This European REIT Is Trading At Book Value And Has A 5% Dividend Yield

Klepierre has in excess of 3B EUR of development projects in the pipeline, of which the first three will be ready within the next 12-18 months.

The dividend yield is currently 5%, but I expect the dividend to increase every year as the company's adjusted cash flows will increase.

The LTV is just 40%, making the company less vulnerable to higher interest rates and allowing it to borrow cheap, with a recent 1.25% 15-year bond issue.

Introduction

Most American REITs are trading (way) above book value, so sometimes it's interesting to cross the border to find other real estate-focused companies trading at more attractive valuations versus their respective book values.

One of these companies is Klepierre (OTC:KLPEF), a French real estate company focusing on malls. Two years ago, the company made an important acquisition, as it acquired Dutch competitor Corio, resulting in one of the largest European REITs. The company is also included in the CAC 40 index, and in the iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Trading on the US exchange is limited, so I would strongly recommend you to trade in Klepierre shares through the facilities of Euronext Paris, where the company is trading with LI as its ticker symbol. With an average daily volume of 600,000 shares (approximately $24M), the liquidity is much better in France.

Source: finanzen.net

A robust book value and strong cash flows

Klepierre is focusing on European commercial real estate, with three core markets (France-Belgium, Italy and Scandinavia) representing in excess of 70% of the net rental income of the entire company. With a specific focus on large shopping centers in Continental Europe, the company is prone to changes in the consumption pattern of the population of its core countries.

Source: half-year report

In the first half of 2016, virtually all of the countries Klepierre is exposed to showed positive growth, with a 0.9% increase in retail sales in France and a more impressive 3.1% increase in Italy (which is surprising given the weaker state of the Italian economy).

The gross rental income decreased by approximately 1% in the first half of last year (mainly due to asset disposals), but the net rental income increased by 2% to 535M EUR due to the lower 'building expenses', which fell by more than 40% to just 18M EUR. The company hasn't clarified what exactly was part of these 'building expenses', but in the accompanying notes, Klepierre has expanded a little bit on this (the emphasis is mine):

These expenses are composed of owners' rental expenses, expenses related to construction work, legal costs, expenses on bad debts and costs related to real estate management.

Considering these expenses also include 'construction activities', I would dare to assume this includes (some of) the sustaining capex on the assets. The increase in the net rental income was 2.8% higher on a like-for-like basis, which is an outperformance of 2.5% over the index-linked rental adjustments. I won't bore you with the net income of Klepierre (after all, the net income of a real estate company doesn't mean anything), as the cash flow results are so much more important for a REIT.

Starting at an EBITDA of 489M EUR, the company's operating cash flow increased to 502M EUR, and after taking the financial expenses into account (interest and amortization-related expenses), the net current cash flow came in at 427M EUR on the total level. However, this does include a 31.3M EUR benefit from investments in other companies, and has understated the real tax pressure, as it only took the 'current' tax expenses into consideration.

I do believe the net current cash flow (for Klepierre as a group) might be a little bit overstated at 351M EUR, and on a longer-term sustaining basis, I would feel more confident to use 325M EUR as base case scenario as this does take deferred taxes into account, and ignore the benefits from equity method investments. I admit it's a little bit unorthodox, but I like to err on the cautious side!

Source: semi-annual report

Using the current share count of just less than 312 million shares, the net cash flow per share was approximately 1.04 EUR per share. Should you exclude my adjustments, the net current cash flow per share would be approximately 1.16 EUR, up 9% compared to the 1.07 EUR in the previous financial year. This allowed the company to increase its guidance for the year, as Klepierre now expects to generate in excess of 2.25 EUR per share in net current cash flow.

Thanks to a positive asset revaluation and Klepierre's cash retention rate, the NAV actually increased from 32 EUR/share in June 2015 to 34.8 EUR as of at the end of June this year. At a closing price of 36.16 EUR on Friday night, Klepierre is trading at just 1.04 times its book value.

And the growth isn't over - a myriad of projects in the development pipeline will lead to continuous dividend increases

A higher net current cash flow will also have a direct impact on Klepierre's dividend plans, and the company has already confirmed it expects to hike its dividend - once again. In the past four years, Klepierre has increased its annual dividend by 17%, for a CAGR of just over 4% per year. This might be a bit slower than its US-based counterparts, but I personally prefer 'smart' dividend payments to make sure Klepierre keeps some cash on hand to fund its $4B development pipeline (see later).

Source: company presentation

But the dividend growth won't stop here, and two main reasons will continue to fuel the further growth of the 'net current cash flow'.

A) New projects will boost the cash flow

Klepierre isn't sitting on its hands, and its pipeline of development-stage projects seems to be pretty impressive. It's a mix between expanding existing shopping centers and building new projects, and Klepierre continues to focus on Europe, and more importantly, the 'richer' parts of Europe.

Source: company presentation

Virtually all of the new projects that are being developed are located in or around cities where the GDP per capita is (substantially) higher than the European average. That's smart, as it means the consumption pattern will be different as the disposable income will be higher compared to, for instance, a poorer farming region.

And we won't have to wait long to feel the impact of Klepierre's pipeline. By H1 2018, the company plans to open three 'landmark' projects, adding almost a million square feet to its surface area in France and the Netherlands. The Val d'Europe building is already 85% pre-let whilst the Hoog Catharijne building has seen a sharp increase in signed leases, and at the end of Q3, 32% of the surface area was pre-let, with an additional 37% of the surface area in 'advanced stage negotiations'.

Source: company presentation

Klepierre estimates the net rental income to be approximately 35M EUR per year and using the same performance ratio as in the first half of this year (a conversion ratio of 0.67 from net rental income to net current cash flow), these three projects alone will increase the net current cash flow per share by almost 4%, or 8 cents per share. And there's more to come, as you can see on the next image:

Source: half-year report

B) The more expensive bonds are maturing and could be refinanced at a lower cost

If I had to pick one thing why I prefer Klepierre over other real estate companies, it's the company's low cost of debt and low debt profile (with an LTV of less than 40%) As you can see on the next image, Klepierre's management team has been able to substantially reduce its cost of debt:

Source: company presentation

With a gross debt position of 9.5B EUR, reducing the cost of debt by 1% increases the pre-tax cash flow by 95M EUR, and very likely has an impact of 25 cents per share on a net current cash flow basis. So the importance of the 2.2% cost of debt should not be underestimated! Again, the 2.2% could decrease further as Klepierre enjoys an excellent access to the credit markets; it was able to issue a 15-year bond with a coupon of just 1.25%, the lowest coupon ever for a REIT in Europe for a long-term Eurobond issue.

What's interesting is the fact 7% of the company's debt is up for renewal this year (in April), when a 615M EUR bond has to be refinanced. The current interest rate on that bond is 4%, so if Klepierre could reduce this to 2.2% (or even lower), it would save in excess of 10M EUR per year, or 3 cents per share. Sure, you could think these few cents are negligible, but I obviously prefer them to end up in my pockets rather than in the pockets of the lenders!

My dividend expectations for 2016, 2017 and 2018

Using a payout ratio of 80% (in line with the payout ratio of the previous financial years) and Klepierre's own guidance of a net current cash flow of 2.25 EUR per share, I'd dare to bet the dividend over the financial year 2016 will come in at 1.8 EUR per share, another 6% increase compared to the 1.7 EUR last year.

2017 will be a tougher year to predict the net current cash flow, and everything will depend on the company's official guidance which should be released in the next few weeks. I would expect a gradual increase of the net current cash flow to 2.35 EUR and a dividend of 1.85 EUR per share, but I'm really looking forward to 2018, when three important projects will start to contribute to the top (and bottom) line. I would expect the net current cash flow to increase to 2.5 EUR (on an annualized rate) by the end of 2018, and to see Klepierre announce a 2 EUR dividend for the financial year 2018.

Keep in mind the dividend will be subject to the French dividend withholding tax, which is 30%. However, France has double-tax treaties with most countries, so the withholding tax rate might be reduced to 15% or lower, and you should check with your broker or financial consultant to find out if you qualify for the reduced dividend tax rate.

Investment thesis

Klepierre offers exposure to shopping centers in Continental Europe, and with a low debt ratio (an LTV of less than 40%) and a low average cost of debt (2.2% and decreasing), its margins are spectacular. That's why Klepierre is able to pay a 5% dividend yield, whilst keeping cash on the side to invest in new business opportunities.

And those new investments will start to pay off from this year on, and in H1 2018, its net rental income could increase by 7% when three new malls will be officially opened. My confidence level to see a dividend of 2 EUR per share (for a 5.5% dividend yield) by the end of FY 2019 the latest is practically 100%. The new projects should also allow Klepierre to continue to increase its book value per share, emphasizing its potential to be a long-term 'value pick' in the REIT sector.

A gross dividend yield of 5%, annual dividend hikes, and the share price practically trading at the book value; these are three important elements dividend investors are looking for, and Klepierre meets my requirements on all three counts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLPEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have written (out of the money) put options on Klépierre to increase my position

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.