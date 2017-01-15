Identifying Mortgage REITs That Are Worth Keeping Versus Those That Need To Be Avoided Right Now

Therefore, I've decided to expand the analysis to 40 names across 4 types of mREITs sub-groups.

Two leading names out of four mREITs that are part of my A-Team were left out of his analysis, though.

Brad Thomas did a fine job examining eight names belonging to three different types of mortgage REITs.

Background

In his most recent piece, Brad Thomas examined the behavior of eight mortgage REITs ("mREITs"), that were distributed into three sub-groups, during three periods of large rates/yields increases that took place over the past four years.

His analysis shows that Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") mREITs have outperformed both Agency mREITs as well as Hybrid/Residential mREITs.

Brad ended his article by saying that:

We are longer-term investors, so performance over longer periods and greater stability are important to us. As a result of this, we have focused on CRE mREITs and will continue to do so.

I like what Brad has done and I fully agree with his conclusion. Nevertheless, the mREITs space is far larger than eight names so I felt that in order to get more conclusive results one should expand the model to include more names.

More importantly, I was a bit "restless" since I've read Brad's piece because two leading names (NRZ, ARI) - out of four mREITs in total (STWD and LADR being the other two) that are part of my A-Team coverage - were left out of Brad's analysis.

As a result, I've decided to expand the analysis into forty (instead of only eight) mREITs that are spread-out across four (instead of only three) sub groups.

Mortgage REITs: Mixed Effects Require Mixed Feelings

Before diving into the date, a little reminder of where I/we stand:

I love income-generating assets and shortly after the fall of the markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ) in early 2016 I presented the case for buying into interest-rate-sensitive instruments.

After ~10 months of almost non-stop rise in the valuations of, well, everything and following the US election's results and expectations, I turned more cautious on certain types of mREITs.

I still see value in many mREITs (generally speaking), especially against eREITs (Vanguard REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ), iShares DowJones U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)). But I felt that given the market's trends following the elections - that is, rates and yields moving very quickly and much higher - a more cautious stance is required when it comes to certain types of mREITs, mainly the "traditional" ones.

In a piece titled "Mortgage REITs: Mixed Effects Require Mixed Feelings" I wrote the following:

I believe that those who don't care about short-term swings should not be too worried while those who can't afford seeing prices possibly going down (even temporarily) should be more minded of what the end of year earnings and BVs may look like. Don't get me wrong: This is not a call to sell anything. As a matter of fact, this is a call to hold into what you have. Nevertheless, those who are more trading-oriented and like to "play" the in-and-out game may find this point in time to be attractive.

All in all, it's important to remember that when it comes to mREITs: Mixed effects require mixed feelings!

Forty mREITs Distributed into Four Sub-Groups

Before presenting the list of the forty names, few important notes need to be made:

Companies with a <$100mil. market cap and/or <2-year track record were automatically "disqualified". The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fit more than one group, it was placed within the group that mostly characterized it to my best judgment. In very few cases, "close enough" eREITs or ETFs were added either intentionally (because, in spite not being an mREIT, per se, they share most of the relevant characteristics) or forcefully (to complete the required ten names per group).

Here is the list of forty securities that made the cut, sorted alphabetically by their respective tickers:

Ticker Name of Corporation/Security Sub-Group Classification ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Commercial AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Traditional/Agency AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Residential ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Specialized/Hybrid ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Commercial ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Residential BRG Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Residential BRT BRT Realty Trust Residential BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Commercial CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Residential CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Traditional/Agency CLNY Colony Capital Inc Commercial CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Traditional/Agency CYS CYS Investments Traditional/Agency DS Drive Shack Inc Specialized/Hybrid DX Dynex Capital Specialized/Hybrid EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Traditional/Agency IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Specialized/Hybrid LADR Ladder Capital Commercial MFA MFA Financial Traditional/Agency MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Residential Monogram Residential Trust Inc Residential MTGE American Capital Mortgage Investment Specialized/Hybrid NLY Annaly Capital Management Specialized/Hybrid NRZ New Residential Investment Corp Specialized/Hybrid NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Traditional/Agency OAKS Five Oaks Investment Corp Traditional/Agency ORC Orchid Island Capital Traditional/Agency ORM Owens Realty Mortgage Inc Commercial PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Residential RAS RAIT Financial Trust Commercial REZ iShares FTSE NAREIT Resi Index Fnd Residential RSO Resource Capital Corporation Commercial RWT Redwood Trust, Inc. Specialized/Hybrid SFR Colony Starwood Homes Residential SLD Sutherland Asset Management Commercial STAR istar Inc Specialized/Hybrid STWD Starwood Property Trust Commercial TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Specialized/Hybrid WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Traditional/Agency

Methodology

In total we have four sub-groups of mREITs:

Commercial (ACRE, ARI, BXMT, CLNY, LADR, ORM, RAS, RSO, SLD, STWD) Residential (AI, ARR, BRG, BRT, CHMI, MITT, MORE, PMT, REZ, SFR) Specialized/Hybrid (ANH, DS, DX, IVR, MTGE, NLY, NRZ, RWT, STAR, TWO) Traditional/Agency (AGNC, CIM, CMO, CYS, EARN, MFA, NYMT, OAKS, ORC, WMC)

In total we also have three periods of rising rates/yields:

4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

(Those are the exact same dates that Brad used in his article)

In total we have twelve charts that show the performance of each group over each of the three periods - three charts per group.

Then, the average return for each group over each period was calculated in three different ways:

Average based on all the observations (of all companies that were active) during the period.

Average that excludes the best and the worst observations that were recoded during the period.

Average that excludes the two best and the two worst observations that were recoded during the period.

By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporarily "noise".

After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so I believe that the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.

Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out mREITs that are favourable holdings during period of higher rates/yields versus mREITs that are better avoided during such times. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific result I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of mREITs' sub-groups. That way, we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group relative strength compare to other sub-groups within the mREITs segment.

Comparisons

Before presenting the charts for the four different mREITs' sub-groups, it's worthwhile taking a closer look how the main-best comparable ETFs have performed during the three period that we examine.

Here is how the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF performed during the relevant periods:

Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

As we can see, during period of higher rates/yields, the SPY has always outperformed the REM. It would be interesting to see if we could identify specific mREITs that are outperforming the SPY even during such times and I'll try to point out those names.

Charts

Chart 1: Commercial, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding BXMT and CLNY due to YCharts lack of data; data has been gathered from other sources, as follows: CLNY = -3.68%, BXMT = 11.25%. LADR wasn't a public company during that time)

Average including all observations: 4.66%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 1.59%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: 2.16%

Average performance of all three averages: 2.80%

Chart 2: Commercial, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding CLNY due to YCharts lack of data. CLNY -6.42% total return for the period has been gathered from other sources)

Average including all observations: -2.89%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -3.07%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: -3.21%

Average performance of all three averages: -3.06%

Chart 3: Commercial, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding CLNY due to YCharts lack of data. CLNY 34% total return for the period has been gathered from other sources)

Average including all observations: 7.55%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 9.03%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: 9.14%

Average performance of all three averages: 8.57%

Chart 4: Residential, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding BRG, MORE and SFR because they weren't public companies as of yet during that time)

Average including all observations: 0.73%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 0.14%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: -1.17%

Average performance of all three averages: -0.10%

Chart 5: Residential, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Average including all observations: -4.83%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -4.03%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: -2.73%

Average performance of all three averages: -3.86%

Chart 6: Residential, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

Average including all observations: 8.12%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 8.44%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: 8.78%

Average performance of all three averages: 8.45%

Chart 7: Specialized/Hybrid, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Average including all observations: -13.88%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -16.56%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: -18.78%

Average performance of all three averages: -16.41%

Chart 8: Specialized/Hybrid, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Average including all observations: 2.51%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 2.04%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: 2.32%

Average performance of all three averages: 2.29%

Chart 9: Specialized/Hybrid, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

Average including all observations: 9.73%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 9.20%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: 7.77%

Average performance of all three averages: 8.90%

Chart 10: Traditional/Agency, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Average including all observations: -11.95%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -11.51%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: -11.21%

Average performance of all three averages: -11.56%

Chart 11: Traditional/Agency, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Average including all observations: -2.54%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -3.82%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: -4.30%

Average performance of all three averages: -3.55%

Chart 12: Traditional/Agency, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

Average including all observations: 2.98%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 3.40%

Average excluding the two best and two worst observations: 4.06%

Average performance of all three averages: 3.48%

Main Results and Findings

First, let's put the data into a table:

Sub-Group Period I Period II Period III Average Per Sub-Group Commercial 2.80% -3.06% 8.57% 2.77% Residential -0.10% -3.86% 8.45% 1.50% Specialized/Hybrid -16.41% 2.29% 8.90% -1.74% Traditional/Agency -11.56% -3.55% 3.48% -3.88% Average Per Period -6.32% -1.73% 7.35% -0.34%

There are few conclusions one may draw out of the data during periods of higher rates/yields:

Commercial mREITs are the best performing sub-group among the mREITs segment during such times (Brad Thomas is right!) Traditional/Agency mREITs are the worst performing sub-group among the mREITs segment over such times. While the Specialized/Hybrid sub group has not done so well as a whole, I wish to highlight two companies - NRZ (which is one of my favourites) and STAR - that were two shining stars, outperforming the sub-group as well as all other names across all sub-groups. Putting it differently, this sub-group, more than other sub-groups, is more about individual names than it is about a group. The differentials between special/hybrid names are more significant (and therefore require a much closer look) than in any other sub-group. ARI and BXMT were the only names (aside of NRZ and STAR) among those that appear in all three periods that recorded positive returns on each and every period out of the three examined periods. I'm long both names and I recently explained my preferance for ARI over BXMT (for the A-Team purposes).

Bottom Line

The bottom line is very easy and very clear:

Mortgage REITs: Mixed Effects Require Mixed Feelings

Not all mREITs are born equal and not all mREITs react in the same way to higher rates/yields

Even if the group, as a whole, may struggle during periods of higher yields/rates, there are always proven shining stars that can not only perform during (what may seem to be) difficult times but actually benefit from rising rates/yields

On a personal note, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that I'm long BXMT, nor that the four mREITs that are part of the A-Team are STWD, ARI, NRZ and LADR.

As for "why STAR isn't among my holdings?"; well, this is a question that, as a result of this analysis, I'm still asking myself...

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI, BXMT, LADR, NRZ, STWD.

