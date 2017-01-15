Triangle Capital: Top-Shelf BDC Yields 9%, History Of Above Average Returns, High Insider Ownership

Business development company Triangle Capital, Inc. (NYSE:TCAP) has produced above average returns for shareholders in its short history as a public company. Triangle Capital is a good BDC choice, largely because of its diversified investment portfolio, high insider ownership, and an appealing yield. Further, the BDC is not expensive at all, selling for a defensible run-rate NII multiple.

Triangle Capital invests money on behalf of shareholders into lower middle market companies, which are typically companies that have $20-$200 million in revenues and $3-$35 million in EBITDA. Triangle Capital provides flexible financing solutions to this market, which can include all kinds of different transactions ranging from acquisitions to providing growth capital and dividend recapitalizations. Set up as a business development company, Triangle Capital makes for a top shelf income vehicle.

Explosive NII Growth

Triangle Capital's business took off during the Great Recession when banks cut back on lending money to higher risk companies, leaving the field open for business development companies to swoop in and capture market share. Triangle Capital has been able to take advantage of that and its Net Investment Income has gradually risen over the last ten years, thanks to a strong pipeline filled with investment opportunities.

Source: Triangle Capital

Diversified Portfolio

One of the biggest concerns for income investors is whether a BDC is diversified enough to withstand a ruckus in any given industry.

Triangle Capital is highly diversified in terms of investments, insulating the company from major distress in certain industries.

Source: Triangle Capital

The BDC has allocated most of its funds to subordinated debt investments with equity upside.

Source: Triangle Capital

High Insider Ownership

It can pay big dividends - literally - to look at what insiders and key stakeholders are doing with their money. Do insiders have a stake in the company they work for, do they believe in the potential of the company?

Thankfully, the answer is 'Yes' for Triangle Capital. Management owns a significant piece of the business, perfectly aligning interests with other non-executive shareholders.

Source: Triangle Capital

Better Than Others

When it comes to investing in a BDC it makes sense to evaluate its performance relative to other companies, or competing sectors. A company that has done a good job in terms of performance in the past is likely (though not guaranteed) to repeat its performance in the future.

Triangle Capital has produced better returns on equity than other BDCs, or banks for that matter.

Source: Triangle Capital

High Dividend Yield

Income investors buy BDCs for one reason, and one reason only: Their high dividend. Triangle Capital pays shareholders $1.80/share annually, which means an investment in this BDC throws off a yield of 9.44 percent. Triangle Capital adjusted its dividend payout downward by 17 percent last year on the back of lower debt investment yields.

Low P/NII Ratio

Triangle Capital's shares have a P/NII ratio of ~11.4x and sell for ~1.24x Q3-16 Net Asset Value.

Your Takeaway

Triangle Capital looks like a good choice in the BDC sector, chiefly because the company has produced stronger-than-average returns in its most recent past. Also, management owns a significant stake in the company, aligning interests with shareholders. Triangle Capital is not too expensive at ~11.4x Q3-16 run-rate NII. An investment in Triangle Capital yields 9.44 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

