What We Learned About Micron Technology From Main Competitor Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced its Q1 2017 earnings on December 21, 2016, reporting that revenues increased 23% for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. This growth was attributed primarily to 18% and 26% increases in DRAM and trade NAND sales volumes, respectively, and a 5% increase in DRAM average selling prices.

While that sounds good, it's difficult to compare results without a reference, particularly since MU's fiscal quarter ended on December 1, 2016 and those of main competitors Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix end on December 31, 2016 and have yet to report at the time of this writing.

Fortunately, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) gave us a preview of its Q4 2016 earnings report, and we can use it as a metric to determine MU's competitiveness in these extraordinary times when it seems like stock prices are running parallel to memory ASPs.

Samsung's semiconductor revenues are expected to increase 19% in Q4, due primarily to a 13% and 28% increase in DRAM and NAND sales volumes, respectively, and an 8% increase in DRAM average selling prices.

The table below presents a comparison of the two companies

Comparison of Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics - Percentage Changes Micron Technology Samsung Electronics DRAM Sales (revenue) 24% 12.6% Gb Sold 18% 1.9% ASP (per Gb) 5% ASP ($) 7.7% NAND Sales (revenue) 26% 28.0% Gb Sold 26% 15.5% ASP (per Gb) 0% ASP ($) 8.0%

Note that MU reports ASP in GB and SSNLF in US dollars. In principle, they will be different, but both depend on product mix. For example, the industry is transitioning to a higher mix of DDR4 DRAMs products, which have larger die sizes and fewer bits per wafer.

An obvious takeaway is that MU growth in DRAMs was nearly twice that of SSNLF on a revenue basis and nearly a tenfold increase in Gb shipments. Equally positive, revenue growth for both companies in NAND revenues was similar, despite Samsung's move to volume production of 64-bit i3D NAND in late 2016. Although MU showed no change in NAND ASPs, output in Gb was nearly twice that of Samsung. Again, figures from SSNLF are estimates based on a preview of its Q4 2016 earnings.

Micron noted in its most recent 10Q:

"Our overall gross margin percentage increased to 25% for the first quarter of 2017 from 18% for the fourth quarter of 2016 reflecting increases in the gross margin percentages for all operating segments, primarily due to manufacturing cost reductions and to increases in average selling prices for DRAM products. Our overall gross margin percentage for the first quarter of 2017 was essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2016."

Although gross margins increased QoQ, they didn't change YoY. This may look troubling, but on the positive side, gross margins were maintained despite the transition to 3D NAND, since any transition of this type would result in lower yields until volume ramps.

Samsung Electronics doesn't use the term "gross margins" but instead expresses financial figures by "operating profit margin." Micron's "gross margins" is net sales minus cost of goods sold. Similar, but not identical. Nevertheless, SSNLF reported that operating profit margins are expected to be 43.0% for DRAM (up from 36.5% QoQ) and 34.2% for NAND (up from 26.4% QoQ). We can loosely tie in the better "margins" of Samsung to the larger increase in ASPs (see table above) as well as from an increased weighting of 3D NAND for enterprise SSD and cost reductions.

What's next for Micron Technology?

Jim Cramer noted in mid-2016 that Micron Technology would see huge positives from acquiring Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD), makers of processors and high-end graphics chips.

"Micron is still largely a commodity maker of memory chips, Cramer noted, thus the acquisition of the faster-growing and proprietary chips of AMD would be a big win for both companies. Micron currently has $4.5 billion in cash, making a $10 billion deal with AMD a definite possibility."

While not addressing AMD, I suggested such a move in an October 5 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Needs To Reinvent Itself And Stop Being So Memory Centric."

On the other side of the coin, I suggested the possibility of MU merging with another company in the face of three new Chinese DRAM and NAND companies that could be in operation in a few years as China maintains an aggressive strategy to increase its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Regardless of any M&A activity in the future, MU can't rest on the laurels of one quarter because its competitors are not standing still.

Micron Technology reported last month that mobile DRAM's contribution toward DRAM revenue rose from 25.0% in fiscal 4Q16 to 30.0% in fiscal 1Q17. Micron's major design win in the mobile space was Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

However, Samsung Electronics announced the launch of the industry's first 8GB LPDDR4 mobile DRAM package on October 20, 2016. Not to be outdone, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) on January 9, 2017, announced it has launched the world's first highest density of 8GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM using its state of the art dual channel 16Gb chips.

SSNLF already dominates with mobile DRAM market with a 61.5% share followed by SK Hynix at 25.1% and MU at 11.4%.

On the NAND front, MU is in production of Generation 2 64 layer 3D NAND and achieve volume output in the second half of fiscal 2017. According to the graph below, MU held a 10.6% share of the NAND market in Q2 2016, down from a 13.3% share in Q1.

To make matters worse, SK Hynix announced in mid-December 2016 that it was investing $1.8 billion in a NAND fab to be completed in June 2019.

Investor takeaway

All memory suppliers are growing as a result of strong demand, tight supply, and increased prices. In other words, a rising tide is raising all boats. All are competing to gain market share and customers, and are making significant CAPEX investments in new technology.

Micron Technology demonstrated superior performance compared to memory chip leader Samsung Electronics in the most recent quarter. MU needs to regain SSD share, which will be difficult because of a new Joint Venture between SK Hynix and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) for SSD production will change the balance of the memory industry, as I discussed in a December 16, 2016, Seeking Alpha article.

Provided the company continues without any M&A activity, then the main way would be through cost reductions through increased technology gains. Although it can butt head with Samsung and SK Hynix through CAPEX outflows, another way can be exemplified by Micron Technology using clever design layouts to make its 32-layer 3D NAND comparable to Samsung's 48-layer 3D NAND. I discussed this in a previous Seeking Alpha article.