play within the Animal Health space, whether as a takeout candidate or as a standalone entity is Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX). The company is a unique veterinary drug play that really gained traction in 2016. Aratana saw not only its first drug approved last year by the FDA, but its second and third as well.

The company partnered its first compound "galliprant" which treats osteoarthritis in canines with Elanco which is a subsidiary of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). Aratana received a large upfront payment with Elanco in charge of marketing and distributing this drug with Aratana collecting sales milestones and royalties. I expect the company to enter similar deals in 2017 for its two other approved drugs if Elanco does not end up buying the company outright.

Aratana has another half dozen compounds in development and is well-funded. I like the company's future either as a standalone entity or as a buyout target. From a "sum of the parts" evaluation the shares still appear significantly undervalued despite a nice rally in 2016. I think it will book a similar gain in 2017 if it is not purchased outright.

And those are three quick profiles in what is an intriguing space and one that continues to see M&A activity.

